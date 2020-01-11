 Skip to content
The British press is having a royal meltdown
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
For the United Kingdom's tabloid press

I can't believe reputable news sources like The Daily Mail and The Sun would sully their reputations by sensationalising these events just to sell more papers.
 
tramp stamp
They will have a conniption fit if anyone they "report" on does anything at all.
 
veale728
Rexit?
Hexit?
Mexit?

Make no mistake though, the reason the tabloids are having a meltdown is likely because the royals made the announcement before it was published/leaked.
 
Catlenfell
Brit tabloids, "Hey, let's crap all over these people."
These people, "Hey. We're sick up being crapped on. We're leaving."
Brit tabloids,
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
DayeOfJustice
veale728: Rexit?
Hexit?
Mexit?

Make no mistake though, the reason the tabloids are having a meltdown is likely because the royals made the announcement before it was published/leaked.


I assume they're melting down because the couple is opting out of their bs and they still may have that pre-revolutionary war sensibility like how dare they not want to be apart of OUR society. Having done that in my own life, the people you're opting away from tend to feel impotent and lash out because you're removing yourself from the situation instead of engaging them.
 
