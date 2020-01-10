 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   The world's most hardcore football coach works for a...[checks notes] ...amateur five-a-side team in Buckinghamshire (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    American football, Martin Theobald, Good luck, fair play, competitive play, fourteen-page rule book, Director of Football, Five-a-side football  
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh...that kind of football...have to do something to make it interesting i suppose.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Let's install these rules on Fark. Reply YES or NO or we'll suspend your account for 3 weeks because we don't have time for farkie chit chat.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
cdn.c.photoshelter.comView Full Size


A football coach, yesterday
 
evilsofa
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Billy Liar: [cdn.c.photoshelter.com image 850x555]

A football coach, yesterday


THREE WEEK BAN FOR YOU
 
Report