"Iran says 'it is absolutely impossible' for them to have shot down airliner. It must have been a Klingon ship that can fire while cloaked. Great, now we have to start searching for gravity boots"

(Al Jazeera) Iran says 'it is absolutely impossible' for them to have shot down airliner.
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soooooo crazy dude that quotes Shakespeare did it. Got it.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, who ya gonna believe, Iran or your lyin' eyes?
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soviet made rocket hits Ukranian plane. Hmm..
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The missile launch in the video looked like a Stinger. In which case it could have come from any number of foreign actors on the ground.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
GardenWeasel: The missile launch in the video looked like a Stinger. In which case it could have come from any number of foreign actors on the ground.


Not saying that its not probable that a drunken Iranian yahoo ran outside thinking he can shoot down a US fighter.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call dibs on Vulcan Kim Cattrall.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe them.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
UberDave: I call dibs on Vulcan Kim Cattrall.


dammit!
 
adm_crunch
UberDave: I call dibs on Vulcan Kim Cattrall.


I was gonna strip search her for the boots.

*shakes tiny fist*
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't all boots gravity boots?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: UberDave: I call dibs on Vulcan Kim Cattrall.

dammit!


Double dammit and User Name checks out

Vulcan Kristie Alley still available?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My money's on the lizard people in concert with the reverse vampires and under supervision of the illuminati.

All funded by George Soros.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Red Shirt Blues: UberDave: I call dibs on Vulcan Kim Cattrall.

dammit!

Double dammit and User Name checks out

Vulcan Kristie Alley still available?


Dibs!
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its interesting. If Iran says something, I tend not to believe them. But then if trump gets involved, he actually has less credibility than Iran.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I call dibs on Vulcan Kim Cattrall.


I'd rather have Saavik Kirstie Alley.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened :

Step 1 : Trump wants to act though and assassinates Soleimani to distract from impeachment
Step 2 : Iran gets mad and launch missiles at US bases in Iraq, doing their best to target only equipment and not kill anyone
Step 3 : while this is happening, all iranian air defenses in the country, especially Tehran are put on high alert because who knows what the crazy orange dotard might do
Step 4 : while all this is happening, fox news keep saying bombers are on their way to iran
Step 5 : inexperienced jumpy paranoid iranian air defenses operator mistakes an airliner for a bomber, launches anti-air missiles
Step 6 : 176 dead

See how the fog of war can kill people even if its a mistake? Especially with a complete idiot as POTUS?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame the Federation is currently being led by a bunch of Pakled.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Its interesting. If Iran says something, I tend not to believe them. But then if trump gets involved, he actually has less credibility than Iran.


What about everyone else saying Iran did it?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: The missile launch in the video looked like a Stinger. In which case it could have come from any number of foreign actors on the ground.


???  It would be awfully hard to ID a missile based on nothing more than a streak, but given that folks found a guidance section from an SA15 nearby (like the ones Iran is known to have) there's no reason to suspect some sort of shenanigans.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Möngke KHAAAAAAAAAN!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: What happened :

Step 1 : Trump wants to act though and assassinates Soleimani to distract from impeachment
Step 2 : Iran gets mad and launch missiles at US bases in Iraq, doing their best to target only equipment and not kill anyone
Step 3 : while this is happening, all iranian air defenses in the country, especially Tehran are put on high alert because who knows what the crazy orange dotard might do
Step 4 : while all this is happening, fox news keep saying bombers are on their way to iran
Step 5 : inexperienced jumpy paranoid iranian air defenses operator mistakes an airliner for a bomber, launches anti-air missiles
Step 6 : 176 dead

See how the fog of war can kill people even if its a mistake? Especially with a complete idiot as POTUS?


Everyone laughs at the "This Business Will Get Out of Control" memes, but this is exactly why that line exists.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: Aren't all boots gravity boots?


I read that as gravy boats.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Red Shirt Blues: UberDave: I call dibs on Vulcan Kim Cattrall.

dammit!

Double dammit and User Name checks out

Vulcan Kristie Alley still available?


Crap, too late.

/Although she is half vulcan, half romulan, correct? Can I win on a technicality?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I call dibs on Vulcan Kim Cattrall.


I read someplace once, that supposedly on one of the last days of shooting, she sneaks on the bridge set with a photographer and proceeds to do a nude photo shoot they expect to sell to Playboy (or something).

Nimoy happens upon the scene, with her naked, he grabs the camera and pulls all the film out, and tells her that if he had is way she'd be fired and never work in Hollywood again, but they have too much film in the can already.

The next day they shoot the scene where Spock puts her in the Vulcan mind meld, and supposedly, the fear in her eyes and the anger in his eyes at that moment are genuine.

/now I have the sads
//I wanted to see those pics
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"The Airplane Committed Suicide!"
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: [Fark user image 259x194]
"The Airplane Committed Suicide!"


I was too slow...
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, I see that Russia has agreed to back up whatever Iran decides the 'truth' will be. China, I assume, is next. So now they have no reason to admit to anything.

I suppose next we'll start seeing russian-created FB and Twitter posts about how the US brought it down by faking an engine failure, and the trumpers & q-tards will line up to cheer on trump for his decisive action against what was no doubt actually a military plane full of Hillary's e-mails.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: UberDave: I call dibs on Vulcan Kim Cattrall.

I read someplace once, that supposedly on one of the last days of shooting, she sneaks on the bridge set with a photographer and proceeds to do a nude photo shoot they expect to sell to Playboy (or something).

Nimoy happens upon the scene, with her naked, he grabs the camera and pulls all the film out, and tells her that if he had is way she'd be fired and never work in Hollywood again, but they have too much film in the can already.

The next day they shoot the scene where Spock puts her in the Vulcan mind meld, and supposedly, the fear in her eyes and the anger in his eyes at that moment are genuine.

/now I have the sads
//I wanted to see those pics


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, we are back to ground all Boeing jets due to safety.  Until some country, any country, admits they shot down the jet.

If Iran missiled the jet, they know it and are lying.  If they are lying, they have no honor, and make the baby Muhammad cry.  If they did not, then the US, Canada, and any other country saying they did is is without honor.  The only way to solve this is with nuclear war.   Muhammed and allah shall protect the side telling the truth.  Therefore, we can test the truth.  If the US drops half the nukes on Iran, either Iran will be glassified, or the other half will start exploding in their silos in the US.  Allah wouldn't allow the great Satan to make Tehran glow, if the ayatollah was telling the truth.
 
DoBeDoBeDo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admittedly don't know the Caspian region that well......it's not possible to get a warship into the Caspian Sea is it?   Like there couldn't be a less than friendly country trying to stir shiat up here?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Shame the Federation is currently being led by a bunch of Pakled.


But they make things go.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Natalie Portmanteau: Its interesting. If Iran says something, I tend not to believe them. But then if trump gets involved, he actually has less credibility than Iran.

What about everyone else saying Iran did it?


Oh, no, in this instance I'm sure Iran is full of shiat.  I meant more in general.

But since pretty much everyone agrees Iran is responsible, trump probably won't bring it up. And if he does, he'll figure out a way to also lie about it.
 
th0th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps they have forgotten about the great, Russian epic of Cinderella...
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The only way to solve this is with nuclear war.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Like the cut of your jib.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: What happened :

Step 1 : Trump wants to act though and assassinates Soleimani to distract from impeachment
Step 2 : Iran gets mad and launch missiles at US bases in Iraq, doing their best to target only equipment and not kill anyone
Step 3 : while this is happening, all iranian air defenses in the country, especially Tehran are put on high alert because who knows what the crazy orange dotard might do
Step 4 : while all this is happening, fox news keep saying bombers are on their way to iran
Step 5 : inexperienced jumpy paranoid iranian air defenses operator mistakes an airliner for a bomber, launches anti-air missiles
Step 6 : 176 dead

See how the fog of war can kill people even if its a mistake? Especially with a complete idiot as POTUS?


Still could have been avoided. Iran should have closed their airspace for a little while after the rocket strike, specifically to avoid this risk.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: What happened :

Step 1 : Trump wants to act though and assassinates Soleimani to distract from impeachment
Step 2 : Iran gets mad and launch missiles at US bases in Iraq, doing their best to target only equipment and not kill anyone
Step 3 : while this is happening, all iranian air defenses in the country, especially Tehran are put on high alert because who knows what the crazy orange dotard might do
Step 4 : while all this is happening, fox news keep saying bombers are on their way to iran
Step 5 : inexperienced jumpy paranoid iranian air defenses operator mistakes an airliner for a bomber, launches anti-air missiles
Step 6 : 176 dead

See how the fog of war can kill people even if its a mistake? Especially with a complete idiot as POTUS?


Difficulty, the people who need to hear this do not care that a plane full of ferners was shot down.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Its interesting. If Iran says something, I tend not to believe them. But then if trump gets involved, he actually has less credibility than Iran.



This morning's Microsoft News poll: "do you think foreign leaders understand Trump's foreign policy?"

And I'm thinking, "What policy?" To have a policy requires thought, and he is incapable of thinking beyond "hamberder".
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iran thinks the Boeing plane might have shot itself committing suicide.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Iran says 'it is absolutely impossible' for them to have shot down airliner. It must have been a Klingon ship that can fire while cloaked. Great, now we have to start searching for gravity boots"

I'd like to point out the plot of that movie was a false-flag conspiracy operation attempting to start a war.

/let's see how this plays out
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Möngke KHAAAAAAAAAN!
[Fark user image 220x290]



Which raises today's history question: "How did the Mongos build such an enormous empire?"

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Interceptor1: [Fark user image 300x225]


It looks like you were...intercepted
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deep Contact: Iran thinks the Boeing plane might have shot itself committing suicide.


Tragic accident.  It fell down an elevator shaft.  Onto a surface to air missile tipped with Polonium.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: What happened :

Step 1 : Trump wants to act though and assassinates Soleimani to distract from impeachment
Step 2 : Iran gets mad and launch missiles at US bases in Iraq, doing their best to target only equipment and not kill anyone
Step 3 : while this is happening, all iranian air defenses in the country, especially Tehran are put on high alert because who knows what the crazy orange dotard might do
Step 4 : while all this is happening, fox news keep saying bombers are on their way to iran
Step 5 : inexperienced jumpy paranoid iranian air defenses operator mistakes an airliner for a bomber, launches anti-air missiles
Step 6 : 176 dead

See how the fog of war can kill people even if its a mistake? Especially with a complete idiot as POTUS?


Convenient Step 1 you have there.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: lolmao500: What happened :

Step 1 : Trump wants to act though and assassinates Soleimani to distract from impeachment
Step 2 : Iran gets mad and launch missiles at US bases in Iraq, doing their best to target only equipment and not kill anyone
Step 3 : while this is happening, all iranian air defenses in the country, especially Tehran are put on high alert because who knows what the crazy orange dotard might do
Step 4 : while all this is happening, fox news keep saying bombers are on their way to iran
Step 5 : inexperienced jumpy paranoid iranian air defenses operator mistakes an airliner for a bomber, launches anti-air missiles
Step 6 : 176 dead

See how the fog of war can kill people even if its a mistake? Especially with a complete idiot as POTUS?

Convenient Step 1 you have there.


Seeing as a bunch of people are dead, I find it decidedly inconvenient.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: I admittedly don't know the Caspian region that well......it's not possible to get a warship into the Caspian Sea is it?


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: The missile launch in the video looked like a Stinger. In which case it could have come from any number of foreign actors on the ground.


I don't trust any actor that requires subtitles.
 
clodcomplex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Eegah: Harry Freakstorm: Red Shirt Blues: UberDave: I call dibs on Vulcan Kim Cattrall.

dammit!

Double dammit and User Name checks out

Vulcan Kristie Alley still available?

Crap, too late.

/Although she is half vulcan, half romulan, correct? Can I win on a technicality?


Kirstie has gone pretty much full Romulan these days.
 
Keeve
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Has it been explained yet why someone just happened to be taking a video of the night sky right as it happened? I'm not crying conspiracy, I assume there's a logical explanation, I just haven't heard it.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Soooooo crazy dude that quotes Shakespeare did it. Got it.


I think knowing what we know now,

Fark user imageView Full Size


Mr. Robot set it all up.
 
