 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Today is National Save the Eagles Day, as the Dude shakes his head and mixes another White Russian   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
15
    More: Misc, Bald Eagle, Eagle, Eagles Day, Bergen County, New Jersey, Eagles, Golden Eagle, bald eagle, specific pair of bald eagles  
•       •       •

153 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2020 at 11:10 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get a quarterback.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New OC should fix things right up....
 
CrosswordWithAPen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean Don Felder has a job again?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
One in our neighborhood yesterday. I need to keep the camera handy.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Seahags made this a moot point.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Caucasian"
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Helpful artists rendering of what an eagle may look like.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pray for Wentz.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In all seriousness, it's been really cool seeing these birds IRL in SW Ohio lately. Saw one on the Little Miami last year while kayaking in the evening (ie. After the drunks and derelicts are off the river).
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sorry.  Not going to enable predators.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lovely_filth: [Fark user image image 364x750]
Helpful artists rendering of what an eagle may look like.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Hotel California.


I heard the Don Henley must die though:
Mojo Nixon - Don Henley Must Die - Random Acts
Youtube fRm-sF0XG78
 
Coloman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby headline should've been

Today is National Save the Eagles Day, so go dig up Glenn Frey and reenact Hell Freezes Over tour.
 
havocmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
fark the Eagles.
Team Steely Dan forever!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yb_XE​w​gfmDk
 
CptnSpldng
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Within the past few years my sightings of eagles at the southern NJ shore have gone from "Oh Wow!" to "Neat. There's an eagle."
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report