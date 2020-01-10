 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland)) Weeners Good Morning Britain viewers horrified after nude male model flashes his 'chopper' as their kids get ready for school.
38
    Weeners, Nudity, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, Ben Shephard, GOOD Morning  
•       •       •

38 Comments
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought it was Americans who were prudes.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WFT.  Not like the Brexit vote passed or anything.

Oh, wait.  SCHLONG!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis on the telly?  This is horrible!  The only appropriate place for youngsters to be exposed to penis is in the House of Lords.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I pee from there!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: Penis on the telly?  This is horrible!  The only appropriate place for youngsters to be exposed to penis is in the House of Lords.


At least the current models don't have a flyback transformer.  ouchie.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four posts in and no "That's a penis!" guy?
Sad, Farkers, sad.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more outraged by kids watching GMB in the first place. They should be watching Ultramanand Land of the Lost like we did.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Younger kids generally don't care about nudity. They learn that. "Bud Daddy, its just body bits".
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Chopper"?  Does he swing it around and around real fast or something?

I seem to care enough to ask, but not enough to actually click the link.
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare they sexualize his manhood? It's the most natural thing to behold.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orneryredguy: "Chopper"?  Does he swing it around and around real fast or something?


His nickname is "Butcher Pete."
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Four posts in and no "That's a penis!" guy?
Sad, Farkers, sad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids see a penis on the show most mornings. His name's Piers Morgan.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you let your kids watch the telly before 8 a.m., how many hours are they watching each day?
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say!  Was that a Monty Python on BBC 1?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the model's name John Thomas?
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddan: I say!  Was that a Monty Python on BBC 1?


The penis on your Telly will now explode with delight.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Outrage! You can CLEARLY SEE his chopper in the drawing the artist did! Scandalous!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size

Happened in the UK in 2014. It must be a British thing. Ba-da *rimshot*

/lol the picture was named Scarred-for-life.jpg
 
TWX
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: "Chopper"?  Does he swing it around and around real fast or something?

I seem to care enough to ask, but not enough to actually click the link.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So for once the dick on Good Morning Britain wasn't Piers Morgan?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Piers Morgan has been on the show for ages, so the viewers should be used to seeing a huge cock at that time of the day.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
GOOD Morning Britain viewers were furious this morning after spotting a naked male life model's penis live on TV.

I'm sorry, Spotted Dick is quintessentially British.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gubbo: So for once the dick on Good Morning Britain wasn't Piers Morgan?


Shakes penis.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Louis CK reads this thread, prepares for his return.
 
genner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe we'll come back and cut off your johnson.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Gubbo: So for once the dick on Good Morning Britain wasn't Piers Morgan?

Shakes penis.


Careful. We don't want to turn this into a thread about willy windmills.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jso2897: Four posts in and no "That's a penis!" guy?
Sad, Farkers, sad.


That's the only reason I'm here :/
 
STRYPERSWINE
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
PENIS.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Mr_Vimes: Gubbo: So for once the dick on Good Morning Britain wasn't Piers Morgan?

Shakes penis.

Careful. We don't want to turn this into a thread about willy windmills.


Fark user imageView Full Size

...with the purchase of any willy of equal or greater value.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I'm more outraged by kids watching GMB in the first place. They should be watching Ultramanand Land of the Lost like we did.


Kids don't pay attention to shows like that, the complainers are just using them as an excuse for their puritanical b*tching.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At least he didn't call it a motorcycle

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Gubbo: So for once the dick on Good Morning Britain wasn't Piers Morgan?

Shakes penis.


I notice you left out "tiny".
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Chopper? LOL
 
