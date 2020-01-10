 Skip to content
(Lex 18)   Man mauled to death by dog on Pug Lane   (lex18.com) divider line
7
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A+ for appropriate usage of the Ironic tag.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Chopper sic balls
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dog of Peace®?


(TFA doesn't say)
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
On Pug Lane there is a doggie chewing face
of a head he's had the pleasure to know.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"They'll be able to tell if it was a gun shot, a dog bite, or heart attack," said Trooper Scottie Pennington of the Kentucky State Police.

Er, did he have all three?
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pug lane, you say?!  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA:
The Rockcastle County Coroner told LEX 18, that a female friend of the victim was inside the home at the time the 9-1-1 call was placed, and that the dog belonged to her. She was traumatized by the episode and taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

Remember, if you can't take the pet in a fight then you're the one who is the pet and the animal is the master, not the other way around.

/love my sweet pup
//can take him
///don't have to, good boy is good (and had months of training)
 
