(CBC)   Iran owns their f*ckup   (cbc.ca) divider line
52
    More: News, Canada, United States, Military, Iran, Foreign policy, Military base, Iran-Iraq War, Iraq War  
•       •       •

Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like video taken by a local Iranian of that missile hitting that jet might be better than making someone produce a satellite photo, huh?

Hope somebody is looking out for whoever made that video and posted it.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, they could have continue to deny it. But that video sealed it. There was no denying what happened. I just can't imagine the horror of being on that plane. It was obvious some survived the initial blow. How awful.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They weren't thinking with a clear head.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it was more somebody Manning a Sam site admitted what they did
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A military statement carried by state media said the plane was mistaken for a hostile target after it turned toward a sensitive military centre of the Revolutionary Guard. (from here)

That still leaves some questions open. Were they turning around due to an earlier mechanical failure? Was the plane off course? If so, was somebody playing games with the GPS/GLONASS systems in the area? Did primary radar show the plane in the same positions as its own ADS-B broadcasts?
 
Teambaylagoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This whole mess is saddening.

A country known for financing terrorism, killing dissenters and spewing hateful rhetoric towards western countries; has just acted with more honor than the president of the United States.

They killed Innocents in a fit of rage. I doubt they'll act chastened...
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: ADS-B broadcasts


There is, from time to time, some discrepancy in the position shown vs actual vs. radar. I ran into that getting my equipment certified recently.

However, I would think the aircraft was on a published departure, and therefore was predictably on course. The commander of the missile battery should have known that. His superiors should have known that. Which makes me think there is deliberate intent.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So that makes Trump responsible for hundreds of deaths that wouldn't have otherwise happened--all because he doesn't want to retire early.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

arkansized: Ivo Shandor: ADS-B broadcasts

There is, from time to time, some discrepancy in the position shown vs actual vs. radar. I ran into that getting my equipment certified recently.

However, I would think the aircraft was on a published departure, and therefore was predictably on course. The commander of the missile battery should have known that. His superiors should have known that. Which makes me think there is deliberate intent.


They were using the same old Russian Tor system that took down MH17, no? That isn't linked to any kind of intelligence.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If this was in America, ammosexuals would be claiming that if a Good Guy With An Anti-SAM had been onboard, none of this would have happened.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
DNRTFA

I'm just here for the USA circle jerk.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
 Boeing breathes a sigh of relief.
 
CygnusDarius
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Boeing breathes a sigh of relief.


Gallows humor, huh?.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Our bad. So....we cool?"
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"We are so so sorry we accidentally unpacked, armed, and aimed a missile and shot down your civilian aircraft. Please accept this fruit basket and a $1000 Visa gift card. kthx"
 
Charlie Freak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

italie: arkansized: Ivo Shandor: ADS-B broadcasts

There is, from time to time, some discrepancy in the position shown vs actual vs. radar. I ran into that getting my equipment certified recently.

However, I would think the aircraft was on a published departure, and therefore was predictably on course. The commander of the missile battery should have known that. His superiors should have known that. Which makes me think there is deliberate intent.

They were using the same old Russian Tor system that took down MH17, no? That isn't linked to any kind of intelligence.


No. MH17 was a Buk
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

arkansized: Ivo Shandor: ADS-B broadcasts

There is, from time to time, some discrepancy in the position shown vs actual vs. radar. I ran into that getting my equipment certified recently.

However, I would think the aircraft was on a published departure, and therefore was predictably on course. The commander of the missile battery should have known that. His superiors should have known that. Which makes me think there is deliberate intent.


Satellite navigation can be jammed or disabled, in which case the plane would (hopefully) fall back to some other less-accurate system. It can also be spoofed so that the receiver thinks it's somewhere other than where it actually is, and has no idea that anything is wrong. The paths we've seen on Internet flight-tracking websites are based on the plane's broadcasts of where it thinks it was, not necessarily its actual position.

It would be nice to know how close that departure route normally is to the military base, i.e. whether or not it was normal to have commercial traffic in that part of the sky.

Deliberate intent seems very unlikely to me. I could maybe see a Russian agent doing something to bring down the jet if there was some super-VIP on board, but not when it's the Iranian military taking out a plane full of their own citizens.

The bottom line is that we still need a proper investigation including trusted international agencies and/or representatives from the affected countries.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

patcarew: DNRTFA

I'm just here for the USA circle jerk.


stay clear of the biscuit in the middle of the room
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Boeing could take a lesson from them.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

patcarew: DNRTFA
I'm just here for the USA circle jerk.


I'm not even sure which side we're on anymore.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Redh8t: A country known for financing terrorism, killing dissenters and spewing hateful rhetoric towards western countries; has just acted with more honor than the president of the United States.


Uh yeah, the United States has typically acted with more honor than Trump*. But what does that have to do with Iran?
 
Greylight
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I really don't believe it was deliberate.  The majority of the people on that plane had Iranian passports.  It is a tragedy though and I am glad Iran is owning up.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

koder: So that makes Trump responsible for hundreds of deaths that wouldn't have otherwise happened--all because he doesn't want to retire early.


No, no, no, no, no.
This just confirms that Dear Leader made the right call with the drone strike.
The cult of Trump with squeal and scream themselves hoarse with this line.

So pro life these Trump cultists are.
/you are correct sir, and I agree. Impeached 45 shares culpability
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

koder: So that makes Trump responsible for hundreds of deaths that wouldn't have otherwise happened--all because he doesn't want to retire early.


Or we could blame the GOP for not taking him out of power before this happened.

It's their fault really.  And they are STILL planning on letting him stay in power.  So don't expect this to get any better.

FU, GOP
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
hosting.photobucket.comView Full Size


Okay... honestly did NOT expect this. I figured Iran'd blame space aliens before admitting their own fault.

So... what do we do now? Rub the Ayatollah's nose in the debris like he peed on the carpet, or what? o_o
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: A military statement carried by state media said the plane was mistaken for a hostile target after it turned toward a sensitive military centre of the Revolutionary Guard. (from here)

That still leaves some questions open. Were they turning around due to an earlier mechanical failure? Was the plane off course? If so, was somebody playing games with the GPS/GLONASS systems in the area? Did primary radar show the plane in the same positions as its own ADS-B broadcasts?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Greylight: I really don't believe it was deliberate.  The majority of the people on that plane had Iranian passports.  It is a tragedy though and I am glad Iran is owning up.


Ditto.  A sad situation all round.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Captain Steroid: [hosting.photobucket.com image 516x310]

Okay... honestly did NOT expect this. I figured Iran'd blame space aliens before admitting their own fault.

So... what do we do now? Rub the Ayatollah's nose in the debris like he peed on the carpet, or what? o_o


If you're a republican, you'll baaaa and bray for Moar drone strikes! Moar War! Moar raptures!
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Greylight: I really don't believe it was deliberate.  The majority of the people on that plane had Iranian passports.  It is a tragedy though and I am glad Iran is owning up.

Ditto.  A sad situation all round.


:(
Agreed
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was my first day. My bad.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Iranians deliberately shot it down?  I see there's no conspiracy theory so absurd that someone won't believe it.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

koder: So that makes Trump responsible for hundreds of deaths that woulWHAdn't have otherwise happened--all because he doesn't want to retire early.


There it is. I was waiting for the old, "SEE WHAT YOU MADE ME DO", I just expected it to come from the Iranians.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

koder: So that makes Trump responsible for hundreds of deaths that wouldn't have otherwise happened--all because he doesn't want to retire early.


Shut up child.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it me, or is it a crazy coincidence that the plane just happened to be Ukrainian?
I mean, what are the odds?

The whole world's a mess, basically because some people couldn't handle a blah president being followed by a woman.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When Iranian government is the adult in the room over American government.   Oof

Trump can't even admit to something he said 10 minutes prior, yet Iran can be the adult and admit they shot down their own plane.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good on them. I felt such relief when they got to let off some steam lobbing missiles at the Iraq/US air base and then everyone took a breather. It seemed like both sides were sobering up.

But then the denials about the airliner made me worry again.
 
Spadababababababa Spadina Bus [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who would've thought that angry, vengeful people with itchy trigger fingers might make a tragic mistake and kill innocents?

Certainly not Donald J. Trump, I'll tell you that for free.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One American mercenary turns into 160 dead Iranians.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, that's something. If the US military had done something like this it would be fake news.
 
jetzzfan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: "We are so so sorry we accidentally unpacked, armed, and aimed a missile and shot down your civilian aircraft. Please accept this fruit basket and a $1000 Visa gift card. kthx"


Valencia?! Those are juice oranges!
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: The Iranians deliberately shot it down?  I see there's no conspiracy theory so absurd that someone won't believe it.


apparently 'unintentional' is now an act of specific intent. oy! someone alert language.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OOPS...makes it a mistake.
 
Charlie Freak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: A military statement carried by state media said the plane was mistaken for a hostile target after it turned toward a sensitive military centre of the Revolutionary Guard. (from here)

That still leaves some questions open. Were they turning around due to an earlier mechanical failure? Was the plane off course? If so, was somebody playing games with the GPS/GLONASS systems in the area? Did primary radar show the plane in the same positions as its own ADS-B broadcasts?


It was climbing out 5nm from the end of Rwy 29R at Khomeini Int'l on a pretty standard ground speed and vertical speed for an airliner.

Bullshiat that they mistook it for a hostile. Incompetence + heightened tension.

Here's more evidence of bullshiat, they were on the published departure. Bullshiat, bullshiat, bullshiat:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Ambitwistor: The Iranians deliberately shot it down?  I see there's no conspiracy theory so absurd that someone won't believe it.

apparently 'unintentional' is now an act of specific intent. oy! someone alert language.


I'm referring to commenters in this thread.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

styckx: When Iranian government is the adult in the room over American government.   Oof


A lot of people have forgotten when Iran's leaders schooled Tom Cotton and friends when they went rogue and sent a letter to Iran.

They understood US constitutional law better than those senators.

Don't believe the hype, the stereotype or the rhetoric. Iran has a history ten times longer than the US, with 100x more culture.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's nice. When is the US going to own their farkup?

/yes I realize I should have been more specific
 
starsrift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I am sad and angry. This is not an appropriate forum to vent such feelings, but I am sad and angry.
 
