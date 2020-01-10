 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   THE most powerful word in the English language   (bbc.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you learn that at University, Subby?
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wrong:

NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Does it rhyme with punt?
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Does it rhyme with punt?


That one gets my vote, or at least here in america.
I wish we used it as freely as people in the UK.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The hell was that about?
 
1funguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: NewportBarGuy: Does it rhyme with punt?

That one gets my vote, or at least here in america.
I wish we used it as freely as people in the UK.


They kicked the Puritans out because...
That's right...
And guess where they are now?

/ hint: not Australia or New Zealand...
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
'The' can function in multiple ways.

Now that you mention it, Fark and The are pretty much interchangeable.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I would have gone with "money"
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Starts with truck, remove the tr and replace with F
 
ingo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is word is so powerful that one must never use it when referencing a dildo.  You must always say, "A dildo".
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Did you learn that at University, Subby?


Maybe at The Ohio State University?
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
'The' tops the league tables of most frequently used words in English, accounting for 5% of every 100 words used.

What percentage of every 200 words would that be?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Most written or used? Probably.
Most powerful? Get outta here.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
THE

/Bow before me now.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The.anti-Larry: 'The' tops the league tables of most frequently used words in English, accounting for 5% of every 100 words used.

What percentage of every 200 words would that be?


If you had posted faster I could have left the word 'probably' out of my comment. ;)
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cockwomble,
 
eas81
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FARK THE

ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I recall an online test where you read a short passage and count the number of times the letter "h" appears. It sounds easy, but almost everyone (including me) undercounts because people mentally skip the word "the."
 
sleze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
most common != most powerful

Is subby from an Ohio State University?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
