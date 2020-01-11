 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   So who exactly IS signing up to join the U.S. military? To quote Sly & The Family Stone: ♫ ♬ It's a family affair ... it's a family affair ♫ ♬   (nytimes.com) divider line
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody with a teaspoon of gray matter wants to fight for THIS country. Not anymore.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Nobody with a teaspoon of gray matter wants to fight for THIS country. Not anymore.


Well, they did scrub the language from all the armed services recruiting literature from prohibiting any and all openly White Supremacist from enlisting....so yeah.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when we were fighting in Vietnam, about one in three Americans knew personally someone in the military. Today, it's less than one in ten.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Nobody with a teaspoon of gray matter wants to fight for THIS country. Not anymore.


I believe we're done here.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I served (Army) and did all of my male relatives, going back as far as we can work out the family tree. Dad was Air Force, Uncle and all three of his boys were Navy, sister was a Coastie, one grandfather was Army, the other was a Marine, and their fathers and grandfathers were in various armies back through the American Revolution (and on both sides of the Civil War, which was interesting to discover).

So, this article is hardly surprising. What is worrisome is how so many in uniform look at civilians as being the "other" and "unworthy" of being protected. Granted, even in my day (mid to late '80s), we all felt superior to civilians, but none of the guys I served with thought they were unworthy or somehow unAmerican.

Also...

Sly & The Family Stone - Family Affair (Audio)
Youtube xag5RKD0VHk
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good friend of mine joined the Marine Corps he had no desire to go to college or a drive to really do anything, He ended up in some specialized computer training specialty and has done very well for himself, I imagine that's what composes a lot of the military currently, not necessarily a drive for service, a way to get out
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JOIN the army! Make your folks PROUD! Visit and occupy EXOTIC foreign lands! Legally OPPRESS brown people all over the globe! Get forced to OBEY the orders of Donald Trump! SHOOT Muslims dead with a rifle before you're legally allowed to smoke! HEROICALLY sacrifice your long term physical and mental health so cynical, evil politicians can use you as literal pawns!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up on an Air Force base watching planes zip by. Flying is all I ever wanted to do. So the exposure to that enviroinemnt and knowing real people who were in the military made it easy for me to go that way. Even so, it wasn't clear I could be a military pilot until I investigated ROTC but at least I knew there was such a thing to investigate. I gave it eight years and decided a career wasn't for me but no regrets at all.

If you don't know anybody in the military, or have a relative or neighbor who is a veteran, you are left to your imagination, or perhaps Hollywood's, to figure out what the military is about and if that's an option for you.

My perspective is dated because I was a Cold Warrior. Today's permawar situation is completely foreign to me as is the national security policy that drives it. That really makes for a much different recruiting climate, perhaps one that requires you grow up in a household of "true believers" to give you the motivation. I dunno, you tell me.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Winterlight: What is worrisome is how so many in uniform look at civilians as being the "other" and "unworthy" of being protected.


That's the idea. The right has been grooming the military to be prepared to turn their guns on Americans for as long my entire life.

To their credit, they held out admirably, but decades of propaganda have taken their toll. Recently, for the first time, I've heard rumbles that soldiers are as eager for action within our borders as without.

They're almost ready.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My dad was in the Army.  He managed to get discharged in 1964 before things heated up.  I mentioned enlisting in high school. He said his dream was that his children would never have to enlist.

He also says Stilwell Oklahoma was the worst place he's ever seen in his life. And we're from rural Indiana.
 
geggy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think the poor are deliberately being kept poor so their kids can join the military for the benefits. I'm a social service worker and I always see army recruiters targeting the poor.
 
semiautomagic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: A good friend of mine joined the Marine Corps he had no desire to go to college or a drive to really do anything, He ended up in some specialized computer training specialty and has done very well for himself, I imagine that's what composes a lot of the military currently, not necessarily a drive for service, a way to get out


I have about a half-dozen friends who have served. I know many more from my hometown who enlisted, but I wasn't as close to.

Most of them were from lower middle or solidly middle-class families, and they went in because they were unmotivated and bored in school and didn't do well, so they had no real way of going to college without getting loans. (They wouldn't have qualified for any grants.)

A few of them were incredibly gifted in chemistry and physics. One of them ended up serving his contract time, and then went to work for a defense contractor so he could make enough money to pay for his mom's chemo treatments (she was diagnosed with breast cancer while he was in the Army). Another is still currently in the Army; his parents treated him like shiat his whole life and he wanted out of that situation. Yet another enlisted because he was told that his scientific brilliance would guarantee him some kind of security and safety during his enlistment. He died in Iraq.

In the part of the South I'm from, it's not the destitute who join the military. The destitute find jobs and stay in my old hometown. It's the lower middle and middle class who enlist, often because they're not academically gifted, or they are but there aren't enough resources to support their kind of intelligence, or because they're escaping abusive parents. There are some outliers, but those were the biggest reasons for those who enlisted while we were high school/college age.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: he also says Stilwell Oklahoma was the worst place he's ever seen in his life. And we're from rural Indiana


I believe that distinction goes to Sugar Creek, MO.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Winterlight: What is worrisome is how so many in uniform look at civilians as being the "other" and "unworthy" of being protected.


All you have to do is look at the very Boobies in this thread to understand why that is.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dragonchild: Winterlight: What is worrisome is how so many in uniform look at civilians as being the "other" and "unworthy" of being protected.

That's the idea. The right has been grooming the military to be prepared to turn their guns on Americans for as long my entire life.

To their credit, they held out admirably, but decades of propaganda have taken their toll. Recently, for the first time, I've heard rumbles that soldiers are as eager for action within our borders as without.

They're almost ready.


I wonder what will happen when the 2nd Amendment gets repealed?
 
rikkards
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Winterlight: I served (Army) and did all of my male relatives, going back as far as we can work out the family tree. Dad was Air Force, Uncle and all three of his boys were Navy, sister was a Coastie, one grandfather was Army, the other was a Marine, and their fathers and grandfathers were in various armies back through the American Revolution (and on both sides of the Civil War, which was interesting to discover).

So, this article is hardly surprising. What is worrisome is how so many in uniform look at civilians as being the "other" and "unworthy" of being protected. Granted, even in my day (mid to late '80s), we all felt superior to civilians, but none of the guys I served with thought they were unworthy or somehow unAmerican.

Also...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xag5RKD0​VHk]


Both my parents were RCAF, my grandfather on my dad's side was RCAF, my great-grandfather and his brother served in the Canadian Expeditionary Force in WW1 the brother died in Dieppe, GGF was gassed. I think a lot of it looking at Animal Farm as a cautionary tale and as they say what the government giveth can just as easily be taken away mixed in with absolute power corrupts absolutely. Sadly people can't be expected to treat each other as equals so to do that usually involves legislating and a lot of it is pused from the left side of the political spectrum (well left of right at least) it isn't hard to see how someone can put one and one together and get potato.

Also it is no surprise that military would look down on civilians. They are out there doing the wetwork while joe voter is at home deciding what big screen to buy next Black Friday. Civilians also can't relate to the experience and I think a lot would be shocked in how many when they get back from overseas are itching to go back. You have been on the wildest rollercoaster ride, that adrenaline high can become addictive.
 
soporific
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: JOIN the army! Make your folks PROUD! Visit and occupy EXOTIC foreign lands! Legally OPPRESS brown people all over the globe! Get forced to OBEY the orders of Donald Trump! SHOOT Muslims dead with a rifle before you're legally allowed to smoke! HEROICALLY sacrifice your long term physical and mental health so cynical, evil politicians can use you as literal pawns!
[Fark user image image 425x318]


I would like to know more.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Winterlight: What is worrisome is how so many in uniform look at civilians as being the "other" and "unworthy" of being protected.

All you have to do is look at the very Boobies in this thread to understand why that is.


Filterpwned! Boobies = Boobieser
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wont be long before the military signs up foreigners with citizenship promises ... then when their service is done, they'll get deported.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I prefer to just buy some shares of Lockheed Martin. No point in being a capitalist if you can't pull a Daddy Warbucks move once in a while.
 
rikkards
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rikkards: Winterlight: I served (Army) and did all of my male relatives, going back as far as we can work out the family tree. Dad was Air Force, Uncle and all three of his boys were Navy, sister was a Coastie, one grandfather was Army, the other was a Marine, and their fathers and grandfathers were in various armies back through the American Revolution (and on both sides of the Civil War, which was interesting to discover).

So, this article is hardly surprising. What is worrisome is how so many in uniform look at civilians as being the "other" and "unworthy" of being protected. Granted, even in my day (mid to late '80s), we all felt superior to civilians, but none of the guys I served with thought they were unworthy or somehow unAmerican.

Also...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xag5RKD0​VHk]

Both my parents were RCAF, my grandfather on my dad's side was RCAF, my great-grandfather and his brother served in the Canadian Expeditionary Force in WW1 the brother died in Dieppe, GGF was gassed. I think a lot of it looking at Animal Farm as a cautionary tale and as they say what the government giveth can just as easily be taken away mixed in with absolute power corrupts absolutely. Sadly people can't be expected to treat each other as equals so to do that usually involves legislating and a lot of it is pused from the left side of the political spectrum (well left of right at least) it isn't hard to see how someone can put one and one together and get potato.

Also it is no surprise that military would look down on civilians. They are out there doing the wetwork while joe voter is at home deciding what big screen to buy next Black Friday. Civilians also can't relate to the experience and I think a lot would be shocked in how many when they get back from overseas are itching to go back. You have been on the wildest rollercoaster ride, that adrenaline high can become addictive.


That said, military need to get off the pedestal, civvies can't relate but they can understand and sympathize .
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

semiautomagic: WillofJ2: A good friend of mine joined the Marine Corps he had no desire to go to college or a drive to really do anything, He ended up in some specialized computer training specialty and has done very well for himself, I imagine that's what composes a lot of the military currently, not necessarily a drive for service, a way to get out

I have about a half-dozen friends who have served. I know many more from my hometown who enlisted, but I wasn't as close to.

Most of them were from lower middle or solidly middle-class families, and they went in because they were unmotivated and bored in school and didn't do well, so they had no real way of going to college without getting loans. (They wouldn't have qualified for any grants.)

A few of them were incredibly gifted in chemistry and physics. One of them ended up serving his contract time, and then went to work for a defense contractor so he could make enough money to pay for his mom's chemo treatments (she was diagnosed with breast cancer while he was in the Army). Another is still currently in the Army; his parents treated him like shiat his whole life and he wanted out of that situation. Yet another enlisted because he was told that his scientific brilliance would guarantee him some kind of security and safety during his enlistment. He died in Iraq.

In the part of the South I'm from, it's not the destitute who join the military. The destitute find jobs and stay in my old hometown. It's the lower middle and middle class who enlist, often because they're not academically gifted, or they are but there aren't enough resources to support their kind of intelligence, or because they're escaping abusive parents. There are some outliers, but those were the biggest reasons for those who enlisted while we were high school/college age.


I don't agree with your reasoning as to why, but you are correct in that the military is largely middle class.

https://www.cfr.org/article/demograph​i​cs-us-military

cdn.cfr.orgView Full Size


And there is a geographic component to it as well, which is at least partly a cultural thing:

cdn.cfr.orgView Full Size



People don't necessarily join the military because of lack of options, or to escape something.  As they say, it runs in families.  It's a cultural thing.  It's a part of the Scots-Irish heritage of many in Appalachia, and you see that in the cluster of states in the South that have higher enlistment levels than the average.

But it's not just them.  Some of them might look odd, but not when you consider other factors.  For example, look at Hawaii.  Very liberal state, but higher enlistment rates.  That's because people who get stationed there sometimes move there after their enlistments are up or they retire, because hey, it's farkin' *HAWAII*, and they raise their families there, and because military service runs in families you get a higher than average rate.
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People make choices between what they perceive as their actual opportunities.
Film at 11:00.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Winterlight: What is worrisome is how so many in uniform look at civilians as being the "other" and "unworthy" of being protected.

All you have to do is look at the very Boobies in this thread to understand why that is.


This.
 
RPBN
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I really don't want any of my kids to join the US Army like I did.
Then again we live in western Europe so they might have better opportunities in education or job training than I did.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sigh.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Nobody with a teaspoon of gray matter wants to fight for THIS country. Not anymore.


Thankfully intelligent people don't feel this way, and will continue to serve allowing those with ignorant opinions to opine freely.
 
drwiki
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I considered the Canadian forces in high school. If my vision was perfect (stupid eye injury) I would have loved to fly.

As an adult I'm glad my job doesn't involve morally dubious shrapnel delivery. Maybe once the kids are grown and I'm not risking traumatizing them and missing them growing up I'll get into flying. It's the kind of unsafe stuff (aerobatics, kit aircraft, etc.) that always appealed to me so it'll have to wait.
 
chawco
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: PapermonkeyExpress: Winterlight: What is worrisome is how so many in uniform look at civilians as being the "other" and "unworthy" of being protected.

All you have to do is look at the very Boobies in this thread to understand why that is.

Filterpwned! Boobies = Boobieser


This is filter comedy right here.
 
Insain2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wanted to go when was 19......passed everything but the weight restrictions I was a tad overweight.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

geggy: I think the poor are deliberately being kept poor so their kids can join the military for the benefits. I'm a social service worker and I always see army recruiters targeting the poor.


The poor are kept poor because companies want more profits and a ready workforce.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Back when we were fighting in Vietnam, about one in three Americans knew personally someone in the military. Today, it's less than one in ten.


Are we going to ignore the fact that many of those guys weren't in the military by choice?

/ knew 3 people in then, all drafted
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My nephew graduated from boot yesterday.  My mom sent me a collage of his official portrait, my father's portrait, my grandfather's portrait, my other grandfather's portrait.  Dixie cups as far as the eye can see...
 
chawco
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rikkards: That said, military need to get off the pedestal, civvies can't relate but they can understand and sympathize .


Also a.lot.of us don't think occupying afganistan or fighting in Iraq were really necessary of good things. That isn't "preserving our democracy".

I have a lot of respect for the peacekeeping work which was the focus of the Canadian armed forces for the 90s and beyond. Can't say I feel like sending soldiers to fight in foreign countries half way around the world, who don't want them there, is a good thing.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Wont be long before the military signs up foreigners with citizenship promises ... then when their service is done, they'll get deported.


That's not true.  They'll just make killbots instead.  We can already do it now.   How difficult is it to make a sentry gun and put it on some treads or wheels?

All you need to do is combine something like this:
https://realsentrygun.com/

With something like this:
https://www.robotshop.com/en/summit-x​l​-4wd-autonomous-robot.html

And use a real gun instead of a painball gun.
 
semiautomagic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: semiautomagic: WillofJ2: A good friend of mine joined the Marine Corps he had no desire to go to college or a drive to really do anything, He ended up in some specialized computer training specialty and has done very well for himself, I imagine that's what composes a lot of the military currently, not necessarily a drive for service, a way to get out

I have about a half-dozen friends who have served. I know many more from my hometown who enlisted, but I wasn't as close to.

Most of them were from lower middle or solidly middle-class families, and they went in because they were unmotivated and bored in school and didn't do well, so they had no real way of going to college without getting loans. (They wouldn't have qualified for any grants.)

A few of them were incredibly gifted in chemistry and physics. One of them ended up serving his contract time, and then went to work for a defense contractor so he could make enough money to pay for his mom's chemo treatments (she was diagnosed with breast cancer while he was in the Army). Another is still currently in the Army; his parents treated him like shiat his whole life and he wanted out of that situation. Yet another enlisted because he was told that his scientific brilliance would guarantee him some kind of security and safety during his enlistment. He died in Iraq.

In the part of the South I'm from, it's not the destitute who join the military. The destitute find jobs and stay in my old hometown. It's the lower middle and middle class who enlist, often because they're not academically gifted, or they are but there aren't enough resources to support their kind of intelligence, or because they're escaping abusive parents. There are some outliers, but those were the biggest reasons for those who enlisted while we were high school/college age.

I don't agree with your reasoning as to why, but you are correct in that the military is largely middle class.

https://www.cfr.org/article/demographi​cs-us-military

[cdn.cfr.org image 680x245]

And there is a geographic component to it as well, which is at least partly a cultural thing:

[cdn.cfr.org image 680x558]


People don't necessarily join the military because of lack of options, or to escape something.  As they say, it runs in families.  It's a cultural thing.  It's a part of the Scots-Irish heritage of many in Appalachia, and you see that in the cluster of states in the South that have higher enlistment levels than the average.

But it's not just them.  Some of them might look odd, but not when you consider other factors.  For example, look at Hawaii.  Very liberal state, but higher enlistment rates.  That's because people who get stationed there sometimes move there after their enlistments are up or they retire, because hey, it's farkin' *HAWAII*, and they raise their families there, and because military service runs in families you get a higher than average rate.


Yes, I'm aware of the statistics overall. In my tiny hometown, we didn't have a lot of those die-hard military families.

My town actually had a booming manufacturing industry when I was born there in the early 80s. About half our population of 5,000 was employed in one of the five factories we had. A lot of people graduated high school and went directly to work in a factory job with OK pay and benefits. By the time we graduated, all but two factories had closed, and those two downsized. So a lot of jobs that would have been available dried up.

But thanks for telling me I don't know the town I spent half my life in, or my close friends' reasoning for enlisting. Like I said, some of the ones who enlisted were very smart, just not motivated by school, and they were told they could make good money eventually by enlisting. That turned out true for most, but one died.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
heritage.orgView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
dittybopper:
Fark user imageView Full Size



What are all the little dots? Recruits with measles?

/retired Navy scientist. Yeah, many PhDs have grey matter
 
synithium
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It makes sense that there is a stronger penchant for those with familial indoctrination to sign up.

For everyone else there is the whole "endless useless colonialism", massive rape problem, and arguably terrible benefits versus the private sector that might cause some kind of apprehension.

The commercials are slick and sexy though.
 
King Something
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
https://www.heritage.org/defense/repo​r​t/the-looming-national-security-crisis​-young-americans-unable-serve-the-mili​tary
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Poor people without economic opportunity anywhere else.
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Winterlight: What is worrisome is how so many in uniform look at civilians as being the "other" and "unworthy" of being protected.

All you have to do is look at the very Boobies in this thread to understand why that is.


This bears repeating.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

King Something: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 624x336]


Rooney

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
McJaemes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

semiautomagic: WillofJ2: A good friend of mine joined the Marine Corps he had no desire to go to college or a drive to really do anything, He ended up in some specialized computer training specialty and has done very well for himself, I imagine that's what composes a lot of the military currently, not necessarily a drive for service, a way to get out

I have about a half-dozen friends who have served. I know many more from my hometown who enlisted, but I wasn't as close to.

Most of them were from lower middle or solidly middle-class families, and they went in because they were unmotivated and bored in school and didn't do well, so they had no real way of going to college without getting loans. (They wouldn't have qualified for any grants.)

A few of them were incredibly gifted in chemistry and physics. One of them ended up serving his contract time, and then went to work for a defense contractor so he could make enough money to pay for his mom's chemo treatments (she was diagnosed with breast cancer while he was in the Army). Another is still currently in the Army; his parents treated him like shiat his whole life and he wanted out of that situation. Yet another enlisted because he was told that his scientific brilliance would guarantee him some kind of security and safety during his enlistment. He died in Iraq.

In the part of the South I'm from, it's not the destitute who join the military. The destitute find jobs and stay in my old hometown. It's the lower middle and middle class who enlist, often because they're not academically gifted, or they are but there aren't enough resources to support their kind of intelligence, or because they're escaping abusive parents. There are some outliers, but those were the biggest reasons for those who enlisted while we were high school/college age.


Three primary reasons to join the service: Travel, Education, Get out of where you come from.

I grew up lower middle class Appalachia. Some combination of the above led me to enlist in the army two months prior to 9/11 with the same promises that my intelligence would keep me safe. I was accepted to a couple of service academies and that got me out of Iraq (accepted but declined West Point. Army chain of command was furious and didnt want to let me go. Stop loss. Last day of my contract my very powerful congressman got the pentagon involved. I got out that day.).

Anyway, I'm an officer in a different branch now. It has been an amazing experience personally and professionally considering from where I come. If done right, and with luck, the military allows people to jump classes. Same could be said for commercialism, I suppose.

For all the conspiracies about the military turning on our own people, I'm not seeing it. We have honorable and intelligent people serving in the middle leadership ranks who see through the propaganda and prevent that from occurring. We take our duty of upholding the Constitution seriously.

A note about our image overseas: the media -ours and theirs- likes to make us out as unwelcome conquerors. Dont be fooled. Recognize that the ruling class of any nation can warp the opinion of the working and lower class of any nation. Most of these nations have state-controlled media and even if they don't, sensationalism sells ads. I have spoken with many of the professional and academic classes in these nations. They understand they need American troops in their countries. They want us there. Without us, tyranny is guaranteed. They understand that.

The Korean War is still living memory. Those people were eating tree bark soup and rice kernels out of animal manure to survive. They need only look over the DMZ to say, "There but for America go I."

Yes, occasionally a serviceman commits a horrible crime. Rape. Murder. And the ruling classes have a media field day with that.

The professional and educated classes firmly understand that an occasional crime is an unfortunate occurrence in contrast with systematic rape and murder by their own despots. I.e. Khadaffi visiting schools and tapping a girl on the head so his aides would know who to collect and bring to him, naked and shaved. Or Japan setting up comfort stations in Korea and China; "Hello Mr. Mayor. You will provide 30 teenage womengirls for my troops or I will hang you, your family, and 100 of your people from trees."

I have seen the trees.

The world needs America. Say what you will about current events, America is the shining city on the hill.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Gyrfalcon: Nobody with a teaspoon of gray matter wants to fight for THIS country. Not anymore.

Well, they did scrub the language from all the armed services recruiting literature from prohibiting any and all openly White Supremacist from enlisting....so yeah.


They did remove "white nationalist" and made it "extremist" as more of a catch all.
Which is fine and should be inclusive but I would have liked to see a concerted effort to deal with white supremacists specifically.

A good read on it
 
King Something
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MBooda: dittybopper:
[Fark user image 680x558]


What are all the little dots? Recruits with measles?

/retired Navy scientist. Yeah, many PhDs have grey matter


It says it right in the chart - between 0.90 and 1.10 ratio of enlisted recruits.

States in blue are home to more officers than enlisted, and the blue states with dots have at least 90 enlisted for every 100 officers. States in green are home to more enlisted than officers, and the green states with dots have no more than 110 enlisted for every 100 officers.

Delaware has a 50/50 split.
 
Angel0Morte
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Nobody with a teaspoon of gray matter wants to fight for THIS country. Not anymore.


I wish this were true however I have 3 nieces who just joined the military. 2 are fresh out of high school and want to avoid college debt. I can't blame them but it makes me livid at this administration.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
On the one hand, the fact that we are developing a warrior caste is troubling. On the other, I didn't serve and my kid almost certainly won't.

Oh well. I guess I'd better get back to complaining about wealth inequality, I've got to get that out of the way so I have time to check on the various accounts I'm using to make sure he's got advantages over other kids.

/ Yeah, we're the problem.
// I know.
/// I'm not a hypocrite, I'm an opportunist.
 
