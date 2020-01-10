 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Man discovers there's porn on the internet   (dailymail.co.uk)
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Asian lady taking a load to the face

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once saw a documentary about this topic. Yes, it was online.
 
Nexzus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have at least 2 friends who did some amateur videos that supposedly ended up on PornHub.  I live in fear of
stumbling across them during....um... my research.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great moments in communication history

"I've invented the press!" "Big deal" "I can print porn!"

"I've invented pictures" "Big deal" "I can make porn!"

"I've invented moving pictures" "Big deal" "I can make porn!"

"I've invented the VHS" "Big deal" "I can make porn!"

"I've invented the DVD" "Big deal" "I can make porn!"

"I've invented the Internet" "Big deal" "I can make porn!"
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DjangoStonereaver: I have at least 2 friends who did some amateur videos that supposedly ended up on PornHub.  I live in fear of
stumbling across them during....um... my research.


OMG Which friends were they?  Alice and Bob? Bob and Laura? Alice and Laura???
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There used to be, but then they moved it to Foobies.  Then they got rid of Foobies.  Unless . . .

Wait, is there more to the internet than Fark?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DjangoStonereaver: I have at least 2 friends who did some amateur videos that supposedly ended up on PornHub.  I live in fear ofstumbling across them during....um... my research.


Mom and Dad?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: DjangoStonereaver: I have at least 2 friends who did some amateur videos that supposedly ended up on PornHub.  I live in fear of
stumbling across them during....um... my research.

OMG Which friends were they?  Alice and Bob? Bob and Laura? Alice and Laura???


Must be dudes.  At a place that I worked at in the 1990's, a rumor about a topless parachutists nearly brought down the network.  Oh yeah.  They surfed for porn at work.  I just monitored the shared drives of the usual suspects.  Found and harvested a couple of bikini para parachute shots. Magnificent.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awkward is better than Weird here.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pearls before swine: There used to be, but then they moved it to Foobies.  Then they got rid of Foobies.  Unless . . .

Wait, is there more to the internet than Fark?


Foobies was my favorite part of Fark. Then they got all "Politically Correct" .
 
pounddawg
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Nexzus: [i.imgur.com image 600x300]


dammit.

/shakes tiny fist (in that motion)
 
batlock666
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
He's better off without her. She has that STD I always see in Japanese porn.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


JC
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: whither_apophis: DjangoStonereaver: I have at least 2 friends who did some amateur videos that supposedly ended up on PornHub.  I live in fear of
stumbling across them during....um... my research.

OMG Which friends were they?  Alice and Bob? Bob and Laura? Alice and Laura???

Must be dudes.  At a place that I worked at in the 1990's, a rumor about a topless parachutists nearly brought down the network.  Oh yeah.  They surfed for porn at work.  I just monitored the shared drives of the usual suspects.  Found and harvested a couple of bikini para parachute shots. Magnificent.


One of them is a guy, but another is a ladyfriend and her husband.
 
captjc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

batlock666: He's better off without her. She has that STD I always see in Japanese porn.


If left untreated it can spread. Robin Williams once had a scorching case of that and it almost ruined his movie career.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nexzus: [i.imgur.com image 600x300]


I see you have the thread covered.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mantour: DjangoStonereaver: I have at least 2 friends who did some amateur videos that supposedly ended up on PornHub.  I live in fear ofstumbling across them during....um... my research.

Mom and Dad?


Hey!  The title of the video DISTINCTLY said it was "NOT the mom"
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how this story is news, or interesting, or any different then the millions of others just like it.
 
overthinker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DjangoStonereaver: I have at least 2 friends who did some amateur videos that supposedly ended up on PornHub.  I live in fear of
stumbling across them during....um... my research.


As you get older, your chances of running across someone you know in real life showing up on some porn sites. For me, it was a woman who was a cheerleader when I was in high school, a coworker, and a neighbor. And in this day and age of premium snapchat/instagram stuff, its getting more likely every day.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stuffy: pearls before swine: There used to be, but then they moved it to Foobies.  Then they got rid of Foobies.  Unless . . .

Wait, is there more to the internet than Fark?

Foobies was my favorite part of Fark. Then they got all "Politically Correct" .


Politically correct amateur porn? What, does it start with a 2 hour dinner and a clear, verbal confirmation that she's initiating intercourse of her own volition and not as a condition of a paid meal?
 
Insain2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Avenue Q - "The Internet is for..."
Youtube j6eFNRKEROw
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

overthinker: DjangoStonereaver: I have at least 2 friends who did some amateur videos that supposedly ended up on PornHub.  I live in fear of
stumbling across them during....um... my research.

As you get older, your chances of running across someone you know in real life showing up on some porn sites. For me, it was a woman who was a cheerleader when I was in high school, a coworker, and a neighbor. And in this day and age of premium snapchat/instagram stuff, its getting more likely every day.


Ah yes, the day your memory got sold
 
