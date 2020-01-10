 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   That crappy Tom Hanks movie The Terminal is getting a reboot in Austin   (kxan.com) divider line
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I kind of liked that movie.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have felt like I was living in a a terminal....
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That crappy Tom Hanks movie

You'll have to be more specific.
 
Dibikad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: I kind of liked that movie.


I'm with ya. Charming enough movie. Decent watching for a lazy day when nothing is on. Catherine Zeta-Jones doesn't hurt either.
 
T.rex
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: I kind of liked that movie.


its my vote for worst Spielberg movie, EVAR!....   Just so schmaltzy.

I remember reading about that guy, though.. years and years ago, prior to the film.    It seemed eventually, he was insane, and his predicament was a willing one, as he was given many opportunities to get sanctuary in other countries, and turned the offers down.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was it Robert Plant? No I didn't read past the headline, what's wrong with you?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Even if the movie is crappy, the performance by Tom Hanks will be top notch.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Even if the movie is crappy, the performance by Tom Hanks will be top notch.


It was. I actually believed he was a man from some non-specified Eastern European country.

I liked the movie too. The story it's based on is even more fascinating.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Plus, if I ever get stranded in an airport for some reason, this is the airport I want to be stranded in.

https://maketimetoseetheworld.com/lay​o​ver-in-singapore-things-to-do-in-chang​i-airport/
 
