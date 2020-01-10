 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   "When officers arrived, they found a woman who appeared to be under the influence and an infant in the roadway. The temperature at the time was 35 degrees, and the infant was wearing what police described as "minimal clothing"   (wkbw.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and the infant was wearing what police described as "minimal clothing."

As infants do, generally.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oddly matched couple. But it is Kentucky. Cousins?
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh, so we're slut-shaming infants now? Real classy.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You say "public intoxication" as if it's a crime.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 810x455]

Oddly matched couple. But it is Kentucky. Cousins?


The Kentucky mullet, for when a regular mullet is just too classy for you.
 
DoBeDoBeDo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: Oh, so we're slut-shaming infants now? Real classy.


As the comment above yours said....it IS Kentucky......
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Legalize. Regulate. Tax.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 810x455]

Oddly matched couple. But it is Kentucky. Cousins?

The Kentucky mullet, for when a regular mullet is just too classy for you.


Klan rally in the front, meth lab in the back.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
God damn it!  You never leave a man behind!
 
king of vegas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It was all downhill from the moment her parents named her Destiny Dawn.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
1.  Well, I should hope she was under the infant, because if she was over it, she'd probably squish it.

2.  If this happened in Australia, then you'd expect minimal clothing at 35 degrees.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yet an other Super Man movie? Kinda gritty.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Legalize. Regulate. Tax.


Glue is expensive enough without additional taxes & regulations.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
From another article, she had abandoned the 5 month old 8/10ths of a mile from where she was found.  That baby is lucky it didn't freeze, and lucky no one ran it over.

https://www.wkyt.com/content/news/Inf​a​nt-left-in-middle-of-35-degree-roadway​-parents-under-the-influence--56686537​1.html
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh Destiny Dawn what's that orange jumpsuit you have on
Could it be bad choices from days gone by
A fifty year old baby daddy
And a nekkid baby in the road
 
zez
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When officers went to the woman's home, they found the father of the child and noted he also appeared to be under the influence of an "unknown substance." The temperature inside the resident was 60 degrees.

wow, surprised he was alive
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is that Mother of the Year making ducklips in her arrest photo?  Just makes me want to kick her the more.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zez: When officers went to the woman's home, they found the father of the child and noted he also appeared to be under the influence of an "unknown substance." The temperature inside the resident was 60 degrees.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These people look too alike for my sensibilities.  Is hubby bio-daddy?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Child was cited for jaywalking.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If I have this right, the correct thing to do is to state that the infant was driving, because you know infant drivers, amirite?!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Legalize. Regulate. Tax.


Infants? They already cost enough!
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When officers went to the woman's home, they found the father of the child and noted he also appeared to be under the influence of an "unknown substance." The temperature inside the resident was 60 degrees.
Destiny Dawn McQueen, 21, and Michael August, 49, were both charged with wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor and public intoxication.

Umm, what did he do? Did he leave the kid in the street? And how was he "publicly intoxicated" in HIS OWN HOUSE??

I mean, he looks like a winner, and the kid's probably better off living with wolves.
 
