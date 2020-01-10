 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Human trafficking expected to increase during Super Bowl, as Bill Belichick will do anything at this point to sneak into it   (clickorlando.com) divider line
13
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Oh dear. Headline made me laugh.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Robert Kraft can smuggle him in through the Orchids of Asia underground rub-n-tug railroad.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Hey Bill, smell my finger!
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Your headline is vicious and cruel, subby, and I applaud you for it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Robert Kraft can smuggle him in through the Orchids of Asia underground rub-n-tug railroad.

[Fark user image 259x194]

/Hey Bill, smell my finger!


media.tenor.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why, is Robert Kraft attending?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, duh..  somebodies got to direct all the clueless pedestrians walking to the stadium.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
KRAFT: Kinky Requests and Feather Tickling
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't worry I'm sure Belichick will be intercepted by police at the last minute.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I remember when the Super Bowl hit Detroit, and strippers from Montreal flocked to Detroit/Windsor to ply their trades.  The local dancers complained because supposedly, the Montreal dancers would do just about anything for a few dollars, while the locals had some "standards".
 
Made of Gold Titanium Sulfur and Carbon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Your headline is cruel and vicious, subby, and has left me feeling deflated.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I wonder what line #5 was supposed to be.

Any guesses?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She thought it was an odd request to put on the Brady jersey, but the customer is always right.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That'll lead to several arrests.. of consenting adults trading money for sex.
 
Report