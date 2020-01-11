 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   4/20 was an inside job   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Rooms, open Monday, recreational patients, medical patients today, Early Friday, Open set, According to Jim, Closed set  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I understand, these dispensaries, regardless of what state they're operating in, are essentially forced to be cash businesses because federal regulations prevent (or make very difficult/risky) their access to credit. Which is all to say that I'm surprised we don't hear a lot more about burglaries/robberies like this one.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whenever there's a 4/20 in a headline I don't know if it's going to be about Hitler or about pot.
Meaning I don't know whether to frown or giggle.
 
ingo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: From what I understand, these dispensaries, regardless of what state they're operating in, are essentially forced to be cash businesses because federal regulations prevent (or make very difficult/risky) their access to credit. Which is all to say that I'm surprised we don't hear a lot more about burglaries/robberies like this one.


The credit card companies all operate at the Federal level and they won't allow dispensaries to accept CCs.  I know the ones in MA use state chartered banks and/or credit unions for banking, so they can certainly deposit the money.  The three I've been to all had ATM POS systems you could use to pay instead of cash.
 
TelemonianAjax
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ingo: Pocket Ninja: From what I understand, these dispensaries, regardless of what state they're operating in, are essentially forced to be cash businesses because federal regulations prevent (or make very difficult/risky) their access to credit. Which is all to say that I'm surprised we don't hear a lot more about burglaries/robberies like this one.

The credit card companies all operate at the Federal level and they won't allow dispensaries to accept CCs.  I know the ones in MA use state chartered banks and/or credit unions for banking, so they can certainly deposit the money.  The three I've been to all had ATM POS systems you could use to pay instead of cash.


IL dispensary I use has ATM POS machines. I always bring cash. I'm still amazed I have a legal weed store that offers loyalty rewards.

And stealing from your legal weed job in the first month of it being legal? Jesus christ dude. That's pathetic. That's as sad as the guy who steals $100K worth of Jose Cuervo from his liquor store job.
 
dryknife
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That will harsh your buzz.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can't wait to see how the Alex Jones of Pot Propaganda is going to spin this (and try to fit in a story about one of his imaginary friends overdosing on pot and turning into a clown who murders puppies!)
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You mean employees paid $13 an hour might have an incentive to steal the $100k you've got looked in a closet?

Well, no shiat
 
Report