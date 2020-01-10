 Skip to content
(OK Whatever)   "Does this white shirt being dragged through the mud make you horny?" -- The most trivial pornography you could imagine has made its home on YouTube   (okwhatever.org) divider line
15
15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not THAT muddy shirt.
But these muddy shirts give me the fizz just fine...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Dirty, dirty shirts
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh.

/zip
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: Not THAT muddy shirt.
But these muddy shirts give me the fizz just fine...
[Fark user image 425x538]
[Fark user image 425x566]

Dirty, dirty shirts


Is it ok to fap on the way home from work?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait, what were we talking about?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What part of "no exceptions" in Rule 34 do people not understand?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that dirty shirt is porn.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This thread has potential...
 
Mouser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: What part of "no exceptions" in Rule 34 do people not understand?


Came here to say this.  Thread over in six.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 371x559]

Wait, what were we talking about?


Llamas. We were talking about llamas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 371x559]

Wait, what were we talking about?

Llamas. We were talking about llamas.
[Fark user image image 640x479]


Why would you compare him to Melania Trump like that?
 
xrayspx [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
THERE ARE DOZENS OF US!
 
ruudbob
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I bought about 50 starched white shirts at a junk store for 25 bucks total when I was 20 and wore them to work at a steel foundry in Ohio (Buckeye Steel) while I was doing chipping and grinding work. For some reason the other guys and the foreman hated me. I thought I looked great as the shirts turned blacker and blacker during the days work.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Eh. Regular porn has gotten terrible and boring. Maybe I'll check out the sick shiat on YouTube.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Super Chronic: What part of "no exceptions" in Rule 34 do people not understand?


Many years ago a friend and I joked about making a website featuring girls in bikinis clipping their toenails.

The last image in each series would have been a pic of a little.bowl.of the toenail clippings.

To this day, I think we missed out on an amazing business opportunity.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

