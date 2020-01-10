 Skip to content
(Vice)   Going under general anesthesia for surgery? Might want to read this. Still legal in 42 States   (vice.com) divider line
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bill Cosby unavailable for comment.
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is horrifying.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Easy, don't go to a teaching hospital.

/especially in July
//trust me, they aren't getting their jollies peeling back your gunt to see your tiny peen or crusty vagoo
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

basemetal: Easy, don't go to a teaching hospital.

/especially in July
//trust me, they aren't getting their jollies peeling back your gunt to see your tiny peen or crusty vagoo


You do realize this is the internet right? If the digital age has taught us anything it's Rule 34.

Also imagine being under twilight sedation or not fully going under and going through this. It's not any different from date rape.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would argue that it is not really "legal" in 42 states. It is not expressly illegal, and since the woman is unconscious, they don't know to file charges or sue. I can't imagine that a standard waiver for one procedure would hold up in court as covering this.

According to the linked Chicago Tribune article "These laws were necessary because lawsuits for battery are never brought since women undergoing gynecological surgery have no inkling they have been used for teaching without consent."

This implies that if women could be identified and a class-action suit filed, they could win without laws specifically banning the practice.
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*laughs in XY chromosome*
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
testifying about her experience in support of Utah's law in February was nerve-racking

That's some great proofreading there...
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck finding my vagina.

Though I will say surgery is the best time to get a catheter inserted.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: Good luck finding my vagina.


Challenge accepted?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silver-Isenstadt was ready to avoid doing such an exam at all costs, and his refusal became part of a movement to end the practice-an effort that would ultimately lead to statewide bans, first in California in 2003, then in Illinois, Virginia, Oregon, Hawaii, Iowa, Utah, and Maryland.

Here's the list of states that ban this practice.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that;s kinda not great.  I'm all for medical students getting the best training possible but yeah... maybe ask for permission prior?  I don't have a vagina but if somebody wants to touch my dick for science while I'm under I'd tell them to have fun with that.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This also applies to the anus. We need to close these poophole loopholes.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say that's pretty damned unacceptable, no snark, no laughs, just farking end that practice.  Now.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Offer to knock 10% off of the anesthesia costs and any lady who's not an absolute prude will sign for it every time.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what happens if they find some signs of disease/ailment during these exams? That must make for an awkward post surgery conversation. "So your surgery went well but did you know that you've got a rather nasty case of cervical warts?"
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not right, and I sincerely mean it.

That being said:
For some current medical students-like Savanah Harshbarger

Name checks out?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Opacity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a better question to ask those oh-so-high-and-mighty-doctors in places that still allow this:

What do you say to a patient once they're conscious if you've discovered something wrong with them? Didn't tell them? That sounds like malpractice to me.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if you are a guy, do they just rub your balls? Because usually that's extra.
 
Ghost Roach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: So what happens if they find some signs of disease/ailment during these exams? That must make for an awkward post surgery conversation. "So your surgery went well but did you know that you've got a rather nasty case of cervical warts?"


"You now have gonorrhea"
"But I was tested last month"
"... so, funny thing about the med students during surgery ..."
 
FarkQued
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So "Grab her by the pussy" was not locker room talk but was operating room talk.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr I know you put me under to put my dislocated shoulder back in the socket but I just have to ask, why is my vagina oozing KY?
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To perform the exam, students insert two gloved fingers into the patient's vagina and place one hand on her pelvis in order to feel the uterus and ovaries.

So basically it's the most symplistic pelvic exam a vagina owner can experience. And this is something medical professionals feel they need to perform without consent while the vagina owner is unconscious? Lemme ask them something; are they also performing anal prostate exams on men for practice while unconscious and without consent? When they find something abnormal during their "practicing" do they inform the vagina owner? No? Why does this sound like something that started as a way to molest unconscious vagina owners and became standard practice?

/fellow vagina owner
//never had surgery but this will always be on my mind from now on
///threesies
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: Easy, don't go to a teaching hospital.

/especially in July
//trust me, they aren't getting their jollies peeling back your gunt to see your tiny peen or crusty vagoo


Crusty Vagoo is the name of my Madonna tribute band.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lady who woke up in the middle of it should've kicked the doctor right in the farking face.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

starsrift: Offer to knock 10% off of the anesthesia costs and any lady who's not an absolute prude will sign for it every time.


What the actual f*ck?

Pro-tip: Jokes are supposed to be funny. That's the very definition.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Joe Stapler: basemetal: Easy, don't go to a teaching hospital.

/especially in July
//trust me, they aren't getting their jollies peeling back your gunt to see your tiny peen or crusty vagoo

Crusty Vagoo is the name of my Madonna tribute band.


Coincidentally, that's also what Madonna calls her hoo-hah.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: starsrift: Offer to knock 10% off of the anesthesia costs and any lady who's not an absolute prude will sign for it every time.

What the actual f*ck?

Pro-tip: Jokes are supposed to be funny. That's the very definition.


I take it you haven't seen the price for surgery lately?
 
zjoik
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
in some forms of lifeguard training the instructor hides an object in the pool and the trainees have to dive and find it
 
zjoik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: To perform the exam, students insert two gloved fingers into the patient's vagina and place one hand on her pelvis in order to feel the uterus and ovaries.

So basically it's the most symplistic pelvic exam a vagina owner can experience. And this is something medical professionals feel they need to perform without consent while the vagina owner is unconscious? Lemme ask them something; are they also performing anal prostate exams on men for practice while unconscious and without consent? When they find something abnormal during their "practicing" do they inform the vagina owner? No? Why does this sound like something that started as a way to molest unconscious vagina owners and became standard practice?

/fellow vagina owner
//never had surgery but this will always be on my mind from now on
///threesies


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Silver-Isenstadt was ready to avoid doing such an exam at all costs, and his refusal became part of a movement to end the practice-an effort that would ultimately lead to statewide bans, first in California in 2003, then in Illinois, Virginia, Oregon, Hawaii, Iowa, Utah, and Maryland.

Here's the list of states that ban this practice.


Whew. I'm in Virginia. Thank God there will be no unsolicited fingers in my vagina (if I had one)
 
sforce
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

nekom: Yeah that;s kinda not great.  I'm all for medical students getting the best training possible but yeah... maybe ask for permission prior?  I don't have a vagina but if somebody wants to touch my dick for science while I'm under I'd tell them to have fun with that.


I'd make a counter-offer of 'wait till I'm awake'
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Dr I know you put me under to put my dislocated shoulder back in the socket but I just have to ask, why is my vagina oozing KY?


You must have the good insurance.  Most people don't get the lube.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Need one of those spiked finger traps, then. fark 'em up.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: starsrift: Offer to knock 10% off of the anesthesia costs and any lady who's not an absolute prude will sign for it every time.

What the actual f*ck?

Pro-tip: Jokes are supposed to be funny. That's the very definition.


I'm not sure that was a joke. Anaesthesia is crazy expensive.
 
2dogsrunning [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is rape. And there is apparently no advocate for the patient in the room. Lord
 
Krab
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Bill Cosby unavailable for comment.


That's Dr. Huxtable to you
 
ruudbob
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Loucifer: This also applies to the anus. We need to close these poophole loopholes.


Yes, I know what you are saying. They knocked me out and shoved a camera up my ass. Then the hospital charged me $3,000.00 for there anal invasion.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ruudbob: Loucifer: This also applies to the anus. We need to close these poophole loopholes.

Yes, I know what you are saying. They knocked me out and shoved a camera up my ass. Then the hospital charged me $3,000.00 for there anal invasion.


Huh, they only charged me 19.95.  Btw that was an impressive collection of hair spray bottles you've got there.
 
distractions and diversions
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: To perform the exam, students insert two gloved fingers into the patient's vagina and place one hand on her pelvis in order to feel the uterus and ovaries.

So basically it's the most symplistic pelvic exam a vagina owner can experience. And this is something medical professionals feel they need to perform without consent while the vagina owner is unconscious? Lemme ask them something; are they also performing anal prostate exams on men for practice while unconscious and without consent? When they find something abnormal during their "practicing" do they inform the vagina owner? No? Why does this sound like something that started as a way to molest unconscious vagina owners and became standard practice?

/fellow vagina owner
//never had surgery but this will always be on my mind from now on
///threesies


When I was a student, we routinely did vaginal exams on OBGYN patients under anesthesia, but only on OB patients we were about to assist on. The thinking is that if you don't know what abnormal feels like, you won't spot it when you're in practice by yourself. Also, we were about to get really well acquainted with a diseased ovary.

We did prostate exams on make patients before their colorectal surgery as well.

Currently I do a new full exam on my patients after they undergo anesthesia just to double check my own assessment now that I can really poke and prod without making the patient uncomfortable. I'm usually in the face though.

With that said I have never done an unnecessary exam under anesthesia nor have ever heard of someone doing that. I wouldn't let my students do that either. Maybe this does happens somewhere, but no one I work with would let that slide. If that happened in my current institution, you'd get a call from the chief of staff before you finished the case
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Loucifer: This also applies to the anus. We need to close these poophole loopholes.


There exists an artificial anus for training medical students in proctology. I mean, I'd provide a link, but you'll appreciate the difficulty of trying to find a news article based around terms like "medical anus training", "prostate training doctor" and so on.

/Good news is there's plenty of porn of it if that's your fetish, though.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait

How is this even ethically OK nevermind legally?

You get permission for any exam unless someones life is on the line. Would these doctors be ok to have a prostate exam performed on them if they went in for a wisdom tooth extracted?
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I would argue that it is not really "legal" in 42 states. It is not expressly illegal, and since the woman is unconscious, they don't know to file charges or sue. I can't imagine that a standard waiver for one procedure would hold up in court as covering this.

According to the linked Chicago Tribune article "These laws were necessary because lawsuits for battery are never brought since women undergoing gynecological surgery have no inkling they have been used for teaching without consent."

This implies that if women could be identified and a class-action suit filed, they could win without laws specifically banning the practice.


I recently had heart surgery at a teaching hospital and they had me sign forms allowing students to be present during the procedure.  I don't remember any language regarding them performing any procedures or examinations on me specifically.  But, quite frankly, I wouldn't object as long as it's not something that could cause me any problems or discomfort afterward.  If I won't ever feel it or even know it happened, I don't care.  I'll gladly be their sleeping Huckleberry.  They gotta learn somewhere and who knows, maybe one day later I'll need one of those kids to fix something.

That said, conscent from the patient should absolutely be mandatory.  I'm sure not everyone feels the same way I do.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ask for permission beforehand and do a pap smear while they're at it. Two birds with one stone and the lady gets to skip a yearly exam and the stress that goes with it.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

distractions and diversions: Calypsocookie: To perform the exam, students insert two gloved fingers into the patient's vagina and place one hand on her pelvis in order to feel the uterus and ovaries.

So basically it's the most symplistic pelvic exam a vagina owner can experience. And this is something medical professionals feel they need to perform without consent while the vagina owner is unconscious? Lemme ask them something; are they also performing anal prostate exams on men for practice while unconscious and without consent? When they find something abnormal during their "practicing" do they inform the vagina owner? No? Why does this sound like something that started as a way to molest unconscious vagina owners and became standard practice?

/fellow vagina owner
//never had surgery but this will always be on my mind from now on
///threesies

When I was a student, we routinely did vaginal exams on OBGYN patients under anesthesia, but only on OB patients we were about to assist on. The thinking is that if you don't know what abnormal feels like, you won't spot it when you're in practice by yourself. Also, we were about to get really well acquainted with a diseased ovary.

We did prostate exams on make patients before their colorectal surgery as well.

Currently I do a new full exam on my patients after they undergo anesthesia just to double check my own assessment now that I can really poke and prod without making the patient uncomfortable. I'm usually in the face though.

With that said I have never done an unnecessary exam under anesthesia nor have ever heard of someone doing that. I wouldn't let my students do that either. Maybe this does happens somewhere, but no one I work with would let that slide. If that happened in my current institution, you'd get a call from the chief of staff before you finished the case


Someone mentioned it upstream, but I am curious about it as well. How far does the whole "teaching" aspect of teaching hospitals extend? I know that they will bring interns and other Dr's in on surgeries, especially on something that is considerably outside the realm of normalcy. And even on routine stuff, as you say, you need to know what healthy, unhealthy and diseased bits look and feel like, if you are going to be any good at your jerb.

I mean, do people get freaked out when they go to the doc for a routine check up and the doc checks the sound of your lungs and gently places a hand on your shoulder or top part of your chest, while pressing the stethoscope on your back, where your lungs are?

I mean, its not like your walking in for your colonoscopy and asking the dr where to put your pants and he replies, in the corner next to mine.

It has got to be hard difficult for doctors to really perform some of their duties with the fear that they can be accused of something and depending on the facility, may lose their career because the hospital is less than inclined to fight a malpractice suit or risk the higher premiums for an insurance claim payout. I know some companies won't touch you after such a claim.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I assume, as a man, hot nurses take turns sucking me off when I'm under anesthesia. Maybe one or two gets some stinky pinky action. And you know what? I'm OK with that.
 
