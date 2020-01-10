 Skip to content
(NBC News) This business is getting out of control and we will be lucky to live through it (nbcnews.com)
75
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
JFC. Another stupid submission by a pants wetter or a mod/min getting another greened thread. Either way, I'm correct.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/If a meme is dank, a man is not only right to steal it, he is obligated to do so.
//thanks, Farker!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The front stayed on.
 
GoSurfing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like the use of this movie quote.
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is playing 4D chess again.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat, Iran just admitted they accidentally shot down that plane. I really thought they were going to go full denial.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aggressively approached?  It was probably just them needing that long to hand crank the rudder into position.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary?

You do realize that the Russian Navy is nothing like the old Soviet Navy, right?

It would take us just a few hours to completely sink every single ship they had

The tag should be Daww with the headline of "How cute! Look at Russia attempting to scare Americans."
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shiat happens... Many, many times.  Boats, planes...
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eiger: shiat, Iran just admitted they accidentally shot down that plane. I really thought they were going to go full denial.


There was just too much evidence. They had to do it.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a surface Crazy Ivan??

Or a What? I'm not touching you Vlad
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Scary?

You do realize that the Russian Navy is nothing like the old Soviet Navy, right?

It would take us just a few hours to completely sink every single ship they had

The tag should be Daww with the headline of "How cute! Look at Russia attempting to scare Americans."


The key here isn't how fast we could destroy another person's military (pro tip: its never as fast as you think it will be); the key is to not HAVE to destroy their military in the first place.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The MSM will write about this crap, meanwhile they will ignore the thousands of times Trump has done his job as a russian asset against the US and to the profit of Putin.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the worlds nations are trying to out stupid each other?

/Like a bunch of 15 year olds and no adult supervision
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: There was just too much evidence. They had to do it.


Clearly Trump had disproven this notion.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No big deal, just like drafting in NASCAR to save fuel.
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a draft might look like.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I remember right, in the original novel there was an at-sea collision between ships of the respective navies.  In addition to an additional Soviet sub those reactor breached containment at a shallow enough point that the Soviets and Americans knew it.

/been about twenty years since reading it
//scale and scope was much larger than the film
///the film was good despite the scaling back
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should've strafed rounds right off their bow. Hopefully they're getting the greenlight for next time.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: The MSM will write about this crap, meanwhile they will ignore the thousands of times Trump has done his job as a russian asset against the US and to the profit of Putin.


LOL. You mighta missed it but the whole Russianz Collusionz fantasy fizzled befire/during Mueller's testimony. :)
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
* before
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You see that Navy? That's Russia literally playing the 'I'm not touching you' game on the ass end of one of your boats. They can do that because they know your Commander in Chief ranks below theirs. Anyone going to do anything about it?

/ I said 'boats' on purpose
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rkiller1: No big deal, just like drafting in NASCAR to save fuel.
[Fark user image 444x646]
What a draft might look like.


I'd trade paint with that bodywork, if you know what I mean, and I think you do.
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: eiger: shiat, Iran just admitted they accidentally shot down that plane. I really thought they were going to go full denial.

There was just too much evidence. They had to do it.


Considering how many lies we're inundated with on a daily basis from this administration, and Republicans as a whole, despite overwhelming evidence to contrary, I still have to give Iran credit for being better with the truth than our government currently is.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I have the feeling that Russian warships have dashcams attached to them?
 
rkiller1
‘’ 60 minutes ago  

TWX: rkiller1: No big deal, just like drafting in NASCAR to save fuel.
[Fark user image 444x646]
What a draft might look like.

I'd trade paint with that bodywork, if you know what I mean, and I think you do.


The cut of her jib, I like it.
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

TWX: rkiller1: No big deal, just like drafting in NASCAR to save fuel.
[Fark user image 444x646]
What a draft might look like.

I'd trade paint with that bodywork, if you know what I mean, and I think you do.


I'd like to show her how fast my pit crew is, if you know what I mean.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: We should've strafed rounds right off their bow. Hopefully they're getting the greenlight for next time.


Trade war war with Russia will be easy to win.
 
carkiller
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: eiger: shiat, Iran just admitted they accidentally shot down that plane. I really thought they were going to go full denial.

There was just too much evidence. They had to do it.


There's farking video, for chrissakes.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

D_PaulAngel: dodecahedron: eiger: shiat, Iran just admitted they accidentally shot down that plane. I really thought they were going to go full denial.

There was just too much evidence. They had to do it.

Considering how many lies we're inundated with on a daily basis from this administration, and Republicans as a whole, despite overwhelming evidence to contrary, I still have to give Iran credit for being better with the truth than our government currently is.


it's just so pathetic that we've gotten so used to blatant lying as a way of life in this country.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

D_PaulAngel: dodecahedron: eiger: shiat, Iran just admitted they accidentally shot down that plane. I really thought they were going to go full denial.

There was just too much evidence. They had to do it.

Considering how many lies we're inundated with on a daily basis from this administration, and Republicans as a whole, despite overwhelming evidence to contrary, I still have to give Iran credit for being better with the truth than our government currently is.


Fark user imageView Full Size

What Iranian honestly might look like.
 
mdarius
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cman: Scary?

You do realize that the Russian Navy is nothing like the old Soviet Navy, right?

It would take us just a few hours to completely sink every single ship they had

The tag should be Daww with the headline of "How cute! Look at Russia attempting to scare Americans."


In another news story about this incident(ABC I believe but have had too many bourbons to cite it), they showed a few of the Russian Sailors sun tanning at the aft.  The fact that 100% of the Russian crew aren't at general quarters within 100m of an adversary, shows you all need to know about the laughable state of the Russian Navy.
 
Marine1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eiger: shiat, Iran just admitted they accidentally shot down that plane. I really thought they were going to go full denial.


And still managed to blame America.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
President Sniveling Asshole will be calling his boss and apologizing in no time at all.
 
gar1013
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: eiger: shiat, Iran just admitted they accidentally shot down that plane. I really thought they were going to go full denial.

There was just too much evidence. They had to do it.


So because there was too much evidence, they had to shoot down the plane?

Bold move.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

carkiller: dodecahedron: eiger: shiat, Iran just admitted they accidentally shot down that plane. I really thought they were going to go full denial.

There was just too much evidence. They had to do it.

There's farking video, for chrissakes.


OK, now imagine what Trump would have said if we had done this in the US. He would have found a way to blame it on Obama.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cman: Scary?

You do realize that the Russian Navy is nothing like the old Soviet Navy, right?

It would take us just a few hours to completely sink every single ship they had

The tag should be Daww with the headline of "How cute! Look at Russia attempting to scare Americans."


If it's scary it's because Trump is likely to react by nuking Brooklyn.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
1988 soviet ramming USS Yorktown CG 48 in black sea
Youtube xjQ2WFNr3HE

What was, will ever be.
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
USS Farragut

I thought the Klingons destroyed it near the Lembatta cluster.
 
scanman61
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TWX: If I remember right, in the original novel there was an at-sea collision between ships of the respective navies.  In addition to an additional Soviet sub those reactor breached containment at a shallow enough point that the Soviets and Americans knew it.

/been about twenty years since reading it
//scale and scope was much larger than the film
///the film was good despite the scaling back


The reactor breach was in Red Storm Rising
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You farked up the quote. You farked up the quote and you're an idiot.

No filterpwn this time. You did a fark.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
While Mister Pee Pee Tape is CiC, the Russians get to do whatever they fark they want anywhere the fark they want.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rkiller1: D_PaulAngel: dodecahedron: eiger: shiat, Iran just admitted they accidentally shot down that plane. I really thought they were going to go full denial.

There was just too much evidence. They had to do it.

Considering how many lies we're inundated with on a daily basis from this administration, and Republicans as a whole, despite overwhelming evidence to contrary, I still have to give Iran credit for being better with the truth than our government currently is.

[Fark user image image 751x449]
What Iranian honestly might look like.


What US honesty may look like:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
US Navy releases video of near-miss with Russian ship
Youtube SCMPtTD3vYM
 
carkiller
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marine1: eiger: shiat, Iran just admitted they accidentally shot down that plane. I really thought they were going to go full denial.

And still managed to blame America.


Well, there almost certainly would have been fewer itchy trigger fingers at the SAM sites if the US hadn't just vectored a high level assassination from the sky, so....
 
rkiller1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: it's just so pathetic that we've gotten so used to blatant lying as a way of life in this country.


Fark user imageView Full Size

What a lie might look like.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

scanman61: rkiller1: D_PaulAngel: dodecahedron: eiger: shiat, Iran just admitted they accidentally shot down that plane. I really thought they were going to go full denial.

There was just too much evidence. They had to do it.

Considering how many lies we're inundated with on a daily basis from this administration, and Republicans as a whole, despite overwhelming evidence to contrary, I still have to give Iran credit for being better with the truth than our government currently is.

[Fark user image image 751x449]
What Iranian honestly might look like.

What US honesty may look like:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x292]


The caption goes UNDER the image.  Keep up with the rest of the class.
 
MadManMoon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

scanman61: TWX: If I remember right, in the original novel there was an at-sea collision between ships of the respective navies.  In addition to an additional Soviet sub those reactor breached containment at a shallow enough point that the Soviets and Americans knew it.

/been about twenty years since reading it
//scale and scope was much larger than the film
///the film was good despite the scaling back

The reactor breach was in Red Storm Rising


Nyet, tovarishch. The Project 705 (NATO reporting name "Alfa") submarine E.S. Politovskiy is lost due to a reactor meltdown in The Hunt for Red October.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rkiller1: dodecahedron: it's just so pathetic that we've gotten so used to blatant lying as a way of life in this country.

[Fark user image 500x301]
What a lie might look like.


Isn't it past your bedtime?

You know you're not going to get a juice box tomorrow if your mom finds out.
 
Report