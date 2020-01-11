 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Sign of the times: It's not that wanting to only have sex with sex dolls is wrong, it's having to get held at the airport because your sex doll looks like a child   (9news.com.au) divider line
tyyreaunn
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
eeew
 
starsrift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dudes, I'm not going to look at you funny if you have a sex doll. Women have had vibrators and dildos for years.

But if it's made to look like a child, I'm gonna look at you funny, creepster.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I admit that I'm kind of crazy when it comes to personal freedom, so my first instinct is to say something like "live and let live", "it's not hurting anyone", "who cares, it's a hunk of plastic", and "maybe this will save some real kids", but...even I can't bring myself to defend this. Eeew. I can just imagine these creepy assholes walking through the children's clothing section near my daughter picking out "sexy" outfits for their farking dolls.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Richard Cheese - Creep
Youtube fn40B9ugcrs
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

starsrift: Dudes, I'm not going to look at you funny if you have a sex doll. Women have had vibrators and dildos for years.

But if it's made to look like a child, I'm gonna look at you funny, creepster.


This, this, and this.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Honestly I don't understand why these are banned at all, I mean what, do you want them to go after actual kids like a good evangelical pastor?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Xai: Honestly I don't understand why these are banned at all, I mean what, do you want them to go after actual kids like a good evangelical pastor?


I would rather have them commit suicide.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He should have went with one of these.

muttonbone.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Xai: Honestly I don't understand why these are banned at all, I mean what, do you want them to go after actual kids like a good evangelical pastor?

I would rather have them commit suicide.


This is the point though, if you are saying to these, admittedly farked up, people that there is no legal life for them, no option other than death or jail, then attacking real children all of a sudden carries no extra penalty.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: He should have went with one of these.

[muttonbone.com image 440x418] [View Full Size image _x_]


Australia, where the men are men and the sheep are nervous.
 
cptrelentless
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Xai: The_Sponge: Xai: Honestly I don't understand why these are banned at all, I mean what, do you want them to go after actual kids like a good evangelical pastor?

I would rather have them commit suicide.

This is the point though, if you are saying to these, admittedly farked up, people that there is no legal life for them, no option other than death or jail, then attacking real children all of a sudden carries no extra penalty.


Is it any worse than frottering on an anime waifu pillow?  Some of those girls look distinctly underage.
 
Trik
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ick

that is all
 
stjohn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In before Charlie Stross's Rule 34 references?  Excellent!
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Trik: ick

that is all


Funny coming from some one who is chill with the pussy grabber-chief.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cptrelentless: Xai: The_Sponge: Xai: Honestly I don't understand why these are banned at all, I mean what, do you want them to go after actual kids like a good evangelical pastor?

I would rather have them commit suicide.

This is the point though, if you are saying to these, admittedly farked up, people that there is no legal life for them, no option other than death or jail, then attacking real children all of a sudden carries no extra penalty.

Is it any worse than frottering on an anime waifu pillow?  Some of those girls look distinctly underage.


ACKSHUALLY, she's a 1000 year old witch girl who doesn't appear to age so its perfectly acceptable and not creepy. If you think about it she's ACKSHUALLY like a grandma, not a child and your closed mindedness is clear and you are the onenwhonis wrong.

*ahem*

Anyway, Baron Von Creepsalot and his weird doll aside, Australia can fark off with its laws about things that are "objectionable". They also ban "objectionable" video games, movies and music under the same line of thinking.

If your basis for making something illegal is somebody doesn't like it, you can ban literally anything and Australia does, including things way less creepy than underage sex dolls.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This thread is useless without pics. Excuse me, but some man is offering me a seat over there,
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Xai: The_Sponge: Xai: Honestly I don't understand why these are banned at all, I mean what, do you want them to go after actual kids like a good evangelical pastor?

I would rather have them commit suicide.

This is the point though, if you are saying to these, admittedly farked up, people that there is no legal life for them, no option other than death or jail, then attacking real children all of a sudden carries no extra penalty.


Yep.

I'd much rather they commit their preversions on a piece of inanimate plastic than on real kids.   Is it creepy?  Hell yes.  But by the same token, it's almost certainly the least bad option.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ComaToast: This thread is useless without pics. Excuse me, but some man is offering me a seat over there,


Fark user imageView Full Size


WHAT A PICT TAKING A SEAT OVER THERE MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For the last time....it's a not a child doll...it's just travel sized.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Child-like sex dolls are an emerging form of child abuse

No it's not. They're not real children.
It may be creepy or weird but JFC... everyone has their pearls clutched so tight it's a wonder anyone can breath.
 
