 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Man tries to fly from Africa to France in airplane wheel well. Does not go well   (cnn.com) divider line
13
    More: Fail, Air France, landing gear, Airline, lifeless body of a stowaway, Avianca, Northwest Airlines, Airport, Aircraft  
•       •       •

645 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2020 at 5:35 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should that not be "doesn't go wheel well?"
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Seems to be fairly common and usually fatal.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was there a heavy loaf of french bread found with him?
/obscure?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Technically he was successful.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hillary Clinton's silence on this is deafening.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought I read airlines flying out of Africa had installed sensors to detect stowaways. They damn well should if not.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Initial reports said it was a 10 year old boy.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/Unless this is a different incident, altogether.
 
70Ford [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Toto - Africa (Official Music Video)
Youtube FTQbiNvZqaY
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Still more leg room than coach.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The sad part is how Africa has infrastructure like airports that almost none of its citizens can use. I took some flights in sub-Saharan Africa and while more than 99.9% of the nation was black, about the only black people I saw on the planes were flight crew. Almost the entire airline infrastructure was for the use of foreigners.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: /Unless this is a different incident, altogether.


*sigh*  "Unless this is a different incident."
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report