(MSN)   Origin of mystery humming noises heard around the world, uncovered.Turns out it was because nobody knew the words   (msn.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone was blaring the fark out of the Crash Test Dummies?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it Jesus?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to know for whom the hum drolls; it hums for thee

--Hummingway
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is pretty obscure and nerdy, even by Fark standards.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: to know for whom the hum drolls; it hums for thee

--Hummingway


I really enjoyed The Hum Also Rises.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taos has an underwater volcano?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So it was the "Duh" sound emitted by TDS patients all along?
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is It Bill Bailey? Episode 5
Youtube y5_neq3EzM8


/queued to one minute seventeen seconds
//audience sing-a-long
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Taos has an underwater volcano?


No, but they are carving out a cataclysm shelter.  Almost done, too judging by the way the people currently holding the keys are behaving.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Condor sized hummingbirds?

*clicks link*

Damn!

Also FTFA:
Microsoft News Poll:
Do you think President Trump's allies understand his Mideast strategy?

Yes

Somewhat

No

No Opinion
______________________________________​____________
I mean, how can you understand something that doesn't exist?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Condor sized hummingbirds?

*clicks link*

Damn!

Also FTFA:
Microsoft News Poll:
Do you think President Trump's allies understand his Mideast strategy?

Yes

Somewhat

No

No Opinion
______________________________________​____________
I mean, how can you understand something that doesn't exist?


It's a trick question. He doesn't have one, and they 100% understand that.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's a headline worthy of a sensible chuckle.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
flintstone canaries
Youtube 50OhUWVZwfs
 
jim32rr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So chicks from colleges around the world were not trying to contact me .... are we sure?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On the show Weird Wonders they had a story about some weird noises that were creeping out a remote Canadian town. Turns out the noise was from 1000s of miles to the south from some plant and part of the noise was being reflected back down from the atmosphere.
 
