Canadian naturopath faces uphill battle for any kind of approval of his cure for autism with poo pills
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A "naturopathic" cure for autism consisting of shiat is a little too on the nose.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So let me get this straight: people are willing to pay up to $15k for a possibly non-existent cure/treatment for autism, but these same people also scream that "Big pHARMa" makes a profit off of vaccines?

Which vaccine costs $15k?

Dumbasses.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is analingus still free?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Some forms of autism are caused by gastrointestinal microbes.  Change my mind.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Approval is easy. Show efficacy in controlled, blinded trials, that are published and reproducible. No problem.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxers should be required to eat a big bowl of them for breakfast every day.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Some forms of autism are caused by gastrointestinal microbes.  Change my mind.


There is some evidence of autism-like behaviors coming from a highly distressed gut.  But I would not call it autism.  Did that change your mind?
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Poo Biters is the name of my Dr Teeth and the Electric Mayhem cover band featuring a Joe Cocker impersonator as lead singer.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"fecal transplants at a clinic near Tijuana, Mexico"

Is that before or after the donkey show?

I'm guessing after but they won't tell you until after the deposit is paid so I can't be certain.
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "fecal transplants at a clinic near Tijuana, Mexico"

Is that before or after the donkey show?

I'm guessing after but they won't tell you until after the deposit is paid so I can't be certain.


Pretty sure you don't have to pay extra to ingest fecal matter anywhere in Tijuana.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: A "naturopathic" cure for autism consisting of shiat is a little too on the nose.


It's not naturopathic at all.  Not if it's a genuine fecal transplant-which involves large doses of antibiotics and a carefully screened donor.  If he's just feeding kids poop, that's just quackery.

Autistic children sometimes experience a remarkable decline in severity of symptoms when treated with antibiotics.  You can understand why people would suspect a microbial cause for autism in light of such compelling evidence.

The thing is, that if you believe that your child is accruing irreversible brain damage as a result of microbiomial dysfunction, you're easy prey for charlatans, regardless of whether you're right or wrong.
 
brakiachi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There actually was a nova that had a segment on fecal transplants which are useful for many different things, and they were talking to an actual researcher who had shown fecal transplants from mice without autistic symptoms to mice with autistic symptoms did reduce the symptoms. So. it's not like its entirely unfounded
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: Approval is easy. Show efficacy in controlled, blinded trials, that are published and reproducible. No problem.


msinquefield
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nurglitch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think I'd prefer a homeopathic fecal treatment.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Some forms of autism are caused by gastrointestinal microbes.  Change my mind.


If ex-doctor Andrew Wakefield had any ethics whatsoever, he wouldn't have faked most of his data in hopes of selling his own coontested, BTW) measles vaccine.  But he did, and the result was that the ASD-gut connection was branded as a scam for years.  How many kids could have benefited in the interim if the lying scumbag had placed science over profit in the first place?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Parenthetical filterpwns?  In MY Fark?
 
Glenford
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Is analingus still free?


Read the article, he has to go to Tijuana. They charge big bucks for that kind of thing.

Or so I heard.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Star Trek did it first.

"Eat shiat and prosper."
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boo_Guy: "fecal transplants at a clinic near Tijuana, Mexico"

Is that before or after the donkey show?


Doctor: "Step into my office for the fecal transplant"
Patient: "Why does your office look like a stage? With an audience? And a donkey?"
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: backhand.slap.of.reason: Some forms of autism are caused by gastrointestinal microbes.  Change my mind.

If ex-doctor Andrew Wakefield had any ethics whatsoever, he wouldn't have faked most of his data in hopes of selling his own coontested, BTW) measles vaccine.  But he did, and the result was that the ASD-gut connection was branded as a scam for years.  How many kids could have benefited in the interim if the lying scumbag had placed science over profit in the first place?


Not a LOT of kids, but apparently the science supports saying 'the answer is not zero kids.'
 
Report