(Fast Company)   SANDAG has canceled TACIDS because the countywide criminal surveillance system has accomplished DIDSQUAT   (fastcompany.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
GOOD.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should switch to SCMODS.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like stuff you'd find at Ikea.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their own fault.

Not a single instance of an arrest made thanks to the system. Not. A. Single. One.

I actually believe there were probably many. But they weren't documented. And that alone is such a huge red flag for an undertaking of that type that the only solution would be to scrap it completely and start anew.

Efficacy tracking, people. If you're too stupid to implement it from the start, you are incapable of building a system for use by consumers, let alone something that has to stand up to the same scrutiny as a municipal judicial system. Any product of your work is bound to be horribly inefficient and woefully under-documented. You'd spend more trying to salvage it than if you just started over from scratch.

And that in and of itself is another reason why such efforts in the future needs to be paid for with bonds and with civilian oversight. This was such an unmitigated disaster of a program that those involved SHOULD be investigated for fraud, public funds going towards a project that poorly managed should be criminal.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just steal the tech from China, problem solved.
 
lurkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do we really need Another Cryptic Rendition Of Nomenclature You Memorize?
 
Insain2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bet I was "Tagged" at least 100 times......I just happen to have a face that has even myself baffled, so many people have mistaken me for their cousin or someone they went to school w/in a state or country I've never been to.............I'll pass on that type of tech thank you very much.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sources say they are down with OPP

//yeah, you know me
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
nice headline subby (NHS)
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Thosw: Maybe they should switch to SCMODS.


Did you get me my Cheez Whiz, boy?
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

swamp_of_dumb: Thosw: Maybe they should switch to SCMODS.

Did you get me my Cheez Whiz, boy?


Picked it up at the mall...it has everything!
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But the guys selling it, will say its was human error.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Excellent work, subby!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The problem is they used Chinese software and for that software, all Americans look alike.
 
Report