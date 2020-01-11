 Skip to content
(Forbes)   The educational success of Korean students continues to drop thanks to that great enemy of study habits: Prosperity   (forbes.com) divider line
    Ironic, South Korea, Education, North Korea, Korean War, Korea, International Student Assessment, Korea's performance, school climate  
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should buy more money.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other things, however, are rising.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Common story.  I went to school with a bunch of Korean kids whose parents ran grocery stores or dry cleaning businesses.  The were were literally terrorized by mom and dad...but mostly mom...into studying engineering and medicine.  I'm sure that those first gen Korean doctors and engineers are too busy putting in 70-80 work weeks to terrorize anybody.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can't vouch for the Koreans, but my brother-in-law who's father is a doctor in Taiwan pretty much was forced into also becoming a doctor (in the same specialty).    His son ended up being pressured into being a doctor though he was given the option of going into some different specialty.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MBooda: Other things, however, are rising.
[Fark user image image 602x744]


I read a thing a while back that posited that reason for more extreme outliers among males than females (height, weight, etc) was that the y chromosome lacked a sort of editing code that when both chromosomes had copies of it, they would edit out most genetic drift, resulting in women who trend more toward "average".

It was pretty interesting.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I thought it was video games?
 
Mouser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
STEM students vs. liberal arts majors:  Not just for American universities anymore.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: MBooda: Other things, however, are rising.
[Fark user image image 602x744]

I read a thing a while back that posited that reason for more extreme outliers among males than females (height, weight, etc) was that the y chromosome lacked a sort of editing code that when both chromosomes had copies of it, they would edit out most genetic drift, resulting in women who trend more toward "average".

It was pretty interesting.


They were probably using 'editing' as a metaphor for the effects of chiasmata (where an individual's two chromosomes, one from each parent, are mixed into the chromosome passed into sex cells) on plain old evolutionary selection pressure. I'd describe it as, without chiasmata, the good is stuck with the bad, i.e. there's no way for a favorable mutation arising in an individual with less favorable mutations to spread through a population without the less favorable mutation also spreading. As no healthy individual has two Y chromosomes, chiasmata can never occur.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MBooda: Other things, however, are rising.
[Fark user image image 602x744]


China != South Korea
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did a new StarCraft come out?
 
