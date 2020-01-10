 Skip to content
(Slate)   No, there aren't an army of scammers out there waiting for you to only write "20" as the year on a check so they can add extra digits to it and do ... something. Something nefarious and, you know, scammy   (slate.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm not trying to be contradictory here but I had an experience recently that somewhat relates to this so I think maybe I should share here before sending out the warning on Facebook. I was in the grocery the other day, just needed to pick up a couple dozen cans of Campbell soup, you know. For lunch mainly. Chicken noodle, it's all I buy. And some toothpaste and Tootsie rolls. And so I'm going up to the front and the 8-item express lane is the only lane without a line. But I've basically only got three things, you know -- toothpaste, Tootsie rolls, and one can of soup (repeated 30 times). So I go through and I'm getting out my checkbook and the cashier's like, "We're not supposed to take checks in this line," but I'm like, "well I don't have cash so are you saying it's free?" and he's all like, "well I have to call a manager," and so I'm like, "well call one nobody else is in line," so he calls the manager who's a nice girl, really nice, and she does some override thing with her key and tells me I can write my check now and she bags up my cans of soup while the cashier scans them and in the meantime I find my checkbook and my pen and right as she's done bagging I start filling out the check but the pen doesn't write. Gosh, it's always something.

Anyway, it's awkward now because someone else has gotten in line and he's not very friendly, just this big man who's kind of huffing and puffing as if having to wait a few extra minutes while they find a working pen is the biggest deal in the world. So I'm rushing when I fill out the check, you know? Like, not taking as much time on the cursive. And I write the date as 1/9/20 (this happened yesterday, do you believe it?). I normally would never do that, write the year as only 20 I mean, but I did it to save some time even though I don't expect the huffing man behind me would ever say thank you. And then I handed my check to the cashier and he, you know, validated it or whatever they do and then gave me my receipt and I thanked him and then I turned to the huffing man and I told him, "You have a blessed day, sir," just because I think it's important to stay kind even when others are being rude to you. And I went outside with my cart and my bags and there, parked right in front of me, right there, was a white van. Parked right there in the loading zone. Right there, like they were waiting for me.

Now, I know about white vans. I know all about sexual trafficking and how sexual traffickers use white vans to abduct people and make them do all sorts of dirty and terrible things. And I'm not about being sexually trafficked, let me tell you. So I went back inside and I found that nice manager, such a nice girl, and I told her, "Look, miss. I don't know what kind of a grocery you run here but there's a van full of traffickers outside and I think they're trying to abduct me." And then she went to the window and she saw the white van and she said, "I think they're just customers. See, that man's getting inside with his bag." And I looked and yes, there was in fact a man stepping inside through the sliding door but then I looked again and guess what? IT WAS THE HUFFING MAN. And as he turned around to slide shut the door I swear to God that his eyes met mine and they were just these black, dead eyes. The eyes of trafficker, I know it. And that's when I knew that if I walked out there alone I'd be trafficked for sure. So I stood my ground and DEMANDED that the store security guard walk me to my car. And he did. A nice man, Officer Reynolds was his name. And Officer Reynolds waited with me while that white van drove away from the loading zone and then waited some more while it left the parking lot. I guess the Huffing Man decided I was too tough a target.

So that's it. That's my story. On the very day I wrote 20 on a check, I was almost sexually trafficked. I hope this helps save someone. Be safe, keep your eyes open, and be on the lookout. It's getting so dangerous out there.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who the fark still writes checks?
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh, leave him alone. He's trying to do a public service.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Who the fark still writes checks?


That.

If you're writing checks in 2020, I wouldn't worry about it. Your Compuserv account is completely compromised already
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is the Y2K story, updated.  It will occur each decade.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
These scenarios seem a little unlikely.
 
GalFriday [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pocket Ninja for President
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: FlashHarry: Who the fark still writes checks?

That.

If you're writing checks in 2020, I wouldn't worry about it. Your Compuserv account is completely compromised already


I may have written my last check Jan 1. The owner of my townhouse would only take checks or cash for rent. Moving on the 28th.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I'll get you next time don't worry.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are people becoming even more stupid than I would've thought possible?!
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I got away with writing "19" for the last year and didn't get scammed.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On the flip side, writing 20 twice in a row takes so little extra time that, IMO, it's definitely worth the investment to avoid the risk associated with such a scam altogether.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: FlashHarry: Who the fark still writes checks?

That.

If you're writing checks in 2020, I wouldn't worry about it. Your Compuserv account is completely compromised already



Our original mortgage lender sold the loan to Wells Fargo.

My wife writes a check for our mortgage payment every month and takes it into the local Wells Fargo branch to get a receipt for the payment.

If you believe this is overkill (having 2 tangible forms to prove payment), you haven't paid attention to what Wells Fargo is famous for with regard to mortgages.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Interac E-Transfers are fantastic. I've been using them for years.

They'll hold up until the 32-bit time roll over. Then we're all gonna be grubbing for worms in a post-apocalyptic wasteland and it won't matter.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Who the fark still writes checks?


The guy in front of me at the grocery store.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Who the fark still writes checks?


I write checks to my lawn guy when I don't have any cash in the house.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My grandma told me about this scam while she was writing a check to a door to door contractor, who is going to paint her house next week.

You really gotta keep your eye out for this sort of thing.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's not really an issue on checks.  It could very well cause you problems on other types of contracts or agreements.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If writing "2020" instead of "20" thwarts even a small number of scammers, then just do it. Takes no effort.

Meanwhile, the bigger scam is Slate, which purports to be journalism, but is instead the purest of total shiat.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Who the fark still writes checks?


Old people.  People subletting apartments/condos from other private citizens.  People living in rural areas that aren't internet users.  People making payments that don't want to deal with fees for using credit card/bank card systems.

I only write about 3 or 4 checks a year, and they're almost always some kind of special case.  But I live in a modern suburb with all of the modern conveniences that come with it.  There are people who live different lives, you know.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've written three checks in the past seven years. The last one was three years ago when I needed to get a fictitious business name notice published in a local paper, and they required a check with the completed forms.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fifty percent of people on Bookface have higher-than-average gullibility.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I write 202020 just to be future-proofed
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'll bet at least a couple people are going to try this scam after hearing about this.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
army of scammers out there waiting for you to only write 20 as a year on a check so they can add extra digits to do something nefarious like typing detected.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LarryDan43
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FaultyFacetiousness
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RabidRythmDivas: It's not really an issue on checks.  It could very well cause you problems on other types of contracts or agreements.


Oh yeah, for sure.

Better make sure you write out the name of the month too, just in case.
Don't need someone trying to claim that when I signed something on 1/6/20 was actually January 6, 2019 instead of June 1, 2020!

/Facetiousness
//Not Faulty
///Unless you think it's sarcasm.
 
dukeblue219
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Who the fark still writes checks?


Plenty of people. In stores, nope. But plenty of parents/grandparents send a check with a birthday card. When I need work done around the house (plumber, electrician, etc) they only take checks. I pay a yard guy twice a year to do a general cleanup, mulching, etc and I leave him a check in an envelope. When the neighborhood kids come around selling girl scout cookies, holiday wreaths, wrapping paper, whatever they want checks written to a certain organization instead of cash.

Honestly I don't know how people function without EVER writing a check.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Beerguy: y wife writes a check for our mortgage payment every month and takes it into the local Wells Fargo branch to get a receipt for the payment.

If you believe this is overkill (having 2 tangible forms to prove payment), you haven't paid attention to what Wells Fargo is famous for with regard to mortgages.


What they're "famous" for has nothing to do with timely payments of regular mortgages or proving you paid on a monthly basis.  Their issues were people losing their homes while trying to modify their loans or for giving people loans based on fraudulent income claims.

The issues relevant to what you're talking about are a BoA/Countrwide problem, not Wells.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Who the fark still writes checks?


Pretty much every old person at the pharmacy.  Even though I tell them the machine reads the numbers on the bottom and we give the check right back, they MUST write out the whole check, even if they don't have the duplicate-style checkbooks (whatever they use now instead of a carbon copy).

My favorite old man at my previous location used his thumbprint on his phone to pay.  At 85-ish years old.
 
Satan's Bunny Slippers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pocket Ninja:


You do know that Officer Reynolds is working with the white van guys right?

I would suggest you move immediately.  Take nothing, just cash, and go.  NOW
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

This is the least believable story I have read from you. I should still be reading this for another half an hour, I don't know anything about your pets, kids, grandkids, how the weather was that day, what the doctor said, and what your supper was that night.
 
Satan's Bunny Slippers
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FlashHarry: Who the fark still writes checks?


o/

Yard guy, kid next door selling some cheap fundraising crap, plumber only takes cash/check, so I write a check, stuff like that.  Everyday bills/shopping/gas station nah, it's all auto deducted or paid online.
 
