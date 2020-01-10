 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Missouri lawmaker introduces 'My smoking hot wife' to legislature, sets bar for intern hiring   (fox2now.com) divider line
82
•       •       •

82 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Smoking hot?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like Laura Linney's less attractive younger sister.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2011 NASCAR Nashville Nationwide Pre Race Invocation by Pastor Joe Nelms
Youtube QhKELP-7UD8


/boogedy
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
he is from sw missouri and specifically said 'coming to the capital' like it was some grand trek, so she probably is smoking hot 'round them parts
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Smoking hot?

[Fark user image image 316x212]

Looks like Laura Linney's less attractive younger sister.


Missouri hot.  Webbed toes and all.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: he is from sw missouri and specifically said 'coming to the capital' like it was some grand trek, so she probably is smoking hot 'round them parts


She didn't expect to be on TV.  She was dressed comfortably and didn't have a lot of makeup on.  I'm willing to bet she cleans up into a knockout.  Do not underestimate the farmer's daughter.
 
etoof
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If we had Medicare for All, he could get his eyes fixed.
 
whooter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
a) He's a Republican, so of course she's just a trophy to show off.
b) Must have been a Participation Trophy
 
saberXray
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Introducing your wife to anyone, let alone a room full of strange and powerful men, as "smokin' hot" seems rather ... inelegant, no?
 
Carn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wonder if she has any teeth.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Carn: Wonder if she has any teeth.


Plural?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow. I thought South Dakota had a lot of pasty white guys in politics.
 
batlock666
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I suppose he has seen her naked?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

austerity101: Introducing your wife to anyone, let alone a room full of strange and powerful men, as "smokin' hot" seems rather ... inelegant, no?


My very thought.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's Missouri hot
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Carn: Wonder if she has any teeth.


It's MUCH better if she doesn't, trust me.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ummm.....her name is Kim Kupps????
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe she switched back to smoking after the vape scare?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aungen: Dead for Tax Reasons: he is from sw missouri and specifically said 'coming to the capital' like it was some grand trek, so she probably is smoking hot 'round them parts

She didn't expect to be on TV.  She was dressed comfortably and didn't have a lot of makeup on.  I'm willing to bet she cleans up into a knockout.  Do not underestimate the farmer's daughter.


Thinking back to my coed dorm days, I was amazed at the power of makeup.  I'm talking Faces of Meth without makeup on cleaning up real purty.
.
 
schecter [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
menthol or regular?
 
carkiller
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/QhKELP-7​UD8]

/boogedy


Came for this.  Leaving satisfied.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wellon Dowd: [Fark user image image 849x511]
[Fark user image image 813x476]


The look on her face says it all doesn't it?
 
carkiller
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

carkiller: Uncle Eazy: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/QhKELP-7​UD8]

/boogedy

Came for this.  Leaving satisfied.


Wait.  Nope.  Came for this:
SONGIFY NASCAR PRAYER - Boogity Boogity Boogity, AMEN!
Youtube BZnDt2wEFjk
 
whooter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wellon Dowd: [Fark user image 849x511]
[Fark user image 813x476]


That face says "You're farked when we get home.  And no, not in the good way."
 
SMB2811
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Wellon Dowd: [Fark user image image 849x511]
[Fark user image image 813x476]

The look on her face says it all doesn't it?


"You're a dead man"?
 
OldRod
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Wellon Dowd: [Fark user image image 849x511]
[Fark user image image 813x476]

The look on her face says it all doesn't it?


Looks like she's trying not to swallow something...
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aungen: Dead for Tax Reasons: he is from sw missouri and specifically said 'coming to the capital' like it was some grand trek, so she probably is smoking hot 'round them parts

She didn't expect to be on TV.  She was dressed comfortably and didn't have a lot of makeup on.  I'm willing to bet she cleans up into a knockout.  Do not underestimate the farmer's daughter.


cassville.socs.netView Full Size


Not bad, not bad. She's apparently a teacher, this is from her school district profile page.
 
iago [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
cassville.socs.netView Full Size


Ugh, mods kill previous with bad link.

I'd hit it so hard something something medicare for all.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She's right in my wheelhouse.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

austerity101: Introducing your wife to anyone, let alone a room full of strange and powerful men, as "smokin' hot" seems rather ... inelegant, no?


Missouri Republican.
 
Koodz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
These bible thumpers always refer to their "hot" wives with exactly that phrasing.

I can't decide if they don't know what a hotwife is or if they definitely know what a hotwife is and are trying to issue the invitation.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iago: [cassville.socs.net image 320x400]

Ugh, mods kill previous with bad link.

I'd hit it so hard something something medicare for all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wellon Dowd: [Fark user image 849x511]
[Fark user image 813x476]


If she wasn't backed up against that column I'd label that bottom pic surprise butt sex.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: aungen: Dead for Tax Reasons: he is from sw missouri and specifically said 'coming to the capital' like it was some grand trek, so she probably is smoking hot 'round them parts

She didn't expect to be on TV.  She was dressed comfortably and didn't have a lot of makeup on.  I'm willing to bet she cleans up into a knockout.  Do not underestimate the farmer's daughter.

[cassville.socs.net image 320x400]

Not bad, not bad. She's apparently a teacher, this is from her school district profile page.


A teacher married to a republican?  She knows he's going to vote to slash her the funding necessary to do her job right?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is that like British Hot but with more teef?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's not wrong.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iago: [cassville.socs.net image 320x400]

Ugh, mods kill previous with bad link.

I'd hit it so hard something something medicare for all.


And that's the teacher profile.  She can also do better than that, for a night out when she's motivated. That is a smoking hot wife.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, since Republicans have made it clear that you can grab any of their females by the pussy for a couple of dollars, he's just showing off the obedient set of holes that will fund his next run for office.
 
MorningConstitution
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Carn: Wonder if she has any teeth.


This is Missouri, not Arkansas.

/Am Missourian
//Show Me
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

batlock666: I suppose he has seen her naked?


He's a republican. He knows all about touching bathingsuit areas.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Carn: Wonder if she has any teeth.


She's not from Virginia.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Speaking of smoking hot women

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: batlock666: I suppose he has seen her naked?

He's a republican. He knows all about touching bathingsuit areas.


And inelegant introductions
One of the best favours my parents did me was leaving MO
 
MorningConstitution
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sandelaphon: JTtheCajun: aungen: Dead for Tax Reasons: he is from sw missouri and specifically said 'coming to the capital' like it was some grand trek, so she probably is smoking hot 'round them parts

She didn't expect to be on TV.  She was dressed comfortably and didn't have a lot of makeup on.  I'm willing to bet she cleans up into a knockout.  Do not underestimate the farmer's daughter.

[cassville.socs.net image 320x400]

Not bad, not bad. She's apparently a teacher, this is from her school district profile page.

A teacher married to a republican?  She knows he's going to vote to slash her the funding necessary to do her job right?


LOL.  Do we know of any republicans that vote FOR their own interests?
 
Mi-5
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Perineum Falcon: Speaking of smoking hot women

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 526x329]


Oh snap!  Stop it!   I'm dying over here....
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Perineum Falcon: Speaking of smoking hot women

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 526x329]


OMG are that skeleton's toes curled in that picture?  I forget the word for someone who enjoys pain, but I think we found one.
 
freidog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Is that like British Hot but with more teef?


No, the meth here takes care of any residual teeth.
 
iago [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: aungen: Dead for Tax Reasons: he is from sw missouri and specifically said 'coming to the capital' like it was some grand trek, so she probably is smoking hot 'round them parts

She didn't expect to be on TV.  She was dressed comfortably and didn't have a lot of makeup on.  I'm willing to bet she cleans up into a knockout.  Do not underestimate the farmer's daughter.

[cassville.socs.net image 320x400]

Not bad, not bad. She's apparently a teacher, this is from her school district profile page.


Shaking.  At you.  My tiny fist.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In Missouri? The average smoking wife is about like this.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/ She's 30 years old
 
