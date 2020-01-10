 Skip to content
(BBC)   How to dispel the common myth of the lackadaisical gamer. Last year: saving your neighbours at 4am from a house fire. New hotness: saving a gaming buddy's life by calling the cops from 5000 miles away   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
8
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Sometimes the power of the intertubes is used for good....sometimes...
 
nanim
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well done.  Nice to read that link.
 
King Something
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I award that gamer 01189998819991197253 points.

/and an additional 2147483647 points for the paramedics
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Sometimes the power of the intertubes is used for good....sometimes...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Mr. Shabooboo: Sometimes the power of the intertubes is used for good....sometimes...

[Fark user image 847x983]


They live in Georgia. It did not say "Tigers".

/tangential joke. everyone calm down. yes i fully understand the image and the entire thing. now, for these messages from your sponsor
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lucky it wasn't the UK guy calling the US cops. Woulda shot the kid on sight
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Sometimes the power of the intertubes is used for good....sometimes...


Helps to know what circles you run with, too.


The 2019 Furry Charity Index
Youtube NDJqnQ2xZ78


The furry fandom pulled $1.1 million out of the couch cushions for various charities last year.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
His name was "Aiden"????

/should have let him die
 
Report