(CNBC)   FAA proposes fine against Boeing that is equal to 25 percent of Boeing CEO's compensation. That'll show 'em   (cnbc.com) divider line
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But why even fine them? Surely industry will self-police and they will magically disappear from the perfectly competitive free market.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOW! FIVE MILLION WHOLE DOLLARS!!!!!


/very penalty
//such severe
///wow
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to open the "Wallets" Boyz!!!!
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Th lawsuits that are being put together are gonna drive boeing into government ownership
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless he's personally gotta pay it, meh.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zerkalo: Th lawsuits that are being put together are gonna drive boeing into government ownership


Think about how much money we'd save by making Boeing just an arm of the military.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an idea, don't fine the company, fine the officers, with the fines declared in a way that precludes the company from simply re-compensating them.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
To be fair, 25% of most Modern CEO annual salaries isn't exactly spare change...
 
Marine1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: But why even fine them? Surely industry will self-police and they will magically disappear from the perfectly competitive free market.


Actually, this bit of sarcasm brings up a fair point:

Boeing doesn't have any competition. They make products that are necessary for the US to operate as it does.

There's exactly 0 chance they suffer any real repercussions over this, because the government doesn't want to bankrupt the company that builds F-15s, 737 airliners, and 767 cargo jets.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: To be fair, 25% of most Modern CEO annual salaries isn't exactly spare change...


B-b-but this is the internet, and I need to be outraged at the compensation of employees of free market companies, while simultaneously claiming said compensation is a small amount!
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marine1: gameshowhost: But why even fine them? Surely industry will self-police and they will magically disappear from the perfectly competitive free market.

Actually, this bit of sarcasm brings up a fair point:

Boeing doesn't have any competition. They make products that are necessary for the US to operate as it does.

There's exactly 0 chance they suffer any real repercussions over this, because the government doesn't want to bankrupt the company that builds F-15s, 737 airliners, and 767 cargo jets.


This is just the military programs listed on their public website:

A-10 Wing Replacement
AH-6 Light Attack Helicopter
AH-64 Apache
B-1B Lancer
B-52
C-17 Globemaster III
C-40 Clipper
CH-47 Chinook
F/A-18 Super Hornet
EA-18G Growler
F-15EX
Advanced F-15
ICBM / GBSD
KC-46A Pegasus Tanker
MH-139
MQ-25
P-8 Poseidon
QF-16
T-7A Red Hawk
Unmanned Little Bird H-6U
V-22 Osprey

This does not include any of their training systems, simulators, or less-prominent maintenance/parts programs.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't understand how there hasn't been a international class action lawsuit already filed on behalf of the victim's families because Boeing is undeniably responsible due to negligence on the 737 MAX. They really farked this one up
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mukster: Unless he's personally gotta pay it, meh.


All taxes and fines should be on investor profit.
 
i poop too much
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Somaticasual: To be fair, 25% of most Modern CEO annual salaries isn't exactly spare change...

B-b-but this is the internet, and I need to be outraged at the compensation of employees of free market companies, while simultaneously claiming said compensation is a small amount!


Boeing's 2018 revenue: $101.1 billion
5.4M fine as a percentage of revenue: 0.00533982%

Boeing's 2018 net income: 10.5 billion
5.4M fine as a percentage of net income: 0.051625239%

That'll show 'em for being responsible for the deaths of some 300 people.
 
