(Boston.com)   College professor fired after suggesting Iran bomb the Kardashian residence. Sometimes you have to stand up for what you believe in   (boston.com) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have said Bajorans instead.
 
clodcomplex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iran is a theocracy and through that lens would be more likely to bomb a religious site that is deeply sacred to all of christianity like the ark encounter.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta get tenure, THEN you can come up with bombing lists. Amateur.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Given the god awful current culture of the US right now the Kardashian residences are probably considered cultural sites and thus he was telling Iran to commit a war crime.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When did Iran start worshipping the Prophets?
 
TWX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At least the Baldwin mansion is safe.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

clodcomplex: Iran is a theocracy and through that lens would be more likely to bomb a religious site that is deeply sacred to all of christianity like the ark encounter.


Or Denny's
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: You gotta get tenure, THEN you can come up with bombing lists. Amateur.


Agreed.  And worse, he's an adjunct.

I've taught as an adjunct.  That's barely a step above a TA.

If a grad school is gonna cut staff, they get rid of the adjuncts first.

On the plus side that was a good joke.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe hit the Jersey Shore house too. I know the show is over, but still.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A business college in Wellesley Mass, teaching entrepreneurship, as opposed to hair styling or industrial arts.  Betsy deVos will be so proud.
 
zbtop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
For his part, Phansey expressed regret that Babson did not come to his defense - and instead fired him "just because people willfully misinterpreted a joke I made to my friends on Facebook," he said in a statement to the Boston Herald.

If you're a farking university professor and you haven't learned by now that Facebook is not your personal E-backyard (where you can say whatever you want in confidence among close personal friends), but rather a public venue intended to record for eternity everything you say and amplify it to the world, then your judgement is clearly not up to the level expected of your position and shouldn't be surprised when let go.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought it was funny.  My sympathies to a fellow farker (At least I assume he is).
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think i see a hole in that plan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The university board is a bunch of cowards.

He wasn't suggesting targets, it was satire about American cultural priorities.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Transgression #1: He had a facebook page. Second transgression: Someone at his college knew about it.
 
Dadburns [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meh, his joke, with a little tweaking by a pro, would have fit in most of the late night talk show monologues. It would have gotten a laugh and maybe repeated the next day around the water cooler (or in Fark comments).
The people who got their panties in a twist and complained about him probably have their panties perpetually twisted and constantly complain about things of equal importance.
That said, I would hate to be the guy that got fired for a weak joke I posted on facebook because it makes a louder comment about how dumb I am regarding social media than it does about my joke writing abilities.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not even a joke about them targeting the Kardashians.  A joke about the Kardashians house being a cultural site.

Shame on you Babson College.
 
zinny
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It would have to be one hell of a big-ass bomb.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Maybe hit the Jersey Shore house too. I know the show is over, but still.


That entire town can go, honestly.
 
orbister
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

clodcomplex: Iran is a theocracy and through that lens would be more likely to bomb a religious site that is deeply sacred to all of christianity


Guess where this Christian church is.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Christ is an important prophet in Islam and in general Muslims don't go round destroying Christian sites.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcos P: HotWingConspiracy: Maybe hit the Jersey Shore house too. I know the show is over, but still.

That entire town can go, honestly.


Half the people at the jersey shore look like a Family Guy / Southpark version of an Iranian.
 
ericbikesmt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why I deleted Facebook 6 years ago.
Go ahead and bomb your 52 social media sites right now.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
On the positive side, it probably saved him from a frustrating and likely fruitless attempt to make it into reasonably compensated levels of academia.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zinny: It would have to be one hell of a big-ass bomb.


Need to slide that hyphen one word to the right
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

