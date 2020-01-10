 Skip to content
(BNO News)   And so it begins   (bnonews.com) divider line
132
132 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sleeper agent has been put into play.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm Germany"???
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Florida. That's standard equipment for going to the grocery store.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?  He was just there to make mango-puree.  Marlargo puree?
 
wkndfrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he was looking to get paid $80 mil
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happen to SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man was found to have a machete, two knives, a pick axe, and $2,200 worth of cash in his possession.
That's some good concealing.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move along folks, nothing to see here
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Revenge for the assassination, after the bounty, or just stock Florida?
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never bring a machete to a hellfire missile fight.
Although, bonus points for the pick axe...it's under utilized in these decadent times.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's an itinerant shrubber
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddan: Never bring a machete to a hellfire missile fight.
Although, bonus points for the pick axe...it's under utilized in these decadent times.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems innocuous, I've been known to have a machete, two knives, a pick axe, and $2,200 on me. I usually also have a gun.

It is Florida, you need to be prepared for stuff.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wkndfrk: Sounds like he was looking to get paid $80 mil


Or $80 worth of meth.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: It's Florida. That's standard equipment for going to the grocery store.


How does your barber cut your hair? A machete, a pickaxe for the hard to reach places....

Actually, I expect this to repeat itself a couple of million more times.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Y'all'Kayduh is more heavily armed walking to the 'pik-n-pack'. Settle down.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Begins?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Revenge for the assassination, after the bounty, or just stock Florida?


Stock Florida, till you get to the pickaxe.

Then the next question is where in Florida do you even get a pickaxe?
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Reap what you sow.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: The man was found to have a machete, two knives, a pick axe, and $2,200 worth of cash in his possession.
That's some good concealing.


Hammerspace
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Waiting for it to turn out to be a Puerto Rican landscape contractor...
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Iranian man with machete and knives arrested near Mar-a-Lago

You're doing it wrong. Wait til he's there.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey! Machete Ain't Iranian!

media.pocketgamer.bizView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: He's an itinerant shrubber


Named Roger?
 
Via Infinito [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good thing I just bought up a bunch of popcorn stock.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
God forgive me, but I hope Trump is terrified. Now and forever.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait so in florida you can walk around wal-mart with an ar-15 on your back but knives are illegal?

WTF?
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: That seems innocuous, I've been known to have a machete, two knives, a pick axe, and $2,200 on me. I usually also have a gun.

It is Florida, you need to be prepared for stuff.


Sounds like a gardner to me, machetes are not rare in FL, every landscape truck has two.
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: "I'm Germany"???


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: OdradekRex: He's an itinerant shrubber

Named Roger?


Be on the look out for herring vendors.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Iranian man with machete and knives arrested near Mar-a-Lago

Hillary in disguise?
 
gar1013
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Iranians, just give it up.

You can't even begin to be as much of a threat to us as we are to ourselves.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's the crime?
 
Johnson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Iranian man with machete and knives arrested near Mar-a-Lago

You're doing it wrong. Wait til he's there.


Turns out he was a cook at Mar-A-Lago and he was going to work with his standard set of tools.
The machete and pick axe are for handling those well- done steaks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh come on! You would carry all of that too if the media convinced you that Florida Man wants to feed you to an alligator based on your skin tone and foreign accent.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are we sure someone didn't just run across this and panicked?  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If this is the Iranian knock off of the machete movies I'm in for it
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dafuq is BNO news? this is just a no for now until i see a news agency reporting i've actually heard of reporting on this.
 
Mouser
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: That seems innocuous, I've been known to have a machete, two knives, a pick axe, and $2,200 on me. I usually also have a gun.

It is Florida, you need to be prepared for stuff.


Hell, a fellow could have a good time in Vegas with all of that.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: What's the crime?


Possession of melanin
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Iranian man with machete and knives arrested near Mar-a-Lago

Hillary in disguise?


what does that even mean?
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Bootleg: Revenge for the assassination, after the bounty, or just stock Florida?

Stock Florida, till you get to the pickaxe.

Then the next question is where in Florida do you even get a pickaxe?


Ace is the place. Or Harbor Freight if your on a budget
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You can't just walk around Mar a Corrupto being brown and carrying Mexican swords. This is an interesting turn of events though.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FALSE FLAG!!!!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why didn't they let him in?
 
Alchemy13
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
too bad he wasn't living in Toledo......might have at least taken out a few MAGAt's before they got him
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Look, as a resident of Florida I can say maybe the guy was just trying his best as an immigrant to assimilate into the culture. As for the 22,000 in cash....it's not like the cocaine trade went the way of the 80's.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is he not aware that it's really easy for anyone to buy an AK?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He only wanted to give Donald a Happy Ending since that one massage parlor lady can't do it anymore.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Isn't a machete just a type of knife?
 
Report