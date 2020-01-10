 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press)   Who knew that digital billboards were controlled by a laptop stored underneath the structure? These teens knew   (freep.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup, Oakland County, Michigan, Display device, Pontiac, Michigan, 16-year-old, pornographic billboard display, Auburn Hills Police Department, Auburn Hills, Michigan, Police  
•       •       •

513 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2020 at 4:31 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saywhat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's their FARK handle?
 
freidog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
through the 6-foot fence, which had been previously damaged
The shed was unlocked
The billboard was operated by a laptop in the shed

Bets on what the password for the laptop was?  password or 12345?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wow, that's a lot more low tech than I assumed... I assumed there was a cell receiver and some smallish weatherproof CPU mounted up on the billboard running it all.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 225x225]


came to say this
Proud of and impressed with these brave boys
Subversion is not vandalism
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yup subby should've used the hero tag.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Electronic billboards are obnoxious because of their constantly changing and overly-bright displays. Yet they're also worthless to advertisers because drivers can't even read the ad in the 2 seconds it's in view before switching to another ad. Such a stupid invention.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The two teens were able to enter the space through the 6-foot fence, which had been previously damaged. The shed was unlocked when they entered because the company that owned the shed had forced their way into the building when the locks froze over and never replaced them, Gagnon said.
The billboard was operated by a laptop in the shed at the time of the incident as opposed to being operated remotely like most digital billboards.

Gee, who knew cutting corners and half-assed maintenance would lead to something like this.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If I saw this driving by on the highway I would laugh out loud and raise an imaginary glass of beer in a toast to the perps. Nice to see they won't get into any real trouble.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ less than a minute ago  

freidog: through the 6-foot fence, which had been previously damaged
The shed was unlocked
The billboard was operated by a laptop in the shed

Bets on what the password for the laptop was?  password or 12345?


My money is on drowssap
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report