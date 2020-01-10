 Skip to content
(Rolling Stone)   Neil Peart, drummer for Rush, dead at 67. Fark cancer   (rollingstone.com) divider line
NeoCortex42
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
RIP YYZ
 
cerikpete
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He stands alone
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No longer under the limelight.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/RIP
 
Charles of York
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Brain cancer, this is terrible news
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cerikpete: He stands alone


After Meg White.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
RIP drummy man.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
WHY DIDN'T TRUMP SAVE HIM?
 
OldRod
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Aww, fark cancer!

Keep on banging those skins in the great beyond, Professor!
 
R2112
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ok...This one hurts, and yes Fark Cancer !!!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Goddamit.
 
OldRod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

40 degree day: WHY DIDN'T TRUMP SAVE HIM?


Why wasn't it Trump* instead of him?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark Cancer. Rock On Little Drummer Boy.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I really don't like Rush, though I can admit they are talented musicians.

This sucks. RIP drummer man
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sad.

fark Cancer (and can we take the filter off for this?)
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

R2112: Ok...This one hurts, and yes Fark Cancer !!!


Yeah, I knew he wasn't in the best of health in recent years, but this still hits pretty hard.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greggerm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Man, I had no idea....

He and Richard Wright... glad I had a few opportunities to see them perform when I could.
 
Lava Lamp Repairman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I didn't realize we were that close in age...

Also, FARK cancer, dammit.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Farewell Neil, thanks for sharing your skills.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This headline is probably better than mine and more tactful...that said, RIP.

Neil Peart died 3 days ago. It would have been announced then but what's the Rush
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
May his soul be at peace with the great Ayn Rand in the sky
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Once Peart, now sagging.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size


RIP, mon
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Damn cancer.  I'm sad for his family and his band-brothers.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Fark Cancer. Rock On Little Drummer Boy.


RUSH - Best intro EVER!!!!!!!!!!
Youtube YSToKcbWz1k
 
Charlie Freak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sucks. fark cancer.

/filter should be off for fark cancer threads
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

40 degree day: WHY DIDN'T TRUMP SAVE HIM?


Canadian.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now this is a true gut punch. RIP Professor, you were, and will continue to be a big part of the soundtrack to my life.

FARK CANCER
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
RIP Neal.

*pours one out*
 
pzeeman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Suddenly you were gone from all the lives you left your mark upon

Rush - Afterimage
Youtube aalJT3GS_m8
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
F*ck Cancer

Neil was one of the reasons I became a drummer.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Live in Frankfurt drum solo:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWRMO​J​QDiLU
 
gopats
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Neil Peart Drum Solo - Rush Live in Frankfurt
Youtube LWRMOJQDiLU
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In before the armchair and steering wheel drummers saying, "eh, he wasn't that good."

Pffft...  Yes he farking was!

Anyway...  Thank you for all the awesome music Neil.  You will be missed.
RIP

//Gonna drum Tom Sawyer on the way home from work.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh goddammit
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [media3.giphy.com image 500x244]

RIP, mon


y.yarn.coView Full Size

I don't want to sound like a queer or nothing, but I think Rush kicks ass.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't say I was the biggest Rush fan but they were decent and influential.  What a shame.  Fark cancer.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark, farky fark fark.... this timeline sucks
 
jonathan_L
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
fark cancer. I'm gutted. I've admired that man since 1984. There was no way we'd ever see him play again, but this one hurts bad. Again, fark cancer in its ass.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OldRod: 40 degree day: WHY DIDN'T TRUMP SAVE HIM?

Why wasn't it Trump* instead of him?


You have to have a brain to get brain cancer.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damn, and 2112 just randomly came up on a mix when I read the news. Farking sucks.

Really annoyed that I never got around to seeing them, I was trying to on their last tour, but couldn't get tickets. But I figured they all were looking good in the footage from that tour that they might give it a few more "final tours", but this was probably why they stopped.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow, was not expecting this one.

Really glad I saw them as often as I did.  Including traveling to the final tour in NYC.

He had a rough time of it in the late 90's.  Lost his wife and daughter in a short period of time.

Oddly, I'm not overly moved by this, although like every Rush fan, I was holding out for some limited type of return for the band which, sadly, will now never be.

Getting old sucks.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
spent alot of my youth listening to Rush, A Farewell to Kings
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One of the very few contenders for "Greatest Drummer of All Time."

Incredibly multitalented man.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ah fark. After all he had already been through right down to having to give it up due to acute tendonitis after the R40 tour.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've seen him live several times and it was always incredible. He has a pretty sad life with the deaths of his wife and daughter. This sucks and makes me sad.
 
