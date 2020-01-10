 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Florida Woman "too high on cocaine to remember" hit a man with her BMW, bit her sister-in-law, tried to urinate on an officer and "I would do it all over again if I could"   (whdh.com) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The look that says "This party isn't even close to over!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she's fun to party with.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Missouri, she could be a state politician's (crack) smoking hot wife.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I...didn't know a woman could  aim her piss. And I've been married.
(Walks off shrugging his shoulders and shaking his head)
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: I...didn't know a woman could  aim her piss. And I've been married.
(Walks off shrugging his shoulders and shaking his head)


How did you think Grandma won the peeing for distance competition at the assisted living facility Thanksgiving?
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: I...didn't know a woman could  aim her piss. And I've been married.
(Walks off shrugging his shoulders and shaking his head)


A visit to any bar or gas station restroom should convince you that guys can't aim very well, either.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for the Florida State Anthem

(NSFW)

The Florida Song From Big Mouth
Youtube chNggxZHAAM
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: I...didn't know a woman could  aim her piss. And I've been married.
(Walks off shrugging his shoulders and shaking his head)


It's a series of tubes.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I...didn't know a woman could  aim her piss. And I've been married.
(Walks off shrugging his shoulders and shaking his head)


What, feeling like you missed out on an opportunity?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: I bet she's fun to party with.


Long as you're willing to accept a certain amount of collateral damage as the price of doing business, yep.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Would that be Chaotic Evil?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kona
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yup. I been to this bar.  This happened on a Monday night..
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is it still possible to get tattoos in jail?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for the woman's six month old child. That kid looks like it'll face a lot of bad parenting. Hopefully the future will turn out well for the kid.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Needs more hot to match that much crazy.
 
Lady J
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: JasonOfOrillia: I bet she's fun to party with.

Long as you're willing to accept a certain amount of collateral damage as the price of doing business, yep.


Well that's it.  You know that there's a chance for the night to turn very dark with someone like that.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not gonna be a problem anymore.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I...didn't know a woman could  aim her piss. And I've been married.
(Walks off shrugging his shoulders and shaking his head)


I get you here.  It seems she was even handcuffed at the time....
 
Report