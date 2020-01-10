 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Chicago installs marijuana disposal boxes at airports for those travelers too lame to tip their Uber driver with bud   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Southwest Airlines, Chicago's airports, Cannabis Amnesty Boxes, United States, Recreational drug use, Police, Law, Chicago  
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Suddenly, O'Hare janitor is looking like a mighty nice job.  Kind, if you will.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
just wait for someone to throw something on fire in there and smoke out the terminal
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I lived by an airport I'd install a few too.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good point subby. Living in a prohibition state it would not occur to me to offer weed to a stranger.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in O'Hare right now. I'm definitely not giving up my bud after I got through security. It's too sweet and precious.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemobeamo: I'm in O'Hare right now. I'm definitely not giving up my bud after I got through security. It's too sweet and precious.


Oh yeah?

*makes a phone call*
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait?  We can do that?  Is it a thing?
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what do I do with the cocaine, meth, quualudes, diazapram, oxy, and beer?
 
Milk D
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so Illinois that the amnesty box is AFTER you go through security.  If it got through why would you give it up?
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the X, and miscellaneous barbituates?
Hmmmmm?
 
S10Calade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

almejita: And the X, and miscellaneous barbituates?
Hmmmmm?


If you're heading home with leftovers... You didn't try hard enough.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Repeat?

https://www.fark.com/comments/1067215​6
 
almejita
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

S10Calade: almejita: And the X, and miscellaneous barbituates?
Hmmmmm?

If you're heading home with leftovers... You didn't try hard enough.


See, much like when I was in grade school, I bring enough for everyone.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Milk D: It's so Illinois that the amnesty box is AFTER you go through security.  If it got through why would you give it up?


Because it is still illegal in Federal airspace.

How that can be enforced if a person is possessing from one legal state to another, I haven't a clue.  Wait until the seat belt light goes out and send in the dogs?
 
Cormee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Isn't that the same airport Pete, and his friend RefarkINGpete fly from?
 
S10Calade
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

almejita: S10Calade: almejita: And the X, and miscellaneous barbituates?
Hmmmmm?

If you're heading home with leftovers... You didn't try hard enough.

See, much like when I was in grade school, I bring enough for everyone.


My assessment stands!
 
thepeterd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

akya: Repeat?

https://www.fark.com/comments/10672156​


C'mon man, that was 2 days ago. Stoners and Fark mods can't remember that far back.
 
almejita
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

S10Calade: almejita: S10Calade: almejita: And the X, and miscellaneous barbituates?
Hmmmmm?

If you're heading home with leftovers... You didn't try hard enough.

See, much like when I was in grade school, I bring enough for everyone.

My assessment stands!


Not everyone showed up though. I don't remember you being there! Then again, I don't remember me being there.
 
jimjays
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Milk D: It's so Illinois that the amnesty box is AFTER you go through security.  If it got through why would you give it up?


"Everyone is looking at me. They know..."
 
S10Calade
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

almejita: S10Calade: almejita: S10Calade: almejita: And the X, and miscellaneous barbituates?
Hmmmmm?

If you're heading home with leftovers... You didn't try hard enough.

See, much like when I was in grade school, I bring enough for everyone.

My assessment stands!

Not everyone showed up though. I don't remember you being there! Then again, I don't remember me being there.


We must've had a good time cuz I dont remember it either. Cheers!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Milk D: It's so Illinois that the amnesty box is AFTER you go through security.  If it got through why would you give it up?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And waste all those good drugs? Guzzle down 200mg of thc edibles to get rid of it before a flight then get loooose for the next 8-12 hours. Maybe vomit, but they have those little bags in the seat back for a reason farker.

/would it be legal to bring a wire grab claw to pull shiat out of the box?
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
First one I saw was in Vegas a couple of years ago. I wonder if they're going to start popping up all over California.
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: nemobeamo: I'm in O'Hare right now. I'm definitely not giving up my bud after I got through security. It's too sweet and precious.

Oh yeah?

*makes a phone call*


I'd like to see how that call goes:

"Yes, her Fark username is lindalouwho... hello? hello?"
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DaMoGan: lindalouwho: nemobeamo: I'm in O'Hare right now. I'm definitely not giving up my bud after I got through security. It's too sweet and precious.

Oh yeah?

*makes a phone call*

I'd like to see how that call goes:

"Yes, her Fark username is lindalouwho... hello? hello?"


They'd never believe that
I'm no more than two.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is weed that good?

Asking for a friend who will retire soon...
 
jimjays
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Is weed that good?

Asking for a friend who will retire soon...


It's different for everyone. Especially with modern strains that are much different from each other. But, yes, it can be.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just drive to the Quad Cities and fly from there...or drive to Cedar Rapids and uhh...never mind.
 
Report