(Vice)   MTA: "Cannot map our subway by yourself. Not yours"   (vice.com)
20
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they do the same thing with the roads?
 
FishCake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last line of the article is the kicker :D
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't clean up all the urine, very busy suing people.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Do they do the same thing with the roads?


Nice.
McNally Google would eat them alive.
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Can't clean up all the urine, very busy suing people.


if they remove the urine stench of the subway, is it a nyc subway anymore, honestly?

/also, they could have simply bought off the map if it was good enough.  It'd be a feather in the guy's cap, likely less expensive than a team of lawyers, give commuters an alternate form they have access to, and potentially their design team ("hay some bored putz can do your jobs himself in his spare time")

//but that would mean they want to foster good will between them and the people that use the subway.
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*potentially motivate their
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can always go back to his old job as an artisanal knife sharpener.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does his map include all the lost lines and hidden underground stuff that is awesome to go explore?

/that's the only reason I'd go to NYC.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Trik: He can always go back to his old job as an artisanal knife sharpener.


You know how I know you didn't RTFA?
 
rewind2846 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Artist is also a lawyer. MTA may have picked the wrong linesmith to fark with.
As an artist this put a smile on my face.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Trik: He can always go back to his old job as an artisanal knife pencil sharpener.


Fixed.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He could probably get Google to help with his defence. Maybe even Apple. This kind of thing could set a horrible precedent for them.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I would seriously talk to a lawyer. False dmca takedowns are seriouse business. You can sue the hell out of them if you are in the right.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You basically can't copyright maps, because facts aren't copyrightable.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
video-images.vice.comView Full Size


It does look pretty similar in style
 
PvtStash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stampede of idiots here:
FTA:

"
"Yes, there are minor differences between your map and the MTA map," Freundlich wrote in his email. "But given your access to the MTA map on the MTA website, and the substantial similarities of your map to the MTA map, the only rational conclusion is that your map is based on the MTA Vignelli map."

But there is a potentially critical flaw in that logic. The MTA created The Weekender in 2011, two years after Berman created his map, which he uploaded to Wikipedia in 2009."


Uuhhh,..or maybe they are both making a map, of the same thing, so gee maybe both maps look a lot a like when they are both accurate.

Based on the above "logic" from the article and lawyers, Once anyone drew a map of a our planet, then i guess everyone else forever after that

"the only rational conclusion is that your map is based on the MTA Vignelli first map "

yeah and not at all based on the actual source material the map itself is based on...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [video-images.vice.com image 850x478]

It does look pretty similar in style


It looks like every other subway map throughout the world (IE, you can't copyright the "style" really, because it's fairly generic), and it's clearly not just a copy/paste.  So, not copyrightable.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [video-images.vice.com image 850x478]

It does look pretty similar in style


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a very generic style.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My best friend is an IP lawyer, and from what I gather from talking to him, the copyright system kind of forces IP holders to sue at every opportunity, because any failure to defend your copyright can be potentially be used against you in future cases as evidence of implied permission. (Basically, "you let him do it, so you have to let me do it.") Not sure if this is an accurate recollection of the law but this is basically why most bars have advertisements for "The Big Game" (nudge nudge wink wink).

In this case though it seems like MTA isn't actually suing so this whole thing might just blow over.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Geotpf: SpectroBoy: [video-images.vice.com image 850x478]

It does look pretty similar in style

It looks like every other subway map throughout the world (IE, you can't copyright the "style" really, because it's fairly generic), and it's clearly not just a copy/paste.  So, not copyrightable.


I'd also says his does appear superior to the official map. I wish I had a bigger scan of it.
 
Report