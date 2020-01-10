 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   It's bad enough to beat an old man up, but do you really have to take his balls, too?   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Golf ball, Tyler Dearden, Golf, Golf course, Golf club, 67-year-old victim, Rules of golf, golf balls  
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CWAA. We'll be reading about that guy under the FLORIDA tag for many years to come.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We gotta get his balls.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The perps name was Tyler Dearden?

I thought his name was Robert Paulson.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He need to be hug by his balls till he apologized 100,000 times!
 
King Something
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meth. Not even once.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That kid is lucky actually. There are a few old farks who play golf here in the resort that would not give one fark after the first swing at their person and that kid would have been a divot.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought people stopped using leather golf balls long ago...Oh....
 
eas81
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought the first rule of fight club was you don't talk about fight club?
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fight Club: Do Not Fuck With Us! (1999)
Youtube BhuiPtwyoY8
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm guessing it's a bad case of affluenza, and the judge will recommend a six minute suspended sentence.
 
geggy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How could he be at two places at the same time? Unpossible

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report