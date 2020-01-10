 Skip to content
(CNN)   Do you live near weather? Prepare to die   (cnn.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be in my local tap house near the time this hit.  I can't think of a better place to be stuck.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Certainly has been a weird winter here in northwestern Illinois.

It's January and has been in the 40's and 50's for the last few weeks. Two weeks ago it was 60. I'm not complaining but I fear we will pay dearly for this soon when winter decides it needs to make up for it.
 
veale728
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Triple threat storms are nothing. It's the fatal four way storms and hell in a cell storms that you need to pay attention to.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Get Busy Living Or Get Busy Dying"
Youtube tLpyklFEahs
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can't remember the last time an OMG WEATHER event didn't end up being overblown sensationalist nonsense in my area so meh.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
OldRod
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I live in Kansas - we're used to it.

Where I live, A few years back, on the weekend after Thanksgiving, we had temperatures in the 80s on Saturday, dropping to the teens by Sunday morning.  In between was heavy rain, high winds, a tornado, hail, sleet and snow.  All in less than 24 hours.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On the central CT/MA line the grass is still green and Sunday's forecast is a completely normal
 
rhodabear
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
65°
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll go hole up a library so I can get a headstart on keeping the place warm by burning the tax code.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fear mongering.
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, climate change isn't real, so there's that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UberDave: I'll be in my local tap house near the time this hit.  I can't think of a better place to be stuck.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I can't remember the last time an OMG WEATHER event didn't end up being overblown sensationalist nonsense in my area so meh.


One word...

KATRINA
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Certainly has been a weird winter here in northwestern Illinois.

It's January and has been in the 40's and 50's for the last few weeks. Two weeks ago it was 60. I'm not complaining but I fear we will pay dearly for this soon when winter decides it needs to make up for it.


Halloween and Christmas traded weather.
 
joeflood [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When the storm chasers start showing up... :(
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There is going to be a little accumulation of snow in the Seattle area. Panic starts in 3...2...1...
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What the TV Forecasters Don't Want You To Know: Every single person who has ever encountered weather is going to die. Wake Up Sheeple, don't buy into Big Meteolology's lies.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd only be worried if it were Hurricane Montoya.
 
