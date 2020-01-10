 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   California couple are neither the heroes we need nor the heroes we deserve, and according to the police, aren't even heroes at all after turning 'beating bike thieves up with baseball bats' into a spectator sport   (abc7.com) divider line
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Putting their assaults with deadly weapons up on YouTube was sure a stroke of genius.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 379x214]



I came here for that, and I leave satisfied.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size



What can ya do?  What can ya do-hoo?
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Taking being "Batman" to it's extreme
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If only there were some way to not get beaten for stealing other peoples stuff.
 
the_end_is_rear
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
On a related subject, nothing more humorous (and sad) then seeing some tweeker riding (or attempting to ride) some high priced road bike down the street.
I saw a guy here in Sacramento on a very expensive Cervelo.
It obviously did not belong to him.
Most likely stolen out of a garage or car.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I prefer the videos where people plant bait bikes with a taser in the seat. That also doesn't require you to wake up at 3 AM to chase a crackhead.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Doesn't one of the actual victims need to file charges ?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's a lot more planning than you usually see from vigilantes.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've come to the conclusion that a healthy society needs a degree of vigilantism.

Sociopaths are remarkably good at gaming structured systems to their advantage. Rather than discouraging antisocial behavior we often reward the people who are good at it.

We need the check valve of piss people off enough and someone will hit you with a shovel.

That's not to say we should legally tolerate the vigilantes who end up laying down the beatings either. They should definitely be tried for assault. Just acknowledge that they're a critical piece to the function of the larger whole.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's terrible. Aluminum? That's downright un-American
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

the_end_is_rear: On a related subject, nothing more humorous (and sad) then seeing some tweeker riding (or attempting to ride) some high priced road bike down the street.
I saw a guy here in Sacramento on a very expensive Cervelo.
It obviously did not belong to him.
Most likely stolen out of a garage or car.


Especially when they steal a bike that requires you to clip into the pedals. Guy wearing flip-flops trying to pedal a $2k street bike while dragging a shopping cart
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
An offshoot of "Too afraid to beat your boss so you beat your wife."
 
Rent Party
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am perfectly OK with this.

You know what cops do if you call and tell them someone stole your bike?    Nothing.  The cops to nothing about some criminal stealing your shiat.

I say we fire about half the cops and use that money to hire a bunch of bat wielding vigilantes.  Then when you catch one the judge can give them time in terms of minutes.  "That Domain SLR7 you stole is worth 15 minutes of getting your ass kicked.  Bailiff!"

Clears up the jails and provides a  genuine incentive to not be a degenerate thief.
 
stlbluez
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I prefer the videos where people plant bait bikes with a taser in the seat. That also doesn't require you to wake up at 3 AM to chase a crackhead.


There are other ones out there where they plant them with about a 50-100 rope attached.
Its classic
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"They should leave this to the professionals" ... who aren't going to do anything about it except tell you to report it to your insurance.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JesseL: I've come to the conclusion that a healthy society needs a degree of vigilantism.

Sociopaths are remarkably good at gaming structured systems to their advantage. Rather than discouraging antisocial behavior we often reward the people who are good at it.

We need the check valve of piss people off enough and someone will hit you with a shovel.

That's not to say we should legally tolerate the vigilantes who end up laying down the beatings either. They should definitely be tried for assault. Just acknowledge that they're a critical piece to the function of the larger whole.


Like the unfortunate side effect of anti-malerial genes causing sickle-cell anemia.  Gotcha.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Doesn't one of the actual victims need to file charges ?


No.  Victims don't ever get to "file charges" or not.  They can "not testify" but the decision to charge is always a function of the prosecutor.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They were trying to make money and thrills recording themselves beating people with bats because they know bike thieves aren't sympathetic victims and aren't likely to come forward. These people are farking sociopathic.

/had my bike stolen once when I left it for 5 minutes to help push a stranger's broken-down car off the street in downtown Minneapolis.
//still don't think bike thieves should be beaten up by vigilante attention whores high on their own self-righteousness
///slashies
 
stlbluez
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA "They're reluctant victims"

you-keep-using-that-word.jpg
 
Satan's Bunny Slippers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not saying that I'm totally fine with this, but I completely understand.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rule 1

Never snitch on yourself

Rule 2

When resorting to violence remember the dead can't testify

There will be a quiz later
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just wanted to say that I went to High School in Visalia. And stealing bikes was apparently a popular pastime even back then. I had two 10-speeds stolen from me before I got a car.

/go Rangers
//moved away from there 30 years ago
///3
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Somebody wasn't taught the 10 rules for getting along in this world...........
 
Dryad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: If only there were some way to not get beaten for stealing other peoples stuff.


The real issue was that putting it on YouTube forced everyone to officially recognize and respond to it.
I would imagine it would have kept working just fine as a "Don't ask don't tell" sort of thing.
 
Explodo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Woe to whoever I catch stealing one of my bikes.  I'd probably just break their knee and elbow though...on the same side.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: They were trying to make money and thrills recording themselves beating people with bats because they know bike thieves aren't sympathetic victims and aren't likely to come forward. These people are farking sociopathic.

/had my bike stolen once when I left it for 5 minutes to help push a stranger's broken-down car off the street in downtown Minneapolis.
//still don't think bike thieves should be beaten up by vigilante attention whores high on their own self-righteousness
///slashies


Good thing too, I would have missed the 22B without it.
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: If only there were some way to not get beaten for stealing other peoples stuff.


Like voting for Bernie to have government steal it for them?

/Ducks
//Runs
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm torn. On one hand, thieves should be punished. On the other hand, aluminum bats are unAmerican sins against the baseball gods.

/ you are now free to run with the "designated hitter" jokes
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
imokaywiththis in theory.  The police aren't going to do anything about bike theft, meaning the citizens have to resort to protecting their own property.  In practice - why the fark are you filming it?  This shouldn't be something you enjoy.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not really feeling bad for the ones who stole the bikes. I'm thinking they could have avoided the whole problem by not stealing in the first place.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: imokaywiththis in theory.  The police aren't going to do anything about bike theft, meaning the citizens have to resort to protecting their own property.  In practice - why the fark are you filming it? This shouldn't be something you enjoy.


Idiots gonna idiot.
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I am perfectly OK with this.

You know what cops do if you call and tell them someone stole your bike?    Nothing.  The cops to nothing about some criminal stealing your shiat.

I say we fire about half the cops and use that money to hire a bunch of bat wielding vigilantes.  Then when you catch one the judge can give them time in terms of minutes.  "That Domain SLR7 you stole is worth 15 minutes of getting your ass kicked.  Bailiff!"

Clears up the jails and provides a  genuine incentive to not be a degenerate thief.


The sheer uselessness of the police offends me. Last Summer we had a crack head break into our house while we were out. He stole all my wife's jewelery, took a kid's phone and bike and drank all my booze. He also left behind a crackpipe and an empty bottle of Vodka that wasn't mine. It took the farking police three days to show up and collect evidence and they whined the whole time about how it was unlikely anything would ever be recovered. farking pieces of lazy shiat.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JesseL: ... someone will hit you with a shovel.


Agrees:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Doesn't one of the actual victims need to file charges ?


Like with murder?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jormungandr: Rent Party: I am perfectly OK with this.

You know what cops do if you call and tell them someone stole your bike?    Nothing.  The cops to nothing about some criminal stealing your shiat.

I say we fire about half the cops and use that money to hire a bunch of bat wielding vigilantes.  Then when you catch one the judge can give them time in terms of minutes.  "That Domain SLR7 you stole is worth 15 minutes of getting your ass kicked.  Bailiff!"

Clears up the jails and provides a  genuine incentive to not be a degenerate thief.

The sheer uselessness of the police offends me. Last Summer we had a crack head break into our house while we were out. He stole all my wife's jewelery, took a kid's phone and bike and drank all my booze. He also left behind a crackpipe and an empty bottle of Vodka that wasn't mine. It took the farking police three days to show up and collect evidence and they whined the whole time about how it was unlikely anything would ever be recovered. farking pieces of lazy shiat.


They're, on the whole, poorly trained, and beaten, demoralized, and hamstrung by a huge inefficient soulless bureaucracy.  Much like teachers.  But we interact with teachers when we're kids, and they can't give us speeding tickets, so we like them more.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Eventually they'd beat up someone who'd return later with a gun or to burn down their home with them inside.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Doesn't one of the actual victims need to file charges ?


Not if the prosecutor wants to proceed and doesn't need their testimony.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: They're, on the whole, poorly trained, and beaten, demoralized, and hamstrung by a huge inefficient soulless bureaucracy. Much like teachers. But we interact with teachers when we're kids, and they can't give us speeding tickets, so we like them more.


It's also remarkably rare for a teacher to get away with shooting an innocent person.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ramones - Beat On The Brat Live San Bernardino
Youtube d9EhPunI6xg
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bike thieves are oozing, pus-filled, cysts on the fetid anus of humanity. They are not "victims". They got what they deserved. The couple involved deserve a hero tag.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I understand the compulsion, especially since cops are even more useless than they usually are when it comes to minor property crime. But seriously, don't film yourself assaulting people, dumbasses. You could have gotten away with this for years if you'd left it off youtube.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Insain2: Somebody wasn't taught the 10 rules for getting along in this world...........


10 rules?

01 - Know binary
10 - Don't steal bikes

/nerd
 
xalres
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: They're, on the whole, poorly trained, and beaten, demoralized, and hamstrung by a huge inefficient soulless bureaucracy.  Much like teachers.  But we interact with teachers when we're kids, and they can't give us speeding tickets, so we like them more.


Man, where is this hamstringing demoralizing bureaucracy when they decide to unload whole clips into an unarmed person's back?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jormungandr: Rent Party: I am perfectly OK with this.

You know what cops do if you call and tell them someone stole your bike?    Nothing.  The cops to nothing about some criminal stealing your shiat.

I say we fire about half the cops and use that money to hire a bunch of bat wielding vigilantes.  Then when you catch one the judge can give them time in terms of minutes.  "That Domain SLR7 you stole is worth 15 minutes of getting your ass kicked.  Bailiff!"

Clears up the jails and provides a  genuine incentive to not be a degenerate thief.

The sheer uselessness of the police offends me. Last Summer we had a crack head break into our house while we were out. He stole all my wife's jewelery, took a kid's phone and bike and drank all my booze. He also left behind a crackpipe and an empty bottle of Vodka that wasn't mine. It took the farking police three days to show up and collect evidence and they whined the whole time about how it was unlikely anything would ever be recovered. farking pieces of lazy shiat.


One of my favorite oldest daughter moments was when she was about 16, hanging out at a park with her friends, when a known high-school student shiatbag came by, and nabbed her friends phone out her hand and ran off.   Everyone kind of sat there except my kid, who got up and chased the douche to get the phone back, which she did by threatening to kick his ass.  One of the other kids had called the cops.  So she has the phone, and is walking back when the cops roll by.  She says "I know who it was, and I know where he lives, and I have the phone, and you have four witnesses."

Cop says "Well, I'll contact you so you can do a photo ID and make a statement.  But you should have let us handle this."

Right.  So, as expected, cops do nothing.

Time passes.

She is walking home from the 7-11 with a slurpee in hand.  Cops stops to hassle her, because of course a teenager with a cup must be doing something wrong.  And it ends up being the same "shoulda let us handle it" cop.  So she asks him about that.  Why didn't you come by and take my statement when my friend was robbed?

Then she came home.

I am in the same boat with you when it comes to cops.  They are objectively useless.  Whenever there is some measure on the ballot concerning law enforcement, I vote "no" without hesitation, and I don't care what it is.
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why don't bikes have a key mechanism that locks the brakes to engaged? Both brake controls are at the handlebar. Seems like it wouldn't be too hard to engineer.
 
Report