(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Elementary teaching assistant charged after being only four beers into his shift at school   (wjactv.com) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, Elementary teaching assistant, Police, beer, school  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I worked at an elementary school I wouldn't fark with beer. Straight vodka is the only thing that could get me through the day.

Although I bet middle schools are worse.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be drinking too if I was in a room with what looks to be seating for 90ish elementary school age kids.

/probably vodak and not something smelly like beer though
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 8th grade shop teacher.kept a bottle of Jack in the back room and was always off his ass. In a room full of kids and very dangerous equipment.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"They say Galczynski's coffee mug had Yuengling in it and was left sitting unsecured in his work station in the classroom.

Police say officers found three empty 12-ounce cans of Yuengling in his backpack."

At least drink a real beer if you're going to put your job on the line.  A coffee stout would at least look and smell more like coffee in your mug and get you buzzed faster and taste better.
 
nothingyet
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
He was charged with "recklessly endangering another person."  Nonsense!  He was taking the edge off of his shiatty job with beer in a coffee cup.   Some goodie two-shows resource office dimed him out.
 
Warriors Warriors Warriors
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This is a Witch Hunt!! The man is mostly innocent!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

nothingyet: He was charged with "recklessly endangering another person."  Nonsense!  He was taking the edge off of his shiatty job with beer in a coffee cup.   Some goodie two-shows resource office dimed him out.


Really it's not like he was a bus driver or a shop teacher.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: I'd be drinking too if I was in a room with what looks to be seating for 90ish elementary school age kids.

/probably vodak and not something smelly like beer though


High-density seating to prepare the little darlings for airline travel, and "affordable" housing...
 
FightDirector
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
American elementary school teacher in 2020 being mildly buzzed on the job:  Not News.

American elementary school teacher in 2020 being male: News.

/there isn't a male elementary school teacher in my district, nor any of our neighboring districts, and hasn't been for at least 4 years.  Admins, yes.  Teachers, no.
 
payattention
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If they had done this at my school, about a third would have been let go. Of course, not one of them was anything but a decent teacher, a career educator, and never got so much as a single ticket, much less a DUI. But, social appearances outweigh competency, I guess.

/we used to come up with reasons to walk past our 7th grade homeroom teacher as she was opening her thermos so we could smell what she had mixed in her coffee that day and figure out what it was...
//like our 13 year old asses would have had any idea what it was...
///hell, how many of you have had a drink with one of your high school teachers while you were underage and still in school? As in still on school grounds?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FightDirector: American elementary school teacher in 2020 being mildly buzzed on the job:  Not News.

American elementary school teacher in 2020 being male: News.

/there isn't a male elementary school teacher in my district, nor any of our neighboring districts, and hasn't been for at least 4 years.  Admins, yes.  Teachers, no.


Men can't be trusted around all those sexy sexy children.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Smoke a bowl before class, moron.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mugato: If I worked at an elementary school I wouldn't fark with beer. Straight vodka is the only thing that could get me through the day.

Although I bet middle schools are worse.


It takes a special person to handle middle school kids. I love the little ones and enjoy teaching the big ones but keep me away from the middle ones. They have the immature brains of elementary kids, the attitude of high school kids, and have all kinds of squirrelly hormones running rampant. My Mom taught that age for over 30 years and loved it. She had an advantage though, she taught gym so she could always send them on laps to run off the excess energy.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Galczynski's coffee mug had Yuengling in it

That should elevate the charges to a felony.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ah a teaching assistant.All of the hassle, stress, and bullshiat of regular teacher but without the extravagant paycheck of one. Surprised he wasn't on krokodil.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Flask.  Buy bottle of soda.  Dump booze into soda.  Rinse, repeat.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: [Fark user image 726x668]


Looks like he's smoking a Cuban Hoyo de Monterrey.  Yum!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

catmandu: Mugato: If I worked at an elementary school I wouldn't fark with beer. Straight vodka is the only thing that could get me through the day.

Although I bet middle schools are worse.

It takes a special person to handle middle school kids. I love the little ones and enjoy teaching the big ones but keep me away from the middle ones. They have the immature brains of elementary kids, the attitude of high school kids, and have all kinds of squirrelly hormones running rampant. My Mom taught that age for over 30 years and loved it. She had an advantage though, she taught gym so she could always send them on laps to run off the excess energy.


This, this, and this.

I hated junior high....and it wasn't easy because I started 7th grade after living outside the country for 2 1/2 years.

/High school was pretty good.
//College was awesome.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mugato: My 8th grade shop teacher.kept a bottle of Jack in the back room and was always off his ass. In a room full of kids and very dangerous equipment.


I'm pretty sure my shop teacher was huffing acetone.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's his fark handle?
 
Iowan73
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: "They say Galczynski's coffee mug had Yuengling in it and was left sitting unsecured in his work station in the classroom.

Police say officers found three empty 12-ounce cans of Yuengling in his backpack."

At least drink a real beer if you're going to put your job on the line.  A coffee stout would at least look and smell more like coffee in your mug and get you buzzed faster and taste better.


Do you know what teacher aides get paid? I'm surprised he could afford Yuengling.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yuengling? For Christ sake, grow up and get a flask of whiskey and stop trying to be friends with the students.
 
