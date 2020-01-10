 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFTV Orlando)   Florida Woman paid hundreds for ghost rides. Ray Stantz unavailable for comment   (wftv.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, Debit card, Uber account, Lake Havasu, credit card, Uber's emergency number, FTC consent agreement, Washington state, MasterCard  
•       •       •

670 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2020 at 2:30 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Egon's available.

Too soon?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghost Riding The Whip Compilation
Youtube 5v1HvxXaq4w


it can be expensive if you wreck it
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hacking means taking your compromized username and password from funnycatpics.com and trying it on Uber.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's why you have alerts put on your credit cards so you get a notification/text/email every time your card is used.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Her Uber account was linked to her debit card, that night

There's her first mistake.

I'm guessing making her  password "password" was the second.
 
TK-593
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's a negative.  The pattern is full.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Most people use the same or similar passwords to avoid forgetting them.

News at 11.

/ I (heart) Lastpass. Now the free version can be used on mobile devices finally.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Florida? As far as I knew, you either had to go to St. Augustine or Key West for 'ghost rides'.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report