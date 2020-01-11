 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Florida man gets his first taste of blood   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

406 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2020 at 7:15 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pasco county is full of drug abusers and lunatics.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Florida Man eats faces. He's known the taste of blood for years

/dnrtfa
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People like him, who've been wondering what it's like to kill someone, and have been actively trying to develop a plan for finding out what it's like to kill someone need help. And I have an idea. It's a sort of group therapy idea. We gather them up and then put them on a remote island.

That's about the extent of the idea. We don't add cameras. We don't follow up. We just drop them off and that's it.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: People like him, who've been wondering what it's like to kill someone, and have been actively trying to develop a plan for finding out what it's like to kill someone need help. And I have an idea. It's a sort of group therapy idea. We gather them up and then put them on a remote island.

That's about the extent of the idea. We don't add cameras. We don't follow up. We just drop them off and that's it.


I think they tried that once before. Australia.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
/drtfa

/because popups

/Horey Cow
 
Dakai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wademh: People like him, who've been wondering what it's like to kill someone, and have been actively trying to develop a plan for finding out what it's like to kill someone need help. And I have an idea. It's a sort of group therapy idea. We gather them up and then put them on a remote island.

That's about the extent of the idea. We don't add cameras. We don't follow up. We just drop them off and that's it.


Australia is already taken
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wademh: People like him, who've been wondering what it's like to kill someone, and have been actively trying to develop a plan for finding out what it's like to kill someone need help. And I have an idea. It's a sort of group therapy idea. We gather them up and then put them on a remote island.

That's about the extent of the idea. We don't add cameras. We don't follow up. We just drop them off and that's it.


...or just join the Marine Corps?
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
0_0

You gotta be shiattin....

Honestly I am at a loss for words.

He had to have shown red flags for months. This wasnt done on impulse; he planned it way ahead of his action.

If you think your loved one is at risk for hurting someone else, please do something about it, We dont need dangerous folks like him out on the street.
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pennell may be from Florida and may be male, but he is not a man.

Men don't do shiat like that.
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
[insert prison rape joke here]
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He didn't just have a bad day, and swerve to hit some poor bastard minding his own business, no, he did a farking u-turn, and went back to run him down.

IANAL, but that looks like premeditated murder to me.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report