(Quartz)   Communications between customs officials along US-Mexico border being disrupted by A: Drug cartels jamming signals? B: Migrants accidentally damaging equipment? or C: Vulture poop?   (qz.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When Mexico sends its vultures, they're not sending their best. They're sending vultures that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're eating dead animals. They're bringing drugs. They're pooping on our radio towers. And some, I assume, are good birds.

/ok, they're probably not bringing drugs
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Patience, my ass. I'm going to poop on something.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as V-culture poop.
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUILD THE BIRD CAGE
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Large groups of vultures smell "like a thousand rotting corpses," one homeowner told a reporter last August after a vulture colony set up shop at a South Florida country club, forcing the family from their $700,000 vacation home.

So basically CBP and country club homeowners. I take back every bad thing I've ever said about vultures.
 
HammerHeadSnark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm thinking "Birds of a feather flock together."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
e.lvme.meView Full Size
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Thirteen seconds of Old Turkey Buzzard?  Here we go..."
Late Show: Old Turkey Buzzard - 1/8-07
Youtube rOYKyA9r5UY
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
