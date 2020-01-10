 Skip to content
(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   The State of Wisconsin just figured out why the State of Wisconsin has a problem with drinking/driving   (tmj4.com) divider line
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it because they live in Wisconsin?
 
King Something
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Two hands one mouth lol
 
Petey4335
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: Is it because they live in Wisconsin?


Because we're professionals.

Heck the community center that i play bags once a week with the Mrs. has a bar. And there are still 3 other bars in town.

One of them 100 years ago was a brothel even.

And only 1200 people living in town.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Eh, the principal lived. That's just a $50 fine.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How else can you learn to drive drunk?
 
Marine1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wisconsinite physiology is different from yours and mine. If they don't consume four beers an hour, they lose their accent, go into a coma, and die.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My brother in Wisconsin told me about an employee who had 7 (or maybe 9?) drunk driving convictions. I would think that means jail time in most states.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
(Reads article) hey! Thats the parking lot my uncle supposedly had to tell kids to stop doing donuts and disperse after a snow... and then proceeded to do a donut on his way out.

I wouldn't know the actual truth to that, though. Drunk pulled them both into traffic after he pulled him over almost 40 years ago. RIP.
 
lurkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It sounds more like a driving problem.
He didn't have any problem drinking.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Iowan73: How else can you learn to drive drunk?


4 more beers and write again .... How else learn drunk drive? Now is Wisconsinite you.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No way you're getting me in a car with teenage driver, without liquid courage.
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Extra, extra get em a "DWI" whilst their young!

Me I've never had one, I learned early on to drink at home and stay home till sober!!!

Never wanted to have to make that "Phone" call to Mother at 3am or so!!!!  The look on her face......Fark she'd leave me in there to "Learn" a lesson......no thanks I'll pass....and she's been dead for 20 years, I don't trust her to stay dead!!!!
 
jmswentzel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Insain2: Extra, extra get em a "DWI" whilst their young!

Me I've never had one, I learned early on to drink at home and stay home till sober!!!

Never wanted to have to make that "Phone" call to Mother at 3am or so!!!!  The look on her face......Fark she'd leave me in there to "Learn" a lesson......no thanks I'll pass....and she's been dead for 20 years, I don't trust her to stay dead!!!!


username etc..
 
Report