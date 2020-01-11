 Skip to content
(WFTV Orlando)   Former pastor arrested for propositioning 13-year-old girl for sex online. Church that last employed him reassured police he was never alone with children, especially since he was on probation, after 13-year sentence for 2nd murder   (wftv.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
These guys are the ultimate gamblers. It's never, never, ever an actual 13 year old, but they always cast a bet.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Murflette: These guys are the ultimate gamblers. It's never, never, ever an actual 13 year old, but they always cast a bet.


Just once, they're gonna find the real 13 year old who isn't a cop!  Then it's everything they dreamed!  Until then they just roll the dice and try again.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Make him stick his jizzer into a meat grinder and crank the handle.  Every day.  At different times.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Murflette: These guys are the ultimate gamblers. It's never, never, ever an actual 13 year old, but they always cast a bet.


Unfortunately you're wrong - the majority ARE 13 year olds, it's just they don't get caught when it is...
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a POS. He murdered a 2 year old.
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You knew he was a snake when you picked him up.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Jesus say "Make the little children suffer, and come onto them?"

Actually I might be remembering that wrong.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2nd degree murder, failmitter
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Make him stick his jizzer into a meat grinder and crank the handle.  Every day.  At different times.


I once stuck my dick in the pickle slicer at work.

I got fired.

So did she.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Second degree murder, not second murder.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 13 year old girl you are chatting with online may be a cop, if you ask the girl what are her favorite things and she replies, "Taylor Swift, shopping at Etsy, working overtime in a patrol car at a construction site."
 
ISO15693
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: What a POS. He murdered a 2 year old.


Self defence.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
 Who wants to f*ck a 13 year-old? What the hell is wrong with you assholes?

Look, I'm not a perfect man, but 13 year-olds ain't among it.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: Who wants to f*ck a 13 year-old? What the hell is wrong with you assholes?

Look, I'm not a perfect man, but 13 year-olds ain't among it.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: Who wants to f*ck a 13 year-old? What the hell is wrong with you assholes?

Look, I'm not a perfect man, but 13 year-olds ain't among it.


This happened in my town, and I sorta know the guy.  He came into the bar I hang out a couple of times.

My bar is the equivalent of Johnny Whites.  You know like Johnny's even though in the middle of tourist and restaurant central, 99% are locals.

This guy would come in once a month or so when he got some cash together and drink well liquor at happy hour.  Even though happy hour everything well, call, premium were the same price.

He would then horn in on every conversation and talk about success, Jesus, and how he had been to prison(never said what for and was a pain in the ass).

He worked under the table cleaning windows for a local lady who paints ads on local business windows.  His story was he worked under the table was because he was trying to get disability.

He was creepy AF and would also tell one of the bartenders "When you don't wear make up you look like a little girl."

Narrator: Also a super Trump humper.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Second degree murder for killing a 2 year old.
Would have have gotten first degree for killing a 1 year old?
Who is going to hire this asshole?
 
Bondith
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I note they carefully don't name the church.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I refuse to believe this erroneous allegation. A girl?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

