(Chicago Trib)   Authorities capture wily coyote on Chicago's north side
    United States, Chicago's North Side Thursday evening, block of North Dayton Street, Lincoln Park area, coyote, tranquilizer dart  
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess he really wasn't a super genius.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I see coyotes loping down my street fairly often, no doubt making their way from one habitat to another (and looking for stray kittehs alongs the way I suppose.)

They're tremendously adaptable creatures who continue to extend their range despite the centuries of trying to kill them off.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ain't no such thing as just one coyote. There's probably a pack of them in Chicago playing Wolfen (the book, not the movie).
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Acme Consumer Assistance.  How can I get you to hang up?  You say you purchased an Acme rocket sled and you used it to try and catch a road runner?  Sir. May I stop you.  All of our Acme products are clearly marked that they can not be used against road runners, capturing road runners or harming road runners in any way.  It's clearly laid out in paragraph 354 of the EULA.  You've spent millions on Acme products to catch a road runner?  Uh, why didn't you just use that money to purchase food?  Yes.  You're a predator and road runner do contain dry martini - I know that, sir.  Okay.  You could have bought a lot of dry martinis for a million dollars, sir. Even had them delivered with everything else.  And then, as a predator, attacked the UPS guy.  You want to talk to your sales rep, Joe Acme?   Sir.  There is no Joe Acme in sales or even in the building.  Oh?  you're angry?  Well, sir.  We're in north Chicago and you're way out in the desert someplace.  Sucks to be you!  Good bye and thank you for being a valued (hee) Acme customer (click)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

what the cat dragged in: I see coyotes loping down my street fairly often, no doubt making their way from one habitat to another (and looking for stray kittehs alongs the way I suppose.)


More like bunnies. Take a walk at 4AM in summertime and behold all the rabbits/coyote fuel. Chicago has had urban coyotes for a long time, the general rule is "we ignore them and they ignore us." They are spectacularly good at hiding.

Not to say that they wouldn't try to eat a kitty, but cats fight back hard, unlike rats and bunnies.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where I used to live, there was farm with a big cow pasture right next to our property. Every once in awhile, the coyote pack that lived there would start howling in the dead of night, which would get all the dogs nearby going, too. Fricking creepy, man

Urban Coyote Pack Howling (@coyotecams)
Youtube nNV-twEcoD4
 
