(Daily Star)   US Navy has another video of Nimitz UFO encounter yet to be released ...just waiting for the OK from their alien overlord masters (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    United States Navy, Nimitz class aircraft carrier, video of the USS Nimitz UFO, FLIR imagery  
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it is inevitable that we are reaching the Final indication that aliens are here to overtake us so we should start a Countdown until that occurs. Where is Kirk Douglas when you need him?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: I think it is inevitable that we are reaching the Final indication that aliens are here to overtake us so we should start a Countdown until that occurs. Where is Kirk Douglas when you need him?


Playing guitar and wiggling his ass:

Kirk Douglas - A Whale of a Tale
Youtube AkjTGCrLvAU
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: I think it is inevitable that we are reaching the Final indication that aliens are here to overtake us so we should start a Countdown until that occurs. Where is Kirk Douglas when you need him?


The bigger question you should be asking is how the fark we ever let a Cuban Colonel become the XO of the Nimitz:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Dude didn't even trim his 'stache or anything.

You'd think something like that would show up in his background check.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's just a street light.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Highly edited video is hard to get any meaningful information from.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meanwhile on the flight deck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
