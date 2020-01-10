 Skip to content
Lebanon wishes they had the time to care about the US versus Iran but they're too busy facing total internal collapse
19
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, without Iran's support they would collapse...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wasn't bombing out all their infrastructure supposed to improve the situation?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chris Ween: Well, without Iran's support they would collapse...


Without Iran's support, Hezbollah (admittedly Lebanon's de-facto government) would collapse. The internationally recognized Lebanese government doesn't seem to need any help collapsing these days, one way or the other.

It's a shame, the Lebanese are some of the kindest people I've ever met. And as Sarah Ayoub demonstrates in the article, Lebanese women are rawwwwwr.

This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This statement has been true literally for every day of my life.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something, something.

Anthony Bourdain No Reservations - Anthony Bourdain in Beirut
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The funny thing about Lebanese?  They have a global reputation as traders and merchants.

I guess it doesn't translate into running a state economy.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cant wait to see how trump makes this worse
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that and hiding used car dealers.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Chris Ween: Well, without Iran's support they would collapse...

Without Iran's support, Hezbollah (admittedly Lebanon's de-facto government) would collapse. The internationally recognized Lebanese government doesn't seem to need any help collapsing these days, one way or the other.

It's a shame, the Lebanese are some of the kindest people I've ever met. And as Sarah Ayoub demonstrates in the article, Lebanese women are rawwwwwr.

[Fark user image 587x391]


SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Kubo: Chris Ween: Well, without Iran's support they would collapse...

Without Iran's support, Hezbollah (admittedly Lebanon's de-facto government) would collapse. The internationally recognized Lebanese government doesn't seem to need any help collapsing these days, one way or the other.

It's a shame, the Lebanese are some of the kindest people I've ever met. And as Sarah Ayoub demonstrates in the article, Lebanese women are rawwwwwr.

[Fark user image 587x391]

[Fark user image 850x1193]


Good lord, you can almost see his Toledo blade.
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The protests were remarkable in that they crossed the sectarian lines that tend to define Lebanese politics, drawing demonstrators from the Sunni, Christian, Druze and Shia communities. They were united in their opposition to what they see as rampant cronyism, nepotism and influence peddling.

Good luck to them.  This seems to be happening more and more around the world, including here at home.  I hope something positive happens in all cases.

/but I'm pessimistic enough to assume it won't :(
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lebanon has a government? Could have fooled me.
 
OooShiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They talked to a Lebanese student who said American President Donald Trump has done well for himself by putting his country first.

Student said she'd like to see Lebanon's leaders focus more on putting the country and its people ahead of politics.

"If politicians in Lebanon were behaving the same way that Trump is behaving, we would not have revolted against them."
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: The funny thing about Lebanese?  They have a global reputation as traders and merchants.

I guess it doesn't translate into running a state economy.


Doesn't help that Israel blows them away with missiles whenever they feel like it and Iran flushes their influence through Hezbollah and the Saudis recently pummeled their duly elected leader.

I love Lebanon. It's a great country. The blows it takes from everyone around it are incredibly hard to shake off.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: Well, without Iran's support they would collapse...


The Gulf nation-states would more than happily step in and turn the relatively temperate and green country into a vacation and investment spot as it once was.

/Lebanon was always a microcosm reflection of the world, religiously and politically.
//everyone, EVERYONE, has a finger in that pie
///the question that remains is it a financial reflection of the world. :|
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's baloney!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: The funny thing about Lebanese?  They have a global reputation as traders and merchants.

I guess it doesn't translate into running a state economy.


They indeed have that reputation.
We were discussing that in general and Ghosn in particular.
The thing (according to my Lebanese friend) is that the many politicians were very successful financially...making money for themselves.
The country not so much.

/Hariri, past PM, actually made the country (and himself) a lot of money. Brought stability and investments.
//until he was assassinated and the country fell into turmoil again.
///I've been there. Very beautiful and diverse country
 
Podna
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kubo: Chris Ween: Well, without Iran's support they would collapse...

Without Iran's support, Hezbollah (admittedly Lebanon's de-facto government) would collapse. The internationally recognized Lebanese government doesn't seem to need any help collapsing these days, one way or the other.

It's a shame, the Lebanese are some of the kindest people I've ever met. And as Sarah Ayoub demonstrates in the article, Lebanese women are rawwwwwr.

[Fark user image image 587x391]


Glad you value a country by how farkable the women are.
 
Eirik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kubo: Chris Ween: Well, without Iran's support they would collapse...

Without Iran's support, Hezbollah (admittedly Lebanon's de-facto government) would collapse. The internationally recognized Lebanese government doesn't seem to need any help collapsing these days, one way or the other.

It's a shame, the Lebanese are some of the kindest people I've ever met. And as Sarah Ayoub demonstrates in the article, Lebanese women are rawwwwwr.

[Fark user image 587x391]


I was married to one for 13 years.  She was the perfect example for the hot/crazy scale.  Only occasionally sorry she left me.
 
Report