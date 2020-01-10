 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   It's not that Iran is hiding anything, they're just using bulldozers to clear the Ukraine plane crash site and bury all evidence from the missile attack that didn't happen because it's easier that way (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
55
    More: Followup, Anti-aircraft warfare, Surface-to-air missile, Surface-to-air missiles, new video shows, Iranian authorities, Western governments, plane crash site, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau  
•       •       •

704 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2020 at 11:24 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admire Iran's efficiency at squandering any and all international goodwill that they might have been able to wring out of the effects of Trump's idiotic foreign policy.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: I admire Iran's efficiency at squandering any and all international goodwill that they might have been able to wring out of the effects of Trump's idiotic foreign policy.


I was thinking that too.

Trump assasinates a senior member of their government (albeit in a war zone and doing war zone stuff).
Iran allows State TV to publicize an $80 million bounty on Trump.

Iran shoots up a military base, but first warns everyone to avoid actual casualties.
Then accidentally shoots down a passenger plane full of Canadians and Ukranians.

The world waits to see if it was truly an accident, an accidental shoot down, or something else....and they deny investigators access, deny access to the black box, and destroy all evidence.
 
phenn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's almost like selling the rubble of the World Trade Centers to China for scrap.

Huh.
 
wildsilverfox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just like Larry King does with his wives...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just like the NTSB does here 2 days after a major crash. Nothing to see, please go aboot you business.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
welovetheiraqiinformationminister.comView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This conflict is truly a BSAB moment. I just wish that meme had an author, like Mike Godwin, who can approve its use when truly warranted.

/but don't vote Republican
 
jst3p
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phenn: It's almost like selling the rubble of the World Trade Centers to China for scrap.

Huh.


How is it like that at all? Did you eat paint chips as a child?
 
phenn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jst3p: phenn: It's almost like selling the rubble of the World Trade Centers to China for scrap.

Huh.

How is it like that at all? Did you eat paint chips as a child?


It's destroying evidence. Try to keep up, Junior.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dimensio: I admire Iran's efficiency at squandering any and all international goodwill that they might have been able to wring out of the effects of Trump's idiotic foreign policy.


Yep, this could have been used to embarrass Trump and maybe even make him lose in a landslide in the election. Instead, they are burying it all. Great job guys!
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

phenn: jst3p: phenn: It's almost like selling the rubble of the World Trade Centers to China for scrap.

Huh.

How is it like that at all? Did you eat paint chips as a child?

It's destroying evidence. Try to keep up, Junior.


Evidence of what?  A damn plane hit the tower are you contesting that?  OMG you are not the jet fuel can't melt steel kind of person are you?

Blacksmith debunks 911 conspiracy with science
Youtube w-uJ-AXSPgY
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

phenn: jst3p: phenn: It's almost like selling the rubble of the World Trade Centers to China for scrap.

Huh.

How is it like that at all? Did you eat paint chips as a child?

It's destroying evidence. Try to keep up, Junior.


He ate paint chips.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

phenn: It's almost like selling the rubble of the World Trade Centers to China for scrap.

Huh.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Armatures
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

phenn: jst3p: phenn: It's almost like selling the rubble of the World Trade Centers to China for scrap.

Huh.

How is it like that at all? Did you eat paint chips as a child?

It's destroying evidence. Try to keep up, Junior.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dimensio: I admire Iran's efficiency at squandering any and all international goodwill that they might have been able to wring out of the effects of Trump's idiotic foreign policy.


Any goodwill Iran MAY have been able to milk out this would just go to pay their tab for the other shiatty things they have done, do and will be doing in the future.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

phenn: jst3p: phenn: It's almost like selling the rubble of the World Trade Centers to China for scrap.

Huh.

How is it like that at all? Did you eat paint chips as a child?

It's destroying evidence. Try to keep up, Junior.


So.. that's a yes to paint chips?
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

phenn: It's almost like selling the rubble of the World Trade Centers to China for scrap.

Huh.


No... It isn't farking like that at all you asshat.  Unless you are one of those disgusting monsters who believe 9/11 was an inside job.  To which I say "will you please kindly EABoDs."
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
OR a team of CIA operatives based in Iran were tasked to shoot down the airliner after the missile attack on the US bases. With the intention of turning all the attention back to the Iranian government to distract from the Soleimani killing.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unlike the "patriots" at Donetsk who shot at UN and western crash investigators, keeping them away from the looted site for a year, who made it impossible to ascertain the Russians shot the plane down.
 
Magnus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: OR a team of CIA operatives based in Iran were tasked to shoot down the airliner after the missile attack on the US bases. With the intention of turning all the attention back to the Iranian government to distract from the Soleimani killing.


This.is.a.MONUMENTALLY.stupid.statemen​t.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: OR a team of CIA operatives based in Iran were tasked to shoot down the airliner after the missile attack on the US bases. With the intention of turning all the attention back to the Iranian government to distract from the Soleimani killing.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Iran farked up and shot down that airliner.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: phenn: jst3p: phenn: It's almost like selling the rubble of the World Trade Centers to China for scrap.

Huh.

How is it like that at all? Did you eat paint chips as a child?

It's destroying evidence. Try to keep up, Junior.

He ate paint chips.


while on the short bus.

JC
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phenn: jst3p: phenn: It's almost like selling the rubble of the World Trade Centers to China for scrap.

Huh.

How is it like that at all? Did you eat paint chips as a child?

It's destroying evidence. Try to keep up, Junior.


Wouldn't be the first time a government has altered a crime scene prior to a full investigation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Magnus: Sajuuk Khar: OR a team of CIA operatives based in Iran were tasked to shoot down the airliner after the missile attack on the US bases. With the intention of turning all the attention back to the Iranian government to distract from the Soleimani killing.

This.is.a.MONUMENTALLY.stupid.statemen​t.


Agreed. But I find conspiracy theories to be more exciting.

Notice the passenger list? No Americans died. Who would have access to passenger manifests & ticket bookings? The NSA likely pulls in that data and is fully aware of who was onboard that plane.

Hence the why no Americans died.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: OR a team of CIA operatives based in Iran were tasked to shoot down the airliner after the missile attack on the US bases. With the intention of turning all the attention back to the Iranian government to distract from the Soleimani killing.


Well, good jerb there, because everyone thinks Iran shot down that airliner.  We all saw the damn video.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Iran really farked this one up.  Anything that Trump does going forward is much more likely to be supported but Canada and that goes a very long way to legitimizing it in the eyes of the international community.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: phenn: jst3p: phenn: It's almost like selling the rubble of the World Trade Centers to China for scrap.

Huh.

How is it like that at all? Did you eat paint chips as a child?

It's destroying evidence. Try to keep up, Junior.

Evidence of what?  A damn plane hit the tower are you contesting that?  OMG you are not the jet fuel can't melt steel kind of person are you?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/w-uJ-AXS​PgY]


9/11 site should have been studied more to improve safety before removing everything.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: The NSA likely pulls in that data and is fully aware of who was onboard that plane.


Are there any pizzarias or cannibalism involved?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Everything most of you are saying is correct except you're believing the Sun?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: Hence


Who talks that way?
 
cirby
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dimensio: I admire Iran's efficiency at squandering any and all international goodwill that they might have been able to wring out of the effects of Trump's idiotic foreign policy.


And I admire the efficiency of the Democrats at squandering any and all potential political advantage they might have had out of this by using the opportunity to tell everyone how wonderful Soleimani was, and how awful Trump was for killing such a great man and the other terrorist leaders who were in the car with him at the time.
 
phenn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: phenn: It's almost like selling the rubble of the World Trade Centers to China for scrap.

Huh.

No... It isn't farking like that at all you asshat.  Unless you are one of those disgusting monsters who believe 9/11 was an inside job.  To which I say "will you please kindly EABoDs."


Did I say that, asshole? No. No, I did not.

Anyway...

https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/c​t​-xpm-2002-01-27-0201270268-story.html
 
webron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FFS, can't we have a legit news source for this?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Would Iran have had anything to gain by intentionally shooting down the plane?

Just asking questions here.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: OR a team of CIA operatives based in Iran were tasked to shoot down the airliner after the missile attack on the US bases.


Feasible.

Mind you, only if you mean the organization who trains cooks.
 
Drunk Southern Taser Bait
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phenn: jst3p: phenn: It's almost like selling the rubble of the World Trade Centers to China for scrap.

Huh.

How is it like that at all? Did you eat paint chips as a child?

It's destroying evidence. Try to keep up, Junior.


What are the paint chips evidence of and why do you need to destroy them?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Would Iran have had anything to gain by intentionally shooting down the plane?


I don't think anyone reasonably adheres to the argument that Iran shot it down in full realization that it was their own plane.

They intentionally shot it down in the sense that they actively pulled the trigger at a plane they were tracking, not in the sense that they intended to kill 150 Iranians in a friendly-fire incident.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Would Iran have had anything to gain by intentionally shooting down the plane?

I don't think anyone reasonably adheres to the argument that Iran shot it down in full realization that it was their own plane.

They intentionally shot it down in the sense that they actively pulled the trigger at a plane they were tracking, not in the sense that they intended to kill 150 Iranians in a friendly-fire incident.


Don't forget all the Canadians on board.
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Sajuuk Khar: OR a team of CIA operatives based in Iran were tasked to shoot down the airliner after the missile attack on the US bases. With the intention of turning all the attention back to the Iranian government to distract from the Soleimani killing.

Well, good jerb there, because everyone thinks Iran shot down that airliner.  We all saw the damn video.


How convenient is that? Some person outside just taking a video of the sky.

It's almost as if they knew what they were looking for. Record the "Iranian" missile shoot down the jet and release it to media agencies later.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
phenn:
https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Although as a Chicagoan I appreciate the Tribune, they have the worst gorram website in the civilized world.  I subscribe to the NY Times.  I subscribe to WaPo.  The Chicago Tribune website is worthless, pesty and annoying.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: 9/11 site should have been studied more to improve safety before removing everything.


Improve safety how?  FFS the tower fell straight down how much safer did you want?  Do you want nets around buildings to try and catch planes from hitting them?  What exactly would you want to see come from it?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cirby: Dimensio: I admire Iran's efficiency at squandering any and all international goodwill that they might have been able to wring out of the effects of Trump's idiotic foreign policy.

And I admire the efficiency of the Democrats at squandering any and all potential political advantage they might have had out of this by using the opportunity to tell everyone how wonderful Soleimani was, and how awful Trump was for killing such a great man and the other terrorist leaders who were in the car with him at the time.


Surely you can post something where a senior Democrat comes out with quotes about how great and wonderful Soleimani was, as opposed to statements about the legality or wisdom of killing him?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: How convenient is that? Some person outside just taking a video of the sky.

It's almost as if they knew what they were looking for. Record the "Iranian" missile shoot down the jet and release it to media agencies later.


Dude was outside taking a smoke. I guess you'd have to compare it against all the "I recorded 30 seconds of nothing happening so I didn't post it to TikTokYouTube" videos.  Do you seriously think there aren't uncountable videos of nothing happening for 30 seconds?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Just like the NTSB does here 2 days after a major crash. Nothing to see, please go aboot you business.


Lol, no.  I remember the multiple crashes from the 90s.  They would tag the debris and document the sight for weeks.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
SThis text is now purple: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Would Iran have had anything to gain by intentionally shooting down the plane?

I don't think anyone reasonably adheres to the argument that Iran shot it down in full realization that it was their own plane.

They intentionally shot it down in the sense that they actively pulled the trigger at a plane they were tracking, not in the sense that they intended to kill 150 Iranians in a friendly-fire incident.

The crash pulled the attention of the Iranian people away from the triumphant claims of the counterattack, which had some value. They don't have convince anyone outside of Iran.

I realize I'm getting into melted steel territory here....
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: Agreed. But I find conspiracy theories to be more exciting.

Notice the passenger list? No Americans died. Who would have access to passenger manifests & ticket bookings? The NSA likely pulls in that data and is fully aware of who was onboard that plane.

Hence the why no Americans died.


Do you really think it was that surprising that a plane coming out of Iran didn't have any US passengers?  What I found interesting was how many Canadians were on it.  Is Iran that much of a tourist attraction to Canada?  I know it's farking cold up there this time of year but jeez.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is the country so many farkers think we should be friends with. This one.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: What I found interesting was how many Canadians were on it.  Is Iran that much of a tourist attraction to Canada?  I know it's farking cold up there this time of year but jeez.


Dual citizens mostly from what I've seen.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Sajuuk Khar: Agreed. But I find conspiracy theories to be more exciting.

Notice the passenger list? No Americans died. Who would have access to passenger manifests & ticket bookings? The NSA likely pulls in that data and is fully aware of who was onboard that plane.

Hence the why no Americans died.

Do you really think it was that surprising that a plane coming out of Iran didn't have any US passengers?  What I found interesting was how many Canadians were on it.  Is Iran that much of a tourist attraction to Canada?  I know it's farking cold up there this time of year but jeez.


As mentioned in other threads - 60 or 70 of the passengers were dual-citizens. Hence the different reporting of the number of "Iranians" between Iran (which doesn't recognize dual nationality) and everyone else.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: This is the country so many farkers think we should be friends with. This one.


Not enemies doesn't mean friends. FFS there are more than 2 types of relationships.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report