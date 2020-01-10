 Skip to content
(Sun Journal (Maine))   "Man, it's like a movie or a Stephen King novel. Really, that's what it is," Gary Blankenship, the purported cult leader, said Friday   (sunjournal.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Do(h)!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're worried about the cult takeover of a town?
We've had a cult takeover of the whole damn country.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blankenship said

jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  It's been done.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've played this game.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Clearwater, Florida, all-year home for the Church of Scientology.

/Anti-depression, anti-psychotic drugs not welcome.
 
Keeve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "It's not a cult," he said. "It's our culture."

Elsewhere in the same article: By mid-November, he was posting online memes that raised alarms among locals. One read, "What if I said we're building a town of like-minded people and you're invited. #CULTure."

Yeah Bud, that hashtag ain't very convincing.
 
long time listener-first time farker
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
So he's left Facebook; is he still going to post comments on fark?
 
Tedlick
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We moved up here to Maine almost 20 years ago and have loved it, and felt welcomed by our community. But then again, we made it clear that we were moving to Maine because we liked Maine, not because we saw an opportunity to change it.

Maybe- and this is going to sound radical- wait until you've ridden that spot of land all the way around the sun once before you start loudly broadcasting your intent to bring 150 strangers into the community?

Five months? You haven't even been there for Mud Season, dude.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If it actually is, though, it won't stop locals from selling their property if the price is right.

#rajneeshpuram
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jtown: Meh.  It's been done.


In Utah. Successfully, unfortunately.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: jtown: Meh.  It's been done.

In Utah. Successfully, unfortunately.


In Antelope, Oregon unsuccessfully.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey Guys, everyone here want to go in and buy the post office there?  While we're at it, we can buy the town of Agatha and change the name.

The new city would be Fark, ME.
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

catmandu: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: jtown: Meh.  It's been done.

In Utah. Successfully, unfortunately.

In Antelope, Oregon unsuccessfully.


Stay away from the buffet.
 
gbv23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you got money you can buy anybody or anything --remember we're still on planet Earth

Money is power, it buys folks who will do your bidding. It don't seem like this guy's got any like Osho did (The Rajneesh)
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ less than a minute ago  
