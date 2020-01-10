 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   My talent is graft, whining too   (ajc.com) divider line
22
    More: Florida, Judge, Cox Enterprises, Palm Beach County, Florida, Karyn Turk, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Prison, West Palm Beach, Florida, Attorney David Tarras  
•       •       •

999 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2020 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sadly, she looks the type...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not one regert was given, I'm sure.  That's a lot of crazy to be running around inside of one human being.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn she couldn't get a job as a trophy wife?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another case of Affluenza. 
Fkck her.
HARD.
Entitled biatch.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And her lawyers think that her being in jail would hurt her job in social media. No shiat, jail does that to a lot of peoples livelihoods.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She and her lawyers sought to convince the judge that and her lawyers sought to convince the judge that she's suffered enough she's suffered enough and didn't deserve prison or house arrest. Attorney David Tarras said that since Turk pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge of Social Security fraud, she's been harassed on social media.

Oh, that poor poor girl.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: She and her lawyers sought to convince the judge that and her lawyers sought to convince the judge that she's suffered enough she's suffered enough and didn't deserve prison or house arrest. Attorney David Tarras said that since Turk pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge of Social Security fraud, she's been harassed on social media.

Oh, that poor poor girl.


That's what I get for posting from echo point. That's what I get for posting from echo point.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say hello to your future President.
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it with orange people?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Not one regert was given, I'm sure.  That's a lot of crazy bootstrappy personal responsibility to be running around inside of one human being.


Just because you're a "conservative media commentator" doesn't mean you're crazy.  Although it does seem to help.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Turk is a conservative media commentator"

And there it is.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Highland Beach is a very expensive area to live in. Seems to me she was stealing because she could and not because she needed money.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right in the butt
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turk is a conservative media commentator

I'd like to hear her thoughts on "welfare queens"
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You say stealing, I say privatizing. Tomato, tomahto."
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The decision was welcomed by about six employees at the Finnish American Rest Home

With that kind of high-impact case, the phrase "meteoric rise" comes to mind for the prosecutor's career track.
 
Sim Tree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"but I thought you wanted whining"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too Conservative for Medicare, had to steal from the government and cheat the provider instead.  It's terrible, but you've got to wonder how far the apple fell from the tree.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Marcus Aurelius: Not one regert was given, I'm sure.  That's a lot of crazy bootstrappy personal responsibility to be running around inside of one human being.

Just because you're a "conservative media commentator" doesn't mean you're crazy.  Although it does seem to help.


Nah, she crazy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: common sense is an oxymoron: Marcus Aurelius: Not one regert was given, I'm sure.  That's a lot of crazy bootstrappy personal responsibility to be running around inside of one human being.

Just because you're a "conservative media commentator" doesn't mean you're crazy.  Although it does seem to help.

Nah, she crazy.
[Fark user image 425x201]


That's just conservative humor.  Not that the difference is all that great.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report