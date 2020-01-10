 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Please tell your mom to take the batteries out of her "little helpers" before checking her bags next time so that the whole plane doesn't get diverted   (foxnews.com) divider line
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Vibrating Luggage
Youtube kZVd659gxd0
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The worst part is, the flight wound up in Boston.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: [YouTube video: Vibrating Luggage]


Wait. I've seen this movie 40 times. But just now realized, dildos aren't vibrators. WTF?  Someone contact CinemaSins!
 
batlock666
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

skinink: The worst part is, the flight wound up in Boston.


There's worse places.
 
almejita
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The "little helpers" are the vibrating butt plugs. The "helpers" are the size of my forearm, and "big daddy" is 5 feet long. The airlines make me buy an extra seat for that one
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

almejita: The "little helpers" are the vibrating butt plugs. The "helpers" are the size of my forearm, and "big daddy" is 5 feet long. The airlines make me buy an extra seat for that one


Do we need the details?
 
hawks9nkh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fox news comment section is literally cancer.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Subby please. It's company policy to use the indefinite article.

'A' little helper.
 
Crunch61
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
New ones have USB-rechargeable batteries that cannot be removed... I've heard.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Would this also apply to a remote control fart noise generator?  TSA was a little suspicious when they found one in my son's carry-on bag.

(When I explained what it was and demonstrated it, they held up the line for a few minutes so other TSA guys could come play with it.  I think it was the most fun they had all week. FWIW, it was in Austin TX.)
 
DHT3
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was it black?
 
jdjoker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DHT3: Was it black?


Plaid.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Crunch61: New ones have USB-rechargeable batteries that cannot be removed... I've heard.


Well, what are people supposed to do on camping trips?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Crunch61: New ones have USB-rechargeable batteries that cannot be removed... I've heard.

Well, what are people supposed to do on camping trips?


Camping style?
 
